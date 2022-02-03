How to Democratize E-Signatures Using Blockchain Technology

The goal of our project is to provide an infrastructure to manage their private data and digital signatures
There is a rather famous quote “If you want to hide something, put it in the most prominent place” — approximately the same approach we use to store private data in the
We would like to explain why and most importantly why we want to store data in this way.
In order to make life easier for a large number of people and businesses, such a wonderful thing as an
Let’s say we have Alice and Bob who just want to sign some document that imposes some kind of obligation on each party, but they can’t meet offline. And that’s where the e-signature comes in. In this case, each party can just take the document, electronically sign it on each side, and send each other a public key and a digital signature.
And you can sign an electronically signed document on almost any computer; it’s free. But how to prove that this e-signature corresponds to this particular user — it is not possible at all, in fact, such a signature is not legitimate.
To simplify things completely, in this case, Alice and Bob can use some public centralized service where they enter their personal data and then this electronic signature begins to have legal value.
But, there are a number of issues:
Such a service requires presenting public data and storing it on a centralized server. I won’t list private data leaks through various public services, of which there are more and more every year, but it could potentially be a problem
If Alice or Bob regularly sign various documents with different people, they usually have to register with several services (and identify themselves with their private data everywhere) and pay each service. The problem is also that more often than not I have a mandatory payment for which I have to pay monthly or annually. I.e. if I have to sign two documents a year with a half-yearly interval, I actually have to pay for the whole year.
In other words, I have to be registered in a bunch of services — pay for them and provide private data everywhere.
Solving this problem in a decentralized infrastructure is simple enough. To do this, we democratize digital e-signatures and make them public, so that all participants can unambiguously identify the contractors with whom they do some business.
Alice and Bob can sign the same document using our infrastructure:
In this case, if Bob or Alice want to make sure that the e-signature in question really belongs to the contractant — it is enough for them to validate each other’s private data in the decentralized repository and then quietly do business with each other. No centralized authority is needed for that. And you can sign anything, anytime, as many times as you want with this signature.
There can be a risk that the private data that each user provides may not be correct. I for serious contracts in such cases need some third party, which could validate that each of the participants provided reliable data. In centralized systems — the service itself must be such an agent, which must make sure that the submitted data is correct.
In a decentralized system, in fact, anyone can be that third party. For example, if Charlie knows Alice personally, she can easily confirm the validity of private data, and at the same time, she is authoritative enough for Bob. Then she could act as such a validator. In a broader sense, of course, virtually any KYC provider or large and respected organization can act as such a validator.
There is another fundamental difference in using a decentralized public infrastructure for digital signatures — it is the level of trust. The more I use the same e-signature, the more people I work with, the more bodies have validated my data — the more trust I have in my account. So, I don’t change and order a new digital signature every time I try to work with new contractors, I just get more and more trust from the new contractors I work with every time. That is, the problem of trust is solved by itself, but I do not spend a lot of time and money on it.
Theoretically, it is not so important which public blockchain to take to implement this data storage model. As we wrote before — we do all public infrastructure with
And that’s what we got while we were
