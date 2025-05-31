How To Delete the Mental Code That Keeps You Average

You’ve Been Trained — Not Taught You’ve Been Trained — Not Taught Picture this: You're in a classroom. The bell rings. You stand. March. Sit. Recite. Obey. It doesn’t matter if the building says “University” — it’s still a glorified obedience camp. Because what you thought was education was actually domestication. domestication They didn’t teach you how to think — they trained you how to wait for instructions. And it shows. In how we build houses. Run governments. Start businesses. Even in how we dream. The Prussian Prison You Call School The Prussian Prison You Call School In the 1800s, America was struggling to educate immigrant kids. So they went to Prussia — you know, the place that invented organized obedience. you know, the place that invented organized obedience. And what did they find? A system built to: Manufacture obedient soldiers\nMass-produce civil servants\nEnforce conformity by age\nInstall wardens in every room, (sorry, I meant teachers)\nMake bells sacred Manufacture obedient soldiers Mass-produce civil servants Enforce conformity by age Install wardens in every room, (sorry, I meant teachers) Make bells sacred And they said, “Damn. This is perfect.” And they said, “Damn. This is perfect.” So they took it home. And then we — the formerly colonised — took it from them. formerly colonised them You’re following rules designed to create soldiers for an empire that no longer exists. And they wonder why you can’t think outside the box — when you were raised inside one. inside one Obedience was never optional. It was the product. Obedience was never optional. It was the product. Governance as Theatre — and Tragedy Governance as Theatre — and Tragedy Let’s talk politics. We didn’t design a system. We didn’t question anything. We just copied and pasted from America like confused undergrads. Two Major parties? Check.\nA flag? Sure.\nNational anthem? Why not.\nTraffic lights? Don’t know what they’re for, but they add ambience. Two Major parties? Check. A flag? Sure. National anthem? Why not. Traffic lights? Don’t know what they’re for, but they add ambience. ambience. Trevor Noah said it best: “After visiting the US, South African politicians said, ‘Guys guys, we need to get traffic lights! It is for the intersection, it adds atmosphere!’” “After visiting the US, South African politicians said, ‘Guys guys, we need to get traffic lights! It is for the intersection, it adds atmosphere!’” “After visiting the US, South African politicians said, ‘Guys guys, we need to get traffic lights! It is for the intersection, it adds atmosphere!’” But that’s not governance. That’s cosplay. Switzerland has strong local governance, no central tyrant, and people who actually get to vote on laws directly. Nigeria? One man in Abuja makes decisions for 200 million people and has no skin in your game. We used to live in small tribes, there were risks and skin in the game. People were responsible for their mistakes in leading the tribe because they'll look at people's faces. If you take a boy to hunt and he dies, you'll have explain to his father. But centralised authorities and one man ruling hundreds of millions of people from another country treats people like statistics and math Centralisation killed accountability. It replaced faces with spreadsheets. spreadsheets Power without proximity becomes cruelty in a suit. Power without proximity becomes cruelty in a suit. Cultural Mimicry Cultural Mimicry We copy because we’re told what’s foreign is superior. We wear suits in 40-degree heat. We build concrete houses in tropical zones and complain about the heat when power goes out. Our ancestors used clay — insulation that breathed. But hey, that’s not “classy,” right? breathed Clay is even cheaper. Even music, architecture, governance — we abandoned indigenous rhythms and replaced them with whatever was trending in the West that year. We’re remixing without knowing the original beat. We’re remixing without knowing the original beat. Don't Think Like a Prisoner Don't Think Like a Prisoner Many people are born with a copy-paste cursor in their brain. They think: The West must be right\nRich means wise\nUniformity is success\nQuestioning is rebellion The West must be right Rich means wise Uniformity is success Questioning is rebellion But here’s the twist: You can’t copy your way to sovereignty. You can’t copy your way to sovereignty. copy You can’t become world-class by being a knockoff. And you can’t think clearly with borrowed thoughts. The richest people in the world are not affiliate marketers. You'll never be the smartest with other people's ideas. You can never make a better "duplicate" of something. You need custom built solutions. Most people borrow their thoughts. They’re not thinking. They’re mimicking. Monkey see, monkey tweet. Monkey build a startup because someone else built one. Monkey write a 100-page business plan because Praise said you should, (and Praise has an MBA). No one stops to ask, “Wait… does any of this even make sense?” I get it, we're memetic creatures, but we need to copy intelligently. The solution to this is not to stop copying. It is to copy even more. Learn the why, not just the what. why what Steal the principles — not the paint job. Remix, don’t regurgitate. Think Like a Goddamn Human Think Like a Goddamn Human The solution is simple: Think for yourself. You cannot rely on others, their stakes are different. People love to talk about investing in crypto, stocks, and startups. But the best investment? investing in crypto, stocks, and startups. You. You. Because: Other people’s mistakes can tank your investments.\nTheir limitations become your limitations.\nTheir failures become your failures. Other people’s mistakes can tank your investments. Their limitations become your limitations. Their failures become your failures. When you invest in yourself, you own the wins and the losses, and you use the losses to learn and improve yourself so you can win more. Asymmetrical returns. Would you rather trust a stranger’s competence—or build your own? Then why not think for yourself? Think from First Principles First principles thinking isn’t optional — it’s survival. It asks: What is this thing for?\nWhat problem was it designed to solve?\nDoes that problem even exist here?\nCan we build something better? What is this thing for? for What problem was it designed to solve? Does that problem even exist here? here Can we build something better? Stop asking “Who else is doing this?” Start asking: “What would I do if I was the first person alive?” “What would I do if I was the first person alive?” Because real thinkers don’t follow culture. They build it. Because real thinkers don’t follow culture. They build it. build It’s the difference between telling a kid, “Wash your hands,” and teaching them that microbes are plotting microscopic rebellions under their fingernails. It’s not obedience. It’s understanding. First principles thinking is about escaping the Matrix.\nYou stop taking feedback from consensus, and you start taking it from nature, markets, and competition.\nPlanes must fly. Customers must buy. Armies must win. There’s no room for cargo cult thinking when you're playing with real stakes. First principles thinking is about escaping the Matrix. First principles thinking is about escaping the Matrix. You stop taking feedback from consensus, and you start taking it from nature, markets, and competition. Planes must fly. Customers must buy. Armies must win. There’s no room for cargo cult thinking when you're playing with real stakes. Here’s an example you’ve probably heard, but never really heard: heard Everyone said electric car batteries were too expensive to build. Why? Experts said so. Why did they say so? Because other experts said so. Why did those experts say so? Nobody knows. It’s turtles all the way down. those Then Elon came in. He broke the battery down into its base materials — cobalt, carbon, silicon, etc. He looked at the market prices. Ran the math. Turns out… batteries weren’t that expensive after all. Boom. New reality. Multibillion-dollar opportunity. That’s the power of original thinking. Break apart the machine, study the gears, and rebuild it better — in thought, in life, and in the systems that shape both. reak apart the machine If you're serious about thinking clearly, here's a clue: The most successful creators, tech founders, and investors don’t binge business books. They write them. write What do they read? Physics. Math. Evolution. Game theory. Psychology. Books that age slower than rocks and hit harder than trends. Every layer you add between you and the raw truth dilutes it. A blogger summarizing a summary of a YouTuber summarizing a blog is not knowledge. It’s processed cheese. It melts fast, and it stinks under pressure. Learn how to think. From first principles. Not from consensus, not from headlines, and definitely not from vibes. 📚 I’ve curated a list of timeless, reality-shaping books for people who are tired of mimicking mediocrity. Grab the list here for free: https://selar.com/firstprinciples https://selar.com/firstprinciples Also — I wrote a piece on creating your own luck. Thinking from first principles is part of it. The hidden edge isn’t hard work. It’s clarity. piece on creating your own luck A Practical Guide to Independent Thought A Practical Guide to Independent Thought 1. Embrace First Principles Thinking Embrace First Principles Thinking Instead of accepting ideas at face value, break them down to their fundamental truths. This approach allows you to reconstruct concepts based on logic and evidence rather than tradition or consensus. Example: Rather than assuming a business model is effective because it's popular, analyze its core components: value proposition, revenue streams, and customer segments. Example: 2. Develop Mental Models Develop Mental Models Mental models are frameworks that help you understand and navigate the world. Familiarize yourself with models from various disciplines—economics, psychology, physics—to enhance your decision-making process. Example: Understanding the concept of opportunity cost can help you make better choices by considering what you're giving up when selecting one option over another. Example: 3. Practice 'Via Negativa' Practice 'Via Negativa' Inspired by Taleb, this principle involves improving your life by removing negatives rather than adding positives. Eliminate harmful habits, unnecessary obligations, and toxic relationships to create space for growth. Example: Instead of adding more tasks to your schedule to become productive, remove distractions that hinder your focus. Example: 4. Cultivate 'Skin in the Game' Cultivate 'Skin in the Game' Make decisions where you bear the consequences. This accountability ensures that your choices are grounded in reality and personal responsibility. Example: If you're advising others on financial investments, ensure you're also investing your resources similarly to align interests. Example: 5. Seek Asymmetrical Opportunities Seek Asymmetrical Opportunities Focus on actions where the potential upside outweighs the downside. This strategy allows you to take calculated risks that can lead to significant rewards. Example: Starting a side project may require time and effort but could lead to substantial personal or financial growth with minimal risk. Example: 6. Build Antifragility Build Antifragility Design systems and habits that not only withstand shocks but also benefit from them. This concept, central to Taleb's philosophy, encourages resilience and adaptability. Example: Diversify your income streams so that if one fails, others can sustain you, and you may discover new opportunities in the process. Example: 7. Engage in Thoughtful Reading Engage in Thoughtful Reading Prioritize reading materials that challenge your perspectives and deepen your understanding. Opt for classic literature, scientific texts, and philosophical works over transient content. 8. Reflect and Journal Reflect and Journal Regularly document your thoughts, decisions, and their outcomes. This practice fosters self-awareness and continuous improvement. Example: Keep a decision journal where you note the reasoning behind significant choices and review them periodically to assess your thought process. Example: 9. Limit Exposure to Noise Limit Exposure to Noise Be selective about the information you consume. Focus on sources that offer depth and reliability, and avoid being overwhelmed by constant news cycles and social media. 10. Foster a Community of Independent Thinkers Foster a Community of Independent Thinkers Surround yourself with individuals who challenge your ideas and encourage critical thinking. Engaging in thoughtful discussions can refine your perspectives and introduce new viewpoints. Example: Join group chats online that focuses on philosophical or scientific topics, promoting diverse insights. Example: This Is Mental Decolonization This Is Mental Decolonization Pick up your brain. Sharpen it. Question everything. And for the love of all that’s sacred —Think for your damn self. Think for your damn self. P.S. I'm writing a book on Mental Supremacy, the two ways to actually increase your intelligence. First draft is raw but real. If you want to hear more about that, hit reply and I’ll send you a peek. P.S. That's it. Grab my fundamental principles reading list for free: https://selar.com/firstprinciples https://selar.com/firstprinciples Share with your friends. Stay Sharp, Praise—first principles.—James