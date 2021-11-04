Car-Free Spaces Bring Me Joy with Noonies Nominee Konstantin Sokolov

Konstantin Sokolov is the CTO of Cape of Good Code. He is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for contribution to software analysis. He believes that software engineering can be smarter and cheaper if more data-based insights are incorporated into the decision-making processes. He also believes that automated software analysis is the most exciting technology of the present. The tool is called DETANGLE®, a tool for software quality analysis and technical debt detection. It counts technical debt based on the modularity of features rather than just modularity. For example, we have approaches to detect early indicators of burnout.