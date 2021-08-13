How to Declare Variables in Javascript: Let Vs. Var Vs. Const

Javascript says nothing is impossible. Javascript has many frameworks like **Vue**, **Angular,** and libraries like **React** for *frontend Development,* and at the same time, it can even tackle *Backend Development* using **Node JS**. For me, watching someone writing Javascript is as soothing as watching this hug: ![chandler & joey](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cksa-1-epku-000-i-0-as-6637-seus-9.jpg)Here are a few ways to declare variables in JS:\n\n## LET\n\nLet statement is block-scoped and not a global scope local variable used for initializing a statement. This statement can be used in function as it is function-scoped and one of the main characteristics of let statement is that it can be reassigned.\n\n```js\nlet name = "Sankalp";\nname = "Sankee";\nconsole.log(name); // will print: Sankee\n```\n\n## VAR\n\nVar statement is also used for variable declaration and it is global variable. Variable declared with var is defined throughout the program. Var is defined throughout the function but not if it’s declared in a block as it is not block-scoped.\n\n```js\nif (true) {\nvar firstName = 'Sankalp'\nlet age = 18\n}\nconsole.log(firstName) // Will print: Sankalp\nconsole.log(age) // Will print: ReferenceError\n```\n\nVar statement can be reassigned.\n\n```js\nvar name = 'Sankalp'\nname = 'sankee'\nconsole.log(name) // will print: sankee\n```\n\n## CONST\n\nWhen we declare a variable with let, we can reassign its value later on. That’s great but what if we don’t want to reassign its value, for those, we have const. Const is function-scoped and block-scoped and it is not defined throughout the program as it is not global-scoped. If you try to reassign the const variable it will throw a type error.\n\n```js\nconst name = 'Sankalp';\nname = 'Sankee'\nconsole.log(name) // will print: TypeError\n```\n\n`const` variables in objects and arrays.\nYou cannot overwrite an object but yes you can change its properties.\n\n```js\nconst person = {\n name: "Sankalp",\n age: 18,\n};\n\nperson = {\n name: "Sankee", // this will throw TypeError\n};\n```\n\nreassigning a value of keys is possible as mentioned\n\n```js\nconst person = {\n name: "Sankalp",\n age: 18,\n};\n\nperson.name = "Sankee";\nconsole.log(person.name); // will print: Sankee\n```\n\nIn arrays, you cannot assign an array to a const variable.\n\n```js\nconst list = [];\n\nlist = ["abc"]; // will throw TypeError\n```\n\nBut you can push items to the array.\n\n```js\nconst list = [];\n\nlist.push("ABC");\nconsole.log(list); // will print: ['ABC]\n```\n\n\\\nVariables declared with var can be accessed even before they are declared. The reason for this behavior is that they are hoisted up to the top of the scope. When you declare some variable without any statement it gets declared as `var` automatically.\n\n```js\nname = "sankee" // defaults to var\nconsole.log(name) // Will print: sankee\n```\n\n## Final Verdict\n\n*Var* variable is something I will not recommend using as it is not used in the Industry. *__Let__* and *__Const__* are the ones which you will be using.\n\n\\\nGetting strong with the fundamentals is the only path to Glory. Wish you very all the Best, Keep Practicing, Peace! ![Joey & Chandler](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cksa-1-epkv-000-j-0-as-6-dovnbhrp.jpg)Also published [here](https://dev.to/swamisankalp/let-vs-var-vs-const-e83).