How to Decide Whether to Leave or Stay at Your Current Workplace During the Great Resignation

There are a lot of opportunities for IT specialists to find new work right now. Here is a checklist to determine whether a job is desirable or not. What should you pay attention to? Are your colleagues friendly and helpful? Is there much pressure coming from the business side or management? Do you get a good machine and tooling? Your productivity depends on your computer, dev tools on it & 3rd party providers you are using. The following points are crucial, and they make your developer’s life easier.