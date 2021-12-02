Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Decide Whether to Leave or Stay at Your Current Workplace During the Great Resignation by@marcinwosinek

How to Decide Whether to Leave or Stay at Your Current Workplace During the Great Resignation

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
There are a lot of opportunities for IT specialists to find new work right now. Here is a checklist to determine whether a job is desirable or not. What should you pay attention to? Are your colleagues friendly and helpful? Is there much pressure coming from the business side or management? Do you get a good machine and tooling? Your productivity depends on your computer, dev tools on it & 3rd party providers you are using. The following points are crucial, and they make your developer’s life easier.
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Right Way to Use Git by @marcinwosinek
#git
Tang Ping: The Chinese Version of The Great Resignation by @michael-brooks
#the-great-resignation
Cracking the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam by @abhishekupd
#aws-certification
Building the Next Generation: What are the Skills of the Future? by @roxanamurariu
#skills
Shine at Work: 8 Tips to Get Noticed by @vinitabansal
#personal-development
Why I Left Engineering Management and Moved Back to Individual Contribution by @tsmith123
#leadership

Tags

#it-careers#the-great-resignation#workplace#future-of-work#career#career-advice#changing-careers#tech-careers
Join Hacker Noon loading