Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How To Customize The React Navbar With Your Brand Infoby@superflows
    385 reads

    How To Customize The React Navbar With Your Brand Info

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article shows you how to insert your brand information in the navigation bar in your React project. Brand information consists of mainly two things: Brand name and logo. The Superflows navigation bar exposes props that facilitate customisation. This article assumes that you have gone through the steps of the [previous tutorial] and installed the Superflows library and have the default navigation bar up and running. You can then customise the look and feel by using inline css or by using class names or by class names.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How To Customize The React Navbar With Your Brand Info
    programming#react#tutorial#superflows
    Hrushi M HackerNoon profile picture

    @superflows

    Hrushi M

    Receive Stories from @superflows

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Add an Announcement Banner to your React Navbar
    Published at Dec 03, 2022 by superflows #react
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chiamakaojiyi #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Three Easy Ways to Change Font Size in WordPress
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zenzu01 #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How I developed a Travel AI app with ChatGPT as a Product Manager and Non-programmer
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by dinpd #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    12 Project Ideas for Aspiring Web and Mobile Developers
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by ashutoshmishra #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa