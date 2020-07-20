How to Customize RatingBar Component in Android

Android and Web Developer
<RatingBar
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:rating="3"
style="?android:attr/ratingBarStyleIndicator"
android:progressTint="#FFCC01"
android:id="@+id/smallRating"
/>
....
RatingBar ratingBar = findViewById(R.id.normalRating);
ratingBar.setOnRatingBarChangeListener(new RatingBar.OnRatingBarChangeListener() {
@Override
public void onRatingChanged(RatingBar ratingBar, float rating, boolean fromUser) {
Toast.makeText(MainActivity.this, String.valueOf(rating), Toast.LENGTH_SHORT).show();
}
});
....
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<selector xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">
<item android:state_pressed="true"
android:state_window_focused="true"
android:drawable="@drawable/ic_heart_fill"/>
<item android:state_focused="true"
android:state_window_focused="true"
android:drawable="@drawable/ic_heart_fill"/>
<item android:state_selected="true"
android:state_window_focused="true"
android:drawable="@drawable/ic_heart_fill"/>
<item
android:drawable="@drawable/ic_heart_fill"/>
</selector>
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<selector xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">
<item android:state_pressed="true"
android:state_window_focused="true"
android:drawable="@drawable/ic_heart_empty"/>
<item android:state_focused="true"
android:state_window_focused="true"
android:drawable="@drawable/ic_heart_empty"/>
<item android:state_selected="true"
android:state_window_focused="true"
android:drawable="@drawable/ic_heart_empty"/>
<item
android:drawable="@drawable/ic_heart_empty"/>
</selector>
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<layer-list xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">
<item android:id="@android:id/background"
android:drawable="@drawable/rating_empty"/>
<item android:id="@android:id/secondaryProgress"
android:drawable="@drawable/rating_empty"
/>
<item android:id="@android:id/progress"
android:drawable="@drawable/rating_fill"
/>
</layer-list>