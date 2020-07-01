How To Create Simple API Client with ZIO and Http4s

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Open-source enthusiast, a firm believer that future belongs to polyglot and functional programming
module
HttpClient
package pdt.http
import io.circe.Decoder
import org.http4s.client.Client
import zio._
object HttpClient {
type HttpClient = Has[Service]
trait Service {
protected val rootUrl = "http://www.transparencia.gov.br/api-de-dados/"
def get[T](uri: String, parameters: Map[String, String])
(implicit d: Decoder[T]): Task[T]
}
def http4s: ZLayer[Has[Client[Task]], Nothing, HttpClient] = ???
}
has only one method
Service
with arguments
get[T]
and
resource: String
, which will become part of the url in the format
parameters: Map[String, String]
. It takes an implicit
"resource?key=value"
as well, used to decode the json result into
io.circe.Decoder[T]
.
T
returns a
get[T]
, a type alias for
zio.Task[T]
, which represents an effect that has no requirements, and may fail with a
ZIO[Any, Throwable, T]
value, or succeed with a
Throwable
.
T
type HttpClient = Has[Service]
allows us to use our
Has
as a dependency. The next line makes it easier to understand:
Service
def http4s: ZLayer[Has[Client[Task]], Nothing, HttpClient] = ???
method will create a
http4s
, which is very similar to
ZLayer
data type; it requires a
ZIO
to be built, won’t produce any errors (that’s what that
Has[Client[Task]]
means) and will return an implementation of our
Nothing
:
Service
, the one we defined using
HttpClient
.
Has
more expressive as well. Knowing our layer can’t fail, we can use
ZLayer
:
URLayer
def http4s: URLayer[Has[Client[Task]], HttpClient] = ???
first.
HttpClient.Service
implementation
Http4s
package pdt.http
import io.circe.Decoder
import org.http4s.Uri
import org.http4s.circe.CirceEntityCodec.circeEntityDecoder
import org.http4s.client.Client
import org.http4s.client.dsl.Http4sClientDsl
import zio._
import zio.interop.catz._
private[http] final case class Http4s(client: Client[Task])
extends HttpClient.Service with Http4sClientDsl[Task] {
def get[T](resource: String, parameters: Map[String, String])
(implicit d: Decoder[T]): Task[T] = {
val uri = Uri(path = rootUrl + resource).withQueryParams(parameters)
client.expect[T](uri.toString())
}
.
import zio.interop.catz._
is built on top of the Cats Effect stack, therefore we need the
http4s
module for interoperability.
interop-catz
package; the instance will be provided through our
http
. Let’s go back to
ZLayer
, it’s time to implement it!
HttpClient.http4s
through
HttpClient.Service
ZLayer
seems appropriate:
ZLayer.fromService
object HttpClient {
def http4s: URLayer[Has[Client[Task]], HttpClient] =
ZLayer.fromService[Client[Task], Service] { http4sClient =>
Http4s(http4sClient)
}
}
returns an object;
/acordos-leniencia/{id}
(with filters as query params) returns a list of objects;
/acordos-leniencia
object HttpClient {
// ...
def get[T](resource: String, id: Long)
(implicit d: Decoder[T]): RIO[HttpClient, T] =
RIO.accessM[HttpClient](_.get.get[T](s"$resource/$id", Map()))
def get[T](resource: String, parameters: Map[String, String] = Map())
(implicit d: Decoder[T]): RIO[HttpClient, List[T]] =
RIO.accessM[HttpClient](_.get.get[List[T]](resource, parameters))
}
effectfully accesses the environment of our effect, giving us
RIO.accessM[HttpClient], so we call the first get to access the effect wrapped by
Has[HttpClient.Service]- our Service - while the second
Hasis the actual get request.
get
method, the code would be:
post
RIO.accessM[HttpClient](_.get.post[T](resource, parameters))
case class AcordoLenienciaRequest(
cnpjSancionado: Option[String] = None,
nomeSancionado: Option[String] = None,
situacao: Option[String] = None,
dataInicialSancao: Option[LocalDate] = None,
dataFinalSancao: Option[LocalDate] = None,
pagina: Int = 1)
case class AcordoLeniencia(
id: Long,
nomeEmpresa: String,
dataInicioAcordo: LocalDate,
dataFimAcordo: LocalDate,
orgaoResponsavel: String,
cnpj: String,
razaoSocial: String,
nomeFantasia: String,
ufEmpresa: String,
situacaoAcordo: String,
quantidade: Int)
couldn’t be simpler:
AcordosLenienciaClient
import io.circe.generic.auto._
import pdt.client.decoders.localDateDecoder
import pdt.http.HttpClient.{HttpClient, get}
import pdt.domain.{AcordoLeniencia, AcordoLenienciaRequest => ALRequest}
import pdt.http.implicits.HttpRequestOps
import zio._
object AcordosLenienciaClient {
def by(id: Long): RIO[HttpClient, AcordoLeniencia] =
get[AcordoLeniencia]("acordos-leniencia", id)
def by(request: ALRequest): RIO[HttpClient, List[AcordoLeniencia]] =
get[AcordoLeniencia]("acordos-leniencia", request.parameters)
}
The implicit methodtransforms any request into a
HttpRequestOps.parameters. Check it out how I used shapeless to do so.
Map[String, String]
.
Main
:
AcordoLeniencia
val program = for {
result <- AcordosLeniencia.by(AcordoLenienciaRequest())
_ <- putStrLn(result.toString())
} yield ()
that produces an
ZLayer
, which has
HttpClient
as its own dependency. Let’s create the
Client[Task]
as a managed resource first:
Client[Task]
private def makeHttpClient: UIO[TaskManaged[Client[Task]]] =
ZIO.runtime[Any].map { implicit rts =>
BlazeClientBuilder
.apply[Task](Implicits.global)
.resource
.toManaged
}
val httpClientLayer = makeHttpClient.toLayer.orDie
val http4sClientLayer = httpClientLayer >>> HttpClient.http4s
with the required layer:
program
program.provideSomeLayer[ZEnv](http4sClientLayer)
program.foldM(
e => putStrLn(s"Execution failed with: ${e.printStackTrace()}") *> ZIO.succeed(1),
_ => ZIO.succeed(0)
)
that prints in the console the url requested, and the error message if it fails.
logger
module definition:
Logger
object Logger {
type Logger = Has[Service]
trait Service {
def info(message: => String): UIO[Unit]
def error(t: Throwable)(message: => String): UIO[Unit]
}
}
import zio.console.{Console => ConsoleZIO}
case class Console(console: ConsoleZIO.Service)
extends Logger.Service {
def info(message: => String): UIO[Unit] =
console.putStrLn(message)
def error(t: Throwable)(message: => String): UIO[Unit] =
for {
_ <- console.putStrLn(message)
_ <- console.putStrLn(t.stackTrace)
} yield ()
}
makes the implementation available via
Logger
:
ZLayer
object Logger {
def console: URLayer[ConsoleZIO, Logger] =
ZLayer.fromService[ConsoleZIO.Service, Service] { console =>
Console(console)
}
}
can now receive and use a
Http4s
instance:
logger
private[http] final case class Http4s(logger: Logger.Service, client: Client[Task])
extends HttpClient.Service with Http4sClientDsl[Task] {
def get[T](resource: String, parameters: Map[String, String])
(implicit d: Decoder[T]): Task[T] = {
val uri = Uri(path = rootUrl + resource).withQueryParams(parameters)
logger.info(s"GET REQUEST: $uri") *>
client
.expect[T](uri.toString())
.foldM(
e => logger.error(e)("Request failed") *> IO.fail(e),
ZIO.succeed(_))
}
}
layer needs to adapt:
http4s
object HttpClient {
def http4s: URLayer[Logger with Has[Client[Task]], HttpClient] =
ZLayer.fromServices[Logger.Service, Client[Task], Service] {
(logger, http4sClient) =>
Http4s(logger, http4sClient)
}
}
with the new dependency. The change is in the layer provided:
program
val http4sClientLayer = (loggerLayer ++ httpClientLayer) >>> HttpClient.http4s
makes dependency resolution extremely simple and extensible (think about adding a
ZLayer
for example) without magic.
FileLogger