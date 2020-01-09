About Our First Remote Pairing Open Source Blogging Session

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
quill-sql
quill-jdbc
can be a good starting point. However, there aren’t any tests regarding returning. Still thinking about Sql Server specifically, it’s worth checking
SQLServerDialectSpec
as well. There we can find something:
sqlserver/JdbcContextSpec
"Insert with returning with single column table" in {
val inserted = testContext.run {
qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(0))).returningGenerated(_.i)
}
testContext.run(qr4.filter(_.i == lift(inserted))).head.i mustBe inserted
}
"Insert with returning with multiple columns and query embedded" in {
val inserted = testContext.run {
qr4Emb.insert(lift(TestEntity4Emb(EmbSingle(0)))).returningGenerated(_.emb.i)
}
testContext.run(qr4Emb.filter(_.emb.i == lift(inserted))).head.emb.i mustBe inserted
}
:
.returning
[error] .../quill/quill-jdbc/src/test/scala/io/getquill/context/jdbc/sqlserver/JdbcContextSpec.scala:57:49: The 'returning' clause is not supported by the io.getquill.SQLServerDialect idiom. Use 'returningGenerated' instead.
[error] qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(0))).returning(_.i)
:
Parsing
idiomReturnCapability match {
case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported | ReturningClauseSupported =>
case ReturningSingleFieldSupported =>
c.fail(s"The 'returning' clause is not supported by the ${currentIdiom.getOrElse("specified")} idiom. Use 'returningGenerated' instead.")
case ReturningNotSupported =>
c.fail(s"The 'returning' or 'returningGenerated' clauses are not supported by the ${currentIdiom.getOrElse("specified")} idiom.")
}
can tell us something. The trait’s signature is:
SQLServerDialect
trait SQLServerDialect
extends SqlIdiom
with QuestionMarkBindVariables
with ConcatSupport
with CanReturnField
, which has the definitions for all existing returning behaviours.
ReturningCapability
is returned by
ReturningCapability
from trait
idiomReturningCapability
and its descendants:
Capabilities
trait Capabilities {
def idiomReturningCapability: ReturningCapability
}
trait CanReturnClause extends Capabilities {
override def idiomReturningCapability: ReturningClauseSupported = ReturningClauseSupported
}
trait CanReturnField extends Capabilities {
override def idiomReturningCapability: ReturningSingleFieldSupported = ReturningSingleFieldSupported
}
...
:
SqlIdiom
case r @ ReturningAction(Insert(table: Entity, Nil), alias, prop) =>
idiomReturningCapability match {
// If there are queries inside of the returning clause we are forced to alias the inserted table (see #1509). Only do this as
// a last resort since it is not even supported in all Postgres versions (i.e. only after 9.5)
case ReturningClauseSupported if (CollectAst.byType[Entity](prop).nonEmpty) =>
SqlIdiom.withActionAlias(this, r)
case ReturningClauseSupported =>
stmt"INSERT INTO ${table.token} ${defaultAutoGeneratedToken(prop.token)} RETURNING ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
case other =>
stmt"INSERT INTO ${table.token} ${defaultAutoGeneratedToken(prop.token)}"
}
case r @ ReturningAction(action, alias, prop) =>
idiomReturningCapability match {
// If there are queries inside of the returning clause we are forced to alias the inserted table (see #1509). Only do this as
// a last resort since it is not even supported in all Postgres versions (i.e. only after 9.5)
case ReturningClauseSupported if (CollectAst.byType[Entity](prop).nonEmpty) =>
SqlIdiom.withActionAlias(this, r)
case ReturningClauseSupported =>
stmt"${action.token} RETURNING ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
case other =>
stmt"${action.token}"
}
extends
SQLServerDialect, in order to support
CanReturnFieldonly;
returningGenerated
ensures this behaviour, defining that
CanReturnFieldreturns a
idiomReturningCapability;
ReturningSingleFieldSupported
is a
ReturningSingleFieldSupported, mother of all the return behaviours;
ReturningCapability
verifies the type of the returning clause and fails the compilation if necessary;
Parsing
decides how to generate the return statement after checking the current
SqlIdiom
idiomReturningCapability
:
PostgresDialect
trait PostgresDialect
extends SqlIdiom
with QuestionMarkBindVariables
with ConcatSupport
with OnConflictSupport
with CanReturnClause
returns a
CanReturnField.idiomReturnCapability
:
ReturningClauseSupported
/**
* An actual `RETURNING` clause is supported in the SQL dialect of the specified database e.g. Postgres.
* this typically means that columns returned from Insert/Update/etc... clauses can have other database
* operations done on them such as arithmetic `RETURNING id + 1`, UDFs `RETURNING udf(id)` or others.
* In JDBC, the following is done:
* `connection.prepareStatement(sql, Statement.RETURN_GENERATED_KEYS))`.
*/
sealed trait ReturningClauseSupported extends ReturningCapability
is extended by
CanReturnClause
as well:
MirrorSqlDialectWithReturnClause
trait MirrorSqlDialectWithReturnClause
extends SqlIdiom
with QuestionMarkBindVariables
with ConcatSupport
with CanReturnClause
, for
SqlActionMacroSpec
and
returning
:
returningGenerated
"returning clause - single" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithReturnClause) { ctx =>
import ctx._
val q = quote {
qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(_.l)
}
val mirror = ctx.run(q)
mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?) RETURNING l"
mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
, exposed by a new
ReturningCapability
via
Capabilities
;
idiomReturningCapability
has to accommodate the new
SqlIdiom
generating the
ReturningCapability
clause;
OUTPUT
needs to allow the new code to compile;
Parsing
will extend the new
SQLServerDialect
Capabilities
sealed trait OutputClauseSupported extends ReturningCapability
object OutputClauseSupported extends OutputClauseSupported
trait CanOutputClause extends Capabilities {
override def idiomReturningCapability: OutputClauseSupported = OutputClauseSupported
}
extending
MirrorSqlDialect
:
CanOutputClause
trait MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause
extends SqlIdiom
with QuestionMarkBindVariables
with ConcatSupport
with CanOutputClause
object MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause extends MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause {
override def prepareForProbing(string: String) = string
}
[error] /Users/juliano.alves/development/opensource/quill/quill-core/src/main/scala/io/getquill/norm/ExpandReturning.scala:23:11: match may not be exhaustive.
[error] It would fail on the following input: OutputClauseSupported
[error] idiom.idiomReturningCapability match {
[error] ^
[error] /Users/juliano.alves/development/opensource/quill/quill-core/src/main/scala/io/getquill/quotation/Parsing.scala:831:38: match may not be exhaustive.
[error] It would fail on the following input: OutputClauseSupported
[error] def verifyAst(returnBody: Ast) = capability match {
[error] ^
[error] /Users/juliano.alves/development/opensource/quill/quill-core/src/main/scala/io/getquill/quotation/Parsing.scala:875:7: match may not be exhaustive.
[error] It would fail on the following input: OutputClauseSupported
[error] idiomReturnCapability match {
[error] ^
[error] three errors found
first. The error happens because
ExpandReturning
is not being taken in consideration during the pattern matching. We are basing the new implementation on
OutputClauseSupported
, so it’s reasonable to simply mirror its behaviour:
ReturningClauseSupported
// line 23
idiom.idiomReturningCapability match {
case ReturningClauseSupported | OutputClauseSupported =>
ReturnAction.ReturnRecord
case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported =>
...
, for both errors:
Parsing
// line 831
def verifyAst(returnBody: Ast) = capability match {
case OutputClauseSupported =>
case ReturningClauseSupported =>
// Only .returning(r => r.prop) or .returning(r => OneElementCaseClass(r.prop1..., propN)) or .returning(r => (r.prop1..., propN)) (well actually it's prop22) is allowed.
case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported =>
returnBody match {
...
// line 875
idiomReturnCapability match {
case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported | ReturningClauseSupported | OutputClauseSupported =>
case ReturningSingleFieldSupported =>
c.fail(s"The 'returning' clause is not supported by the ${currentIdiom.getOrElse("specified")} idiom. Use 'returningGenerated' instead.")
case ReturningNotSupported =>
c.fail(s"The 'returning' or 'returningGenerated' clauses are not supported by the ${currentIdiom.getOrElse("specified")} idiom.")
}
being matched. It is defined in
idiomReturnCapability
as well:
Parsing
private[getquill] def idiomReturnCapability: ReturningCapability = {
val returnAfterInsertType =
currentIdiom
.toSeq
.flatMap(_.members)
.collect {
case ms: MethodSymbol if (ms.name.toString == "idiomReturningCapability") => Some(ms.returnType)
}
.headOption
.flatten
returnAfterInsertType match {
case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningClauseSupported]) => ReturningClauseSupported
case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningSingleFieldSupported]) => ReturningSingleFieldSupported
case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningMultipleFieldSupported]) => ReturningMultipleFieldSupported
case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningNotSupported]) => ReturningNotSupported
// Since most SQL Dialects support returing a single field (that is auto-incrementing) allow a return
// of a single field in the case that a dialect is not actually specified. E.g. when SqlContext[_, _]
// is used to define `returning` clauses.
case other => ReturningSingleFieldSupported
}
}
has the type information about
returnAfterInsertType
being used by the idiom. Then, the pattern matching returns the corresponding
ReturningCapability
of that type, or a
object
otherwise. So
ReturningSingleFieldSupported
has to be included as an option:
OutputClauseSupported
returnAfterInsertType match {
case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningClauseSupported]) => ReturningClauseSupported
case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[OutputClauseSupported]) => OutputClauseSupported
...
but generating an
returning clause - single
clause:
OUTPUT
"output clause - single" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
import ctx._
val q = quote {
qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(_.l)
}
val mirror = ctx.run(q)
mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.l VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
and figure how to generate the expected result. Remember those two pattern clauses related to
SqlIdiom
?
idiomReturningCapability
case r @ ReturningAction(Insert(table: Entity, Nil), alias, prop) =>
idiomReturningCapability match {
...
case r @ ReturningAction(action, alias, prop) =>
idiomReturningCapability match {
...
clauses we should look at, we will start dealing with Quill’s ASTs!
ReturningActions
:
sbt console
scala> import io.getquill._
scala> import io.getquill.ast._
scala> val ctx = new SqlMirrorContext(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause, Literal)
scala> import ctx._
scala> case class TestEntity(s: String, i: Int, l: Long, o: Option[Int])
scala> val qr1 = quote { query[TestEntity] }
scala> val q = quote {
qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(_.l)
}
q: ctx.Quoted[ctx.ActionReturning[TestEntity,Long]]{def quoted: io.getquill.ast.Returning; def ast: io.getquill.ast.Returning; def id380689071(): Unit; val liftings: AnyRef{val TestEntity.apply("s", 0, 1L, scala.None).s: io.getquill.quotation.ScalarValueLifting[String,String]; val TestEntity.apply("s", 0, 1L, scala.None).i: io.getquill.quotation.ScalarValueLifting[Int,Int]; val TestEntity.apply("s", 0, 1L, scala.None).l: io.getquill.quotation.ScalarValueLifting[Long,Long]; val TestEntity.apply("s", 0, 1L, scala.None).o: io.getquill.quotation.ScalarValueLifting[Option[Int],Option[Int]]}} = $anon$1@374e427b
:
PPrint module
scala> pprint.pprintln(q.ast, 200)
Returning(
Insert(
Entity("TestEntity", List()),
List(
Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "s"), ScalarValueLift("$line9.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity.apply(\"s\", 0, 1L, scala.None).s", "s", MirrorEncoder(<function3>))),
Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "i"), ScalarValueLift("$line9.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity.apply(\"s\", 0, 1L, scala.None).i", 0, MirrorEncoder(<function3>))),
Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "l"), ScalarValueLift("$line9.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity.apply(\"s\", 0, 1L, scala.None).l", 1L, MirrorEncoder(<function3>))),
Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "o"), ScalarValueLift("$line9.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity.apply(\"s\", 0, 1L, scala.None).o", None, MirrorEncoder(<function3>)))
)
),
Ident("x1"),
Property(Ident("x1"), "l")
)
scala> q.ast match {
case ReturningAction(Insert(entity: Entity, Nil), _, prop) => "first"
case ReturningAction(action, alias, prop) => "second"
}
res18: Boolean = second
, but using
ReturningClauseSupported
instead of
OUTPUT
, we have:
RETURNING
case r @ ReturningAction(action, alias, prop) =>
idiomReturningCapability match {
...
case ReturningClauseSupported =>
stmt"${action.token} RETURNING ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
case OutputClauseSupported =>
stmt"${action.token} OUTPUT ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
scala> ctx.run(q).string
<console>:23: INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?) OUTPUT l
becomes
${action.token}
, so it’s necessary to extract some information from action in order to generate the insert clause. Quill already does that:
INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)
// line 432
case Insert(entity: Entity, assignments) =>
val table = insertEntityTokenizer.token(entity)
val columns = assignments.map(_.property.token)
val values = assignments.map(_.value)
stmt"INSERT $table${actionAlias.map(alias => stmt" AS ${alias.token}").getOrElse(stmt"")} (${columns.mkStmt(",")}) VALUES (${values.map(scopedTokenizer(_)).mkStmt(", ")})"
clause to generate the
RETURNING
clause, we have:
OUTPUT
case OutputClauseSupported => action match {
case Insert(entity: Entity, assignments) =>
val table = insertEntityTokenizer.token(entity)
val columns = assignments.map(_.property.token)
val values = assignments.map(_.value)
stmt"INSERT $table${actionAlias.map(alias => stmt" AS ${alias.token}").getOrElse(stmt"")} (${columns.mkStmt(",")}) OUTPUT ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))} VALUES (${values.map(scopedTokenizer(_)).mkStmt(", ")})"
case other =>
fail(s"Action ast can't be translated to sql: '$other'")
}
:
sbt console
scala> ctx.run(q).string
<console>:20: INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT l VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)
. before every single element of
INSERTED
.
returnListTokenizer
is the object handling that:
ExpandReturning
def apply(returning: ReturningAction)(idiom: Idiom, naming: NamingStrategy): List[(Ast, Statement)] = {
val ReturningAction(_, alias, properties) = returning
val dePropertized =
Transform(properties) {
case `alias` => ExternalIdent(alias.name)
}
...
When contributing to open source, never be afraid to ask for help
def apply(returning: ReturningAction, renameAlias: Option[String] = None)(idiom: Idiom, naming: NamingStrategy): List[(Ast, Statement)] = {
val ReturningAction(_, alias, properties) = returning
val dePropertized = renameAlias match {
case Some(newName) =>
BetaReduction(properties, alias -> Ident(newName))
case None =>
BetaReduction(properties, alias -> ExternalIdent(alias.name))
}
...
is limited, so let’s trust deusaquilus advice here. Let’s make use of the new resource in
BetaReduction
, but we should extract the duplicated code first:
SqlIdiom
case Insert(entity: Entity, assignments) =>
val (table, columns, values) = insertInfo(insertEntityTokenizer, entity, assignments)
stmt"INSERT $table${actionAlias.map(alias => stmt" AS ${alias.token}").getOrElse(stmt"")} (${columns.mkStmt(",")}) VALUES (${values.map(scopedTokenizer(_)).mkStmt(", ")})"
...
private def insertInfo(insertEntityTokenizer: Tokenizer[Entity], entity: Entity, assignments: List[Assignment])(implicit astTokenizer: Tokenizer[Ast]) = {
val table = insertEntityTokenizer.token(entity)
val columns = assignments.map(_.property.token)
val values = assignments.map(_.value)
(table, columns, values)
}
:
INSERTED
case OutputClauseSupported => action match {
case Insert(entity: Entity, assignments) =>
val (table, columns, values) = insertInfo(insertEntityTokenizer, entity, assignments)
stmt"INSERT $table${actionAlias.map(alias => stmt" AS ${alias.token}").getOrElse(stmt"")} (${columns.mkStmt(",")}) OUTPUT ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r, Some("INSERTED"))(this, strategy).map(_._1))} VALUES (${values.map(scopedTokenizer(_)).mkStmt(", ")})"
case other =>
fail(s"Action ast can't be translated to sql: '$other'")
}
scala> ctx.run(q).string
<console>:20: INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.l VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)
:
returning
"output clause - multi" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
import ctx._
val q = quote {
qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(r => (r.i, r.l))
}
val mirror = ctx.run(q)
mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.i, INSERTED.l VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
"output clause - operation" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
import ctx._
val q = quote { qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(r => (r.i, r.l + 1)) }
val mirror = ctx.run(q)
mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.i, INSERTED.l + 1 VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
}
"output clause - record" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
import ctx._
val q = quote {
qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(r => r)
}
val mirror = ctx.run(q)
mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.s, INSERTED.i, INSERTED.l, INSERTED.o VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
"output clause - embedded" - {
"embedded property" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
import ctx._
val q = quote {
qr1Emb.insert(lift(TestEntityEmb(Emb("s", 0), 1L, None))).returning(_.emb.i)
}
val mirror = ctx.run(q)
mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.i VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
"two embedded properties" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
import ctx._
val q = quote {
qr1Emb.insert(lift(TestEntityEmb(Emb("s", 0), 1L, None))).returning(r => (r.emb.i, r.emb.s))
}
val mirror = ctx.run(q)
mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.i, INSERTED.s VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
}
and
OUTPUT
.
RETURNING
, with this code:
"with returning clause - query"
val q = quote {
qr1
.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None)))
.returning(r => (query[Dummy].map(d => d.i).max))
}
"output clause - should fail on query" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
"""import ctx._; quote { qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(1L))).returning(r => query[TestEntity4].filter(t => t.i == r.i)) }""" mustNot compile
}
verifies the type of the returning clause and can fail the compilation if necessary
Parsing
// line 831
def verifyAst(returnBody: Ast) = capability match {
case OutputClauseSupported =>
case ReturningClauseSupported =>
// Only .returning(r => r.prop) or .returning(r => OneElementCaseClass(r.prop1..., propN)) or .returning(r => (r.prop1..., propN)) (well actually it's prop22) is allowed.
case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported =>
returnBody match {
...
val q = quote { qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(1L))).returning(r => query[TestEntity4].filter(t => t.i == r.i)) }
scala> pprint.pprintln(q.ast, 200)
Returning(
Insert(
Entity("TestEntity4", List()),
List(Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "i"), ScalarValueLift("$line8.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity4.apply(1L).i", 1L, MirrorEncoder(<function3>))))
),
Ident("r"),
Filter(Entity("TestEntity4", List()), Ident("t"), BinaryOperation(Property(Ident("t"), "i"), ==, Property(Ident("r"), "i")))
)
we are looking for. Having
returnBody
instead of
.map
it generates:
.filter
val q2 = quote { qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(1L))).returning(r => query[TestEntity4]).map(t => t.i) }
scala> pprint.pprintln(q2.ast, 200)
Returning(
...
Map(Entity("TestEntity4", List()), Ident("x1"), Property(Ident("x1"), "i"))
)
, so let’s consider that to define a limitation in
Query
:
Parsing
implicit class InsertReturnCapabilityExtension(capability: ReturningCapability) {
def verifyAst(returnBody: Ast) = capability match {
case OutputClauseSupported =>
returnBody match {
case _: Query =>
c.fail(s"${currentIdiom.map(n => s"The dialect $n does").getOrElse("Unspecified dialects do")} not allow queries in 'returning' clauses.")
case _ =>
}
case ReturningClauseSupported =>
...
, but the good news are that we need a quite similar change, which is trivial at this point:
.returningGenerated
// line 450
case r @ ReturningAction(Insert(table: Entity, Nil), alias, prop) =>
idiomReturningCapability match {
...
case ReturningClauseSupported =>
stmt"INSERT INTO ${table.token} ${defaultAutoGeneratedToken(prop.token)} RETURNING ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
case OutputClauseSupported =>
stmt"INSERT INTO ${table.token} OUTPUT ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r, Some("INSERTED"))(this, strategy).map(_._1))} ${defaultAutoGeneratedToken(prop.token)}"
...
from now on:
CanOutputClause
trait SQLServerDialect
extends SqlIdiom
with QuestionMarkBindVariables
with ConcatSupport
with CanOutputClause {
:
JdbcContextSpec
"Insert with returning with multiple columns" in {
testContext.run(qr1.delete)
val inserted = testContext.run {
qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("foo", 1, 18L, Some(123)))).returning(r => (r.i, r.s, r.o))
}
(1, "foo", Some(123)) mustBe inserted
}
"Insert with returning with multiple columns and operations" in {
testContext.run(qr1.delete)
val inserted = testContext.run {
qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("foo", 1, 18L, Some(123)))).returning(r => (r.i + 100, r.s, r.o.map(_ + 100)))
}
(1 + 100, "foo", Some(123 + 100)) mustBe inserted
}
"Insert with returning with multiple columns and query embedded" in {
testContext.run(qr1Emb.delete)
testContext.run(qr1Emb.insert(lift(TestEntityEmb(Emb("one", 1), 18L, Some(123)))))
val inserted = testContext.run {
qr1Emb.insert(lift(TestEntityEmb(Emb("two", 2), 18L, Some(123)))).returning(r =>
(r.emb.i, r.o))
}
(2, Some(123)) mustBe inserted
}
"Insert with returning with multiple columns - case class" in {
case class Return(id: Int, str: String, opt: Option[Int])
testContext.run(qr1.delete)
val inserted = testContext.run {
qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("foo", 1, 18L, Some(123)))).returning(r => Return(r.i, r.s, r.o))
}
Return(1, "foo", Some(123)) mustBe inserted
}
[info] - Insert with returning with multiple columns *** FAILED ***
[info] com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerException: A result set was generated for update.
[info] at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerException.makeFromDriverError(SQLServerException.java:227)
[info] at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerPreparedStatement.doExecutePreparedStatement(SQLServerPreparedStatement.java:592)
[info] at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerPreparedStatement$PrepStmtExecCmd.doExecute(SQLServerPreparedStatement.java:508)
[info] at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.TDSCommand.execute(IOBuffer.java:7233)
[info] at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerConnection.executeCommand(SQLServerConnection.java:2869)
[info] at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerStatement.executeCommand(SQLServerStatement.java:243)
[info] at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerStatement.executeStatement(SQLServerStatement.java:218)
[info] at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerPreparedStatement.executeUpdate(SQLServerPreparedStatement.java:461)
[info] at com.zaxxer.hikari.pool.ProxyPreparedStatement.executeUpdate(ProxyPreparedStatement.java:61)
[info] at com.zaxxer.hikari.pool.HikariProxyPreparedStatement.executeUpdate(HikariProxyPreparedStatement.java)
as well. Luckily, it has been reported in the issue:
ProductJdbcSpec
Also note that SQL Server requiresinstead of a combination of
prep.executeQuery()and
preparedStatement.executeUpdate()
preparedStatement.getGeneratedKeys()
is the responsible for handling jdbc connections. According to the description above, the method we are looking for is
JdbcContextBase
:
executeActionReturning
def executeActionReturning[O](sql: String, prepare: Prepare = identityPrepare, extractor: Extractor[O], returningBehavior: ReturnAction): Result[O] =
withConnectionWrapped { conn =>
val (params, ps) = prepare(prepareWithReturning(sql, conn, returningBehavior))
logger.logQuery(sql, params)
ps.executeUpdate()
handleSingleResult(extractResult(ps.getGeneratedKeys, extractor))
}
extends
SqlServerJdbcContextBase
, defining
JdbcContextBase
as
SQLServerDialect
:
idiom
trait SqlServerJdbcContextBase[N <: NamingStrategy] extends JdbcContextBase[SQLServerDialect, N]
with BooleanObjectEncoding
with UUIDStringEncoding {
val idiom = SQLServerDialect
}
, so we need to override
preparedStatement
:
executeActionReturning
trait SqlServerJdbcContextBase[N <: NamingStrategy] extends JdbcContextBase[SQLServerDialect, N]
with BooleanObjectEncoding
with UUIDStringEncoding {
val idiom = SQLServerDialect
override def executeActionReturning[O](sql: String, prepare: Prepare = identityPrepare, extractor: Extractor[O], returningBehavior: ReturnAction): Result[O] =
withConnectionWrapped { conn =>
val (params, ps) = prepare(prepareWithReturning(sql, conn, returningBehavior))
logger.logQuery(sql, params)
handleSingleResult(extractResult(ps.executeQuery, extractor))
}
}