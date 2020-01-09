Search icon
About Our First Remote Pairing Open Source Blogging Session

Author profile picture

@juliano-alvesJuliano Alves

Open-source enthusiast, a firm believer that future belongs to polyglot and functional programming

Contributing to Quill, a Pairing Session

As one of Quill’s maintainer and an open source enthusiast, I am always thinking of ways to spread the word and have more people contributing to the project. Pair programming is a great technique to share knowledge and introduce newcomers to a project, however, I can’t pair with someone in the US, India or Brazil willing to contribute, can I?
Of course I can! Welcome to our your first remote pairing blog session! In this post I will have you as my co-pilot while implementing a new feature to Quill.
Think about it as a proper pairing session, where I am talking directly to you, speaking my mind. Sometimes it can feel like I am jumping around the code way too easily, but this is natural in a pairing session where one person has more experience that the other. And don’t be ashamed, express your opinions and suggestions in the comments.

Getting started

The feature we will implement is Add SQL Server Support for returning via OUTPUT, meaning it’s mostly about 
quill-sql
 and 
quill-jdbc
. Let’s walk through this.
Being a SQL Server feature, 
SQLServerDialectSpec
 can be a good starting point. However, there aren’t any tests regarding returning. Still thinking about Sql Server specifically, it’s worth checking 
sqlserver/JdbcContextSpec
 as well. There we can find something:
"Insert with returning with single column table" in {
  val inserted = testContext.run {
    qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(0))).returningGenerated(_.i)
  }
  testContext.run(qr4.filter(_.i == lift(inserted))).head.i mustBe inserted
}

"Insert with returning with multiple columns and query embedded" in {
  val inserted = testContext.run {
    qr4Emb.insert(lift(TestEntity4Emb(EmbSingle(0)))).returningGenerated(_.emb.i)
  }
  testContext.run(qr4Emb.filter(_.emb.i == lift(inserted))).head.emb.i mustBe inserted
}
Let’s try to change these tests to use 
.returning
:
[error] .../quill/quill-jdbc/src/test/scala/io/getquill/context/jdbc/sqlserver/JdbcContextSpec.scala:57:49: The 'returning' clause is not supported by the io.getquill.SQLServerDialect idiom. Use 'returningGenerated' instead.
[error]       qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(0))).returning(_.i)
Maybe we can search for the error message. That takes us to 
Parsing
:
idiomReturnCapability match {
  case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported | ReturningClauseSupported =>
  case ReturningSingleFieldSupported =>
    c.fail(s"The 'returning' clause is not supported by the ${currentIdiom.getOrElse("specified")} idiom. Use 'returningGenerated' instead.")
  case ReturningNotSupported =>
    c.fail(s"The 'returning' or 'returningGenerated' clauses are not supported by the ${currentIdiom.getOrElse("specified")} idiom.")
}
That definitely doesn’t help now, but let’s keep it in mind, eventually we will get back to it.
Let’s look for something more specific. Maybe 
SQLServerDialect
 can tell us something. The trait’s signature is:
trait SQLServerDialect
  extends SqlIdiom
  with QuestionMarkBindVariables
  with ConcatSupport
  with CanReturnField
We are getting close, I can feel it! Following CanReturnField we will see that it extends 
ReturningCapability
, which has the definitions for all existing returning behaviours.
ReturningCapability
 is returned by 
idiomReturningCapability
 from trait 
Capabilities
 and its descendants:
trait Capabilities {
  def idiomReturningCapability: ReturningCapability
}

trait CanReturnClause extends Capabilities {
  override def idiomReturningCapability: ReturningClauseSupported = ReturningClauseSupported
}

trait CanReturnField extends Capabilities {
  override def idiomReturningCapability: ReturningSingleFieldSupported = ReturningSingleFieldSupported
}
...
Following idiomReturningCapability we will finally find the place where the SQL is generated, in 
SqlIdiom
:
case r @ ReturningAction(Insert(table: Entity, Nil), alias, prop) =>
  idiomReturningCapability match {
    // If there are queries inside of the returning clause we are forced to alias the inserted table (see #1509). Only do this as
    // a last resort since it is not even supported in all Postgres versions (i.e. only after 9.5)
    case ReturningClauseSupported if (CollectAst.byType[Entity](prop).nonEmpty) =>
      SqlIdiom.withActionAlias(this, r)
    case ReturningClauseSupported =>
      stmt"INSERT INTO ${table.token} ${defaultAutoGeneratedToken(prop.token)} RETURNING ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
    case other =>
      stmt"INSERT INTO ${table.token} ${defaultAutoGeneratedToken(prop.token)}"
  }

case r @ ReturningAction(action, alias, prop) =>
  idiomReturningCapability match {
    // If there are queries inside of the returning clause we are forced to alias the inserted table (see #1509). Only do this as
    // a last resort since it is not even supported in all Postgres versions (i.e. only after 9.5)
    case ReturningClauseSupported if (CollectAst.byType[Entity](prop).nonEmpty) =>
      SqlIdiom.withActionAlias(this, r)
    case ReturningClauseSupported =>
      stmt"${action.token} RETURNING ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
    case other =>
      stmt"${action.token}"
  }
It starts to get complex. Before we carry on, we should summarise what we’ve learned so far:
SQLServerDialect
 extends 
CanReturnField
, in order to support 
returningGenerated
 only;
CanReturnField
 ensures this behaviour, defining that 
idiomReturningCapability
 returns a 
ReturningSingleFieldSupported
;
ReturningSingleFieldSupported
 is a 
ReturningCapability
, mother of all the return behaviours;
Parsing
 verifies the type of the returning clause and fails the compilation if necessary;
SqlIdiom
 decides how to generate the return statement after checking the current 
idiomReturningCapability
All this acquired knowledge is vital to implement the new feature. Like the Github issue says, we already have a dialect that does what we need, 
PostgresDialect
:
trait PostgresDialect
  extends SqlIdiom
  with QuestionMarkBindVariables
  with ConcatSupport
  with OnConflictSupport
  with CanReturnClause
As we know, 
CanReturnField.idiomReturnCapability
 returns a 
ReturningClauseSupported
:
/**
 * An actual `RETURNING` clause is supported in the SQL dialect of the specified database e.g. Postgres.
 * this typically means that columns returned from Insert/Update/etc... clauses can have other database
 * operations done on them such as arithmetic `RETURNING id + 1`, UDFs `RETURNING udf(id)` or others.
 * In JDBC, the following is done:
 * `connection.prepareStatement(sql, Statement.RETURN_GENERATED_KEYS))`.
 */
sealed trait ReturningClauseSupported extends ReturningCapability
CanReturnClause
 is extended by 
MirrorSqlDialectWithReturnClause
 as well:
trait MirrorSqlDialectWithReturnClause
  extends SqlIdiom
  with QuestionMarkBindVariables
  with ConcatSupport
  with CanReturnClause
Which is used for tests in 
SqlActionMacroSpec
, for 
returning
 and 
returningGenerated
:
"returning clause - single" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithReturnClause) { ctx =>
  import ctx._
  val q = quote {
    qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(_.l)
  }

  val mirror = ctx.run(q)
  mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?) RETURNING l"
  mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
Now we know enough to set up a plan of action.

Development plan

- We need a new 
ReturningCapability
, exposed by a new 
Capabilities
 via 
idiomReturningCapability
;
- 
SqlIdiom
 has to accommodate the new 
ReturningCapability
 generating the 
OUTPUT
 clause;
- 
Parsing
 needs to allow the new code to compile;
- 
SQLServerDialect
 will extend the new 
Capabilities
And we can deal with the unexpected surprises along the way. The game is on!

OutputClauseSupported and CanOutputClause

Following the stablished convention, the names make sense:
sealed trait OutputClauseSupported extends ReturningCapability

object OutputClauseSupported extends OutputClauseSupported

trait CanOutputClause extends Capabilities {
  override def idiomReturningCapability: OutputClauseSupported = OutputClauseSupported
}
Now a new 
MirrorSqlDialect
 extending 
CanOutputClause
:
trait MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause
  extends SqlIdiom
  with QuestionMarkBindVariables
  with ConcatSupport
  with CanOutputClause

object MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause extends MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause {
  override def prepareForProbing(string: String) = string
}
So far so good… or maybe not. This change already breaks the code:
[error] /Users/juliano.alves/development/opensource/quill/quill-core/src/main/scala/io/getquill/norm/ExpandReturning.scala:23:11: match may not be exhaustive.
[error] It would fail on the following input: OutputClauseSupported
[error]     idiom.idiomReturningCapability match {
[error]           ^
[error] /Users/juliano.alves/development/opensource/quill/quill-core/src/main/scala/io/getquill/quotation/Parsing.scala:831:38: match may not be exhaustive.
[error] It would fail on the following input: OutputClauseSupported
[error]     def verifyAst(returnBody: Ast) = capability match {
[error]                                      ^
[error] /Users/juliano.alves/development/opensource/quill/quill-core/src/main/scala/io/getquill/quotation/Parsing.scala:875:7: match may not be exhaustive.
[error] It would fail on the following input: OutputClauseSupported
[error]       idiomReturnCapability match {
[error]       ^
[error] three errors found
Let’s take care of 
ExpandReturning
 first. The error happens because 
OutputClauseSupported
 is not being taken in consideration during the pattern matching. We are basing the new implementation on 
ReturningClauseSupported
, so it’s reasonable to simply mirror its behaviour:
// line 23
idiom.idiomReturningCapability match {
  case ReturningClauseSupported | OutputClauseSupported =>
    ReturnAction.ReturnRecord
  case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported =>
  ...
Similar changes in 
Parsing
, for both errors:
// line 831
def verifyAst(returnBody: Ast) = capability match {
  case OutputClauseSupported =>
  case ReturningClauseSupported =>
  // Only .returning(r => r.prop) or .returning(r => OneElementCaseClass(r.prop1..., propN)) or .returning(r => (r.prop1..., propN)) (well actually it's prop22) is allowed.
  case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported =>
    returnBody match {
  ...

// line 875
idiomReturnCapability match {
  case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported | ReturningClauseSupported | OutputClauseSupported =>
  case ReturningSingleFieldSupported =>
    c.fail(s"The 'returning' clause is not supported by the ${currentIdiom.getOrElse("specified")} idiom. Use 'returningGenerated' instead.")
  case ReturningNotSupported =>
    c.fail(s"The 'returning' or 'returningGenerated' clauses are not supported by the ${currentIdiom.getOrElse("specified")} idiom.")
}
There is something in this snippet that deserves attention, the 
idiomReturnCapability
 being matched. It is defined in 
Parsing
 as well:
private[getquill] def idiomReturnCapability: ReturningCapability = {
  val returnAfterInsertType =
    currentIdiom
      .toSeq
      .flatMap(_.members)
      .collect {
        case ms: MethodSymbol if (ms.name.toString == "idiomReturningCapability") => Some(ms.returnType)
      }
      .headOption
      .flatten

  returnAfterInsertType match {
    case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningClauseSupported]) => ReturningClauseSupported
    case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningSingleFieldSupported]) => ReturningSingleFieldSupported
    case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningMultipleFieldSupported]) => ReturningMultipleFieldSupported
    case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningNotSupported]) => ReturningNotSupported
    // Since most SQL Dialects support returing a single field (that is auto-incrementing) allow a return
    // of a single field in the case that a dialect is not actually specified. E.g. when SqlContext[_, _]
    // is used to define `returning` clauses.
    case other => ReturningSingleFieldSupported
  }
}
Long story short, 
returnAfterInsertType
 has the type information about 
ReturningCapability
 being used by the idiom. Then, the pattern matching returns the corresponding 
object
 of that type, or a 
ReturningSingleFieldSupported
 otherwise. So 
OutputClauseSupported
 has to be included as an option:
returnAfterInsertType match {
    case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[ReturningClauseSupported]) => ReturningClauseSupported
    case Some(returnType) if (returnType =:= typeOf[OutputClauseSupported]) => OutputClauseSupported
    ...
Code compiling, tests passing. Time to write some tests to the new feature.

Adapting the SQL Idiom

Let’s start simple, adding a test similar to 
returning clause - single
 but generating an 
OUTPUT
 clause:
"output clause - single" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
  import ctx._
  val q = quote {
    qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(_.l)
  }

  val mirror = ctx.run(q)
  mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.l VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
  mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
It fails, for obvious reasons. Time to work on 
SqlIdiom
 and figure how to generate the expected result. Remember those two pattern clauses related to 
idiomReturningCapability
?
case r @ ReturningAction(Insert(table: Entity, Nil), alias, prop) =>
  idiomReturningCapability match {
  ...

case r @ ReturningAction(action, alias, prop) =>
  idiomReturningCapability match {
  ...
In order to identify which of the 
ReturningActions
clauses we should look at, we will start dealing with Quill’s ASTs!

Quill’s Abstract Syntax Trees

This is my favourite part of the process, using the console to explore the AST. In the 
sbt console
:
scala> import io.getquill._
scala> import io.getquill.ast._
scala> val ctx = new SqlMirrorContext(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause, Literal)
scala> import ctx._

scala> case class TestEntity(s: String, i: Int, l: Long, o: Option[Int])
scala> val qr1 = quote { query[TestEntity] }

scala> val q = quote {
         qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(_.l)
       }
q: ctx.Quoted[ctx.ActionReturning[TestEntity,Long]]{def quoted: io.getquill.ast.Returning; def ast: io.getquill.ast.Returning; def id380689071(): Unit; val liftings: AnyRef{val TestEntity.apply("s", 0, 1L, scala.None).s: io.getquill.quotation.ScalarValueLifting[String,String]; val TestEntity.apply("s", 0, 1L, scala.None).i: io.getquill.quotation.ScalarValueLifting[Int,Int]; val TestEntity.apply("s", 0, 1L, scala.None).l: io.getquill.quotation.ScalarValueLifting[Long,Long]; val TestEntity.apply("s", 0, 1L, scala.None).o: io.getquill.quotation.ScalarValueLifting[Option[Int],Option[Int]]}} = $anon$1@374e427b
To make visualisation of the AST easy, Quill integrates the awesome 
PPrint module
:
scala> pprint.pprintln(q.ast, 200)
Returning(
  Insert(
    Entity("TestEntity", List()),
    List(
      Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "s"), ScalarValueLift("$line9.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity.apply(\"s\", 0, 1L, scala.None).s", "s", MirrorEncoder(<function3>))),
      Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "i"), ScalarValueLift("$line9.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity.apply(\"s\", 0, 1L, scala.None).i", 0, MirrorEncoder(<function3>))),
      Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "l"), ScalarValueLift("$line9.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity.apply(\"s\", 0, 1L, scala.None).l", 1L, MirrorEncoder(<function3>))),
      Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "o"), ScalarValueLift("$line9.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity.apply(\"s\", 0, 1L, scala.None).o", None, MirrorEncoder(<function3>)))
    )
  ),
  Ident("x1"),
  Property(Ident("x1"), "l")
)
Apparently we are dealing with the second of those two cases. Let’s double check:
scala> q.ast match {
         case ReturningAction(Insert(entity: Entity, Nil), _, prop) => "first"
         case ReturningAction(action, alias, prop) => "second"
       }
res18: Boolean = second

Changing SqlIdiom

Following the same approach as 
ReturningClauseSupported
, but using 
OUTPUT
 instead of 
RETURNING
, we have:
case r @ ReturningAction(action, alias, prop) =>
  idiomReturningCapability match {
    ...
    case ReturningClauseSupported =>
      stmt"${action.token} RETURNING ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
    case OutputClauseSupported =>
      stmt"${action.token} OUTPUT ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
That change generates:
scala> ctx.run(q).string
<console>:23: INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?) OUTPUT l
Okay, 
${action.token}
 becomes 
INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)
, so it’s necessary to extract some information from action in order to generate the insert clause. Quill already does that:
// line 432
case Insert(entity: Entity, assignments) =>
  val table = insertEntityTokenizer.token(entity)
  val columns = assignments.map(_.property.token)
  val values = assignments.map(_.value)
  stmt"INSERT $table${actionAlias.map(alias => stmt" AS ${alias.token}").getOrElse(stmt"")} (${columns.mkStmt(",")}) VALUES (${values.map(scopedTokenizer(_)).mkStmt(", ")})"
Combining this code with our knowledge about the existing 
RETURNING
 clause to generate the 
OUTPUT
 clause, we have:
case OutputClauseSupported => action match {
  case Insert(entity: Entity, assignments) =>
    val table = insertEntityTokenizer.token(entity)
    val columns = assignments.map(_.property.token)
    val values = assignments.map(_.value)
    stmt"INSERT $table${actionAlias.map(alias => stmt" AS ${alias.token}").getOrElse(stmt"")} (${columns.mkStmt(",")}) OUTPUT ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))} VALUES (${values.map(scopedTokenizer(_)).mkStmt(", ")})"
  case other =>
    fail(s"Action ast can't be translated to sql: '$other'")
}
Back to 
sbt console
:
scala> ctx.run(q).string
<console>:20: INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT l VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)
Almost there! We now have to find a way to include 
INSERTED
. before every single element of 
returnListTokenizer
ExpandReturning
 is the object handling that:
def apply(returning: ReturningAction)(idiom: Idiom, naming: NamingStrategy): List[(Ast, Statement)] = {
  val ReturningAction(_, alias, properties) = returning

  val dePropertized =
    Transform(properties) {
      case `alias` => ExternalIdent(alias.name)
    }
  ...
And I’ll be entirely honest here, I have no idea what to do. I’ve never seen this part of the code.

Asking for help

When contributing to open source, never be afraid to ask for help
And that’s what I did. I actually came up with a solution before deusaquilus’s review, but it hadn’t used the code already in place to solve that problem - and I knew that. Living and learning!
def apply(returning: ReturningAction, renameAlias: Option[String] = None)(idiom: Idiom, naming: NamingStrategy): List[(Ast, Statement)] = {
  val ReturningAction(_, alias, properties) = returning

  val dePropertized = renameAlias match {
    case Some(newName) =>
      BetaReduction(properties, alias -> Ident(newName))
    case None =>
      BetaReduction(properties, alias -> ExternalIdent(alias.name))
  }
  ...
My knowledge regarding 
BetaReduction
 is limited, so let’s trust deusaquilus advice here. Let’s make use of the new resource in 
SqlIdiom
, but we should extract the duplicated code first:
case Insert(entity: Entity, assignments) =>
  val (table, columns, values) = insertInfo(insertEntityTokenizer, entity, assignments)
  stmt"INSERT $table${actionAlias.map(alias => stmt" AS ${alias.token}").getOrElse(stmt"")} (${columns.mkStmt(",")}) VALUES (${values.map(scopedTokenizer(_)).mkStmt(", ")})"
...

private def insertInfo(insertEntityTokenizer: Tokenizer[Entity], entity: Entity, assignments: List[Assignment])(implicit astTokenizer: Tokenizer[Ast]) = {
  val table = insertEntityTokenizer.token(entity)
  val columns = assignments.map(_.property.token)
  val values = assignments.map(_.value)
  (table, columns, values)
}
And finally, let’s introduce 
INSERTED
:
case OutputClauseSupported => action match {
  case Insert(entity: Entity, assignments) =>
    val (table, columns, values) = insertInfo(insertEntityTokenizer, entity, assignments)
    stmt"INSERT $table${actionAlias.map(alias => stmt" AS ${alias.token}").getOrElse(stmt"")} (${columns.mkStmt(",")}) OUTPUT ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r, Some("INSERTED"))(this, strategy).map(_._1))} VALUES (${values.map(scopedTokenizer(_)).mkStmt(", ")})"
  case other =>
    fail(s"Action ast can't be translated to sql: '$other'")
}
Now, in the console we have:
scala> ctx.run(q).string
<console>:20: INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.l VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)
And the tests are green again. Let’s cover the other possibilities for 
returning
:
"output clause - multi" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
  import ctx._
  val q = quote {
    qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(r => (r.i, r.l))
  }
  val mirror = ctx.run(q)
  mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.i, INSERTED.l VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
  mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
"output clause - operation" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
  import ctx._
  val q = quote { qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(r => (r.i, r.l + 1)) }
  val mirror = ctx.run(q)

  mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.i, INSERTED.l + 1 VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
}
"output clause - record" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
  import ctx._
  val q = quote {
    qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None))).returning(r => r)
  }
  val mirror = ctx.run(q)
  mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.s, INSERTED.i, INSERTED.l, INSERTED.o VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
  mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
}
"output clause - embedded" - {
  "embedded property" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
    import ctx._
    val q = quote {
      qr1Emb.insert(lift(TestEntityEmb(Emb("s", 0), 1L, None))).returning(_.emb.i)
    }
    val mirror = ctx.run(q)
    mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.i VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
    mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
  }
  "two embedded properties" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
    import ctx._
    val q = quote {
      qr1Emb.insert(lift(TestEntityEmb(Emb("s", 0), 1L, None))).returning(r => (r.emb.i, r.emb.s))
    }
    val mirror = ctx.run(q)
    mirror.string mustEqual "INSERT INTO TestEntity (s,i,l,o) OUTPUT INSERTED.i, INSERTED.s VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)"
    mirror.returningBehavior mustEqual ReturnRecord
  }
}
Great, everything works! Now we have to handle a fundamental difference between 
OUTPUT
 and 
RETURNING
.

Stopping invalid actions

The next test is 
"with returning clause - query"
, with this code:
val q = quote {
  qr1
    .insert(lift(TestEntity("s", 0, 1L, None)))
    .returning(r => (query[Dummy].map(d => d.i).max))
}
Unlike Postgres, SQL Server doesn’t allow an output clause in a select statement, meaning that our implementation has to fail the compilation when a query is present. Let’s start with a test:
"output clause - should fail on query" in testContext.withDialect(MirrorSqlDialectWithOutputClause) { ctx =>
  """import ctx._; quote { qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(1L))).returning(r => query[TestEntity4].filter(t => t.i == r.i)) }""" mustNot compile
}
Recapping the beginning of our session:
Parsing
 verifies the type of the returning clause and can fail the compilation if necessary
That is exactly what we need:
// line 831
def verifyAst(returnBody: Ast) = capability match {
  case OutputClauseSupported =>
  case ReturningClauseSupported =>
  // Only .returning(r => r.prop) or .returning(r => OneElementCaseClass(r.prop1..., propN)) or .returning(r => (r.prop1..., propN)) (well actually it's prop22) is allowed.
  case ReturningMultipleFieldSupported =>
    returnBody match {
  ...
In order to figure the right moment to stop the compilation, we need to understand that AST better. Back to the console:
val q = quote { qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(1L))).returning(r => query[TestEntity4].filter(t => t.i == r.i)) }

scala> pprint.pprintln(q.ast, 200)
Returning(
  Insert(
    Entity("TestEntity4", List()),
    List(Assignment(Ident("v"), Property(Ident("v"), "i"), ScalarValueLift("$line8.$read.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.$iw.TestEntity4.apply(1L).i", 1L, MirrorEncoder(<function3>))))
  ),
  Ident("r"),
  Filter(Entity("TestEntity4", List()), Ident("t"), BinaryOperation(Property(Ident("t"), "i"), ==, Property(Ident("r"), "i")))
)
The last line is the 
returnBody
 we are looking for. Having 
.map
 instead of 
.filter
 it generates:
val q2 = quote { qr4.insert(lift(TestEntity4(1L))).returning(r => query[TestEntity4]).map(t => t.i) }

scala> pprint.pprintln(q2.ast, 200)
Returning(
  ...
  Map(Entity("TestEntity4", List()), Ident("x1"), Property(Ident("x1"), "i"))
)
None of these can be allowed to compile. Many similar operations extend 
Query
, so let’s consider that to define a limitation in 
Parsing
:
implicit class InsertReturnCapabilityExtension(capability: ReturningCapability) {
  def verifyAst(returnBody: Ast) = capability match {
    case OutputClauseSupported =>
      returnBody match {
        case _: Query =>
          c.fail(s"${currentIdiom.map(n => s"The dialect $n does").getOrElse("Unspecified dialects do")} not allow queries in 'returning' clauses.")
        case _ =>
      }
    case ReturningClauseSupported =>
    ...
After this change, the tests are happy and green again. We need the same tests for 
.returningGenerated
, but the good news are that we need a quite similar change, which is trivial at this point:
// line 450
case r @ ReturningAction(Insert(table: Entity, Nil), alias, prop) =>
  idiomReturningCapability match {
    ...
    case ReturningClauseSupported =>
      stmt"INSERT INTO ${table.token} ${defaultAutoGeneratedToken(prop.token)} RETURNING ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r)(this, strategy).map(_._1))}"
    case OutputClauseSupported =>
      stmt"INSERT INTO ${table.token} OUTPUT ${returnListTokenizer.token(ExpandReturning(r, Some("INSERTED"))(this, strategy).map(_._1))} ${defaultAutoGeneratedToken(prop.token)}"
    ...
It concludes the changes around the sql idiom.

Changing SQLServerDialect

The dialect will extend 
CanOutputClause
 from now on:
trait SQLServerDialect
  extends SqlIdiom
  with QuestionMarkBindVariables
  with ConcatSupport
  with CanOutputClause {
We have to ensure that the SQL generated is valid against the database. Let’s add some tests to 
JdbcContextSpec
:
"Insert with returning with multiple columns" in {
  testContext.run(qr1.delete)
  val inserted = testContext.run {
    qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("foo", 1, 18L, Some(123)))).returning(r => (r.i, r.s, r.o))
  }
  (1, "foo", Some(123)) mustBe inserted
}

"Insert with returning with multiple columns and operations" in {
  testContext.run(qr1.delete)
  val inserted = testContext.run {
    qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("foo", 1, 18L, Some(123)))).returning(r => (r.i + 100, r.s, r.o.map(_ + 100)))
  }
  (1 + 100, "foo", Some(123 + 100)) mustBe inserted
}

"Insert with returning with multiple columns and query embedded" in {
  testContext.run(qr1Emb.delete)
  testContext.run(qr1Emb.insert(lift(TestEntityEmb(Emb("one", 1), 18L, Some(123)))))
  val inserted = testContext.run {
    qr1Emb.insert(lift(TestEntityEmb(Emb("two", 2), 18L, Some(123)))).returning(r =>
      (r.emb.i, r.o))
  }
  (2, Some(123)) mustBe inserted
}

"Insert with returning with multiple columns - case class" in {
  case class Return(id: Int, str: String, opt: Option[Int])
  testContext.run(qr1.delete)
  val inserted = testContext.run {
    qr1.insert(lift(TestEntity("foo", 1, 18L, Some(123)))).returning(r => Return(r.i, r.s, r.o))
  }
  Return(1, "foo", Some(123)) mustBe inserted
}
What can go wrong?
[info] - Insert with returning with multiple columns *** FAILED ***
[info]   com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerException: A result set was generated for update.
[info]   at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerException.makeFromDriverError(SQLServerException.java:227)
[info]   at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerPreparedStatement.doExecutePreparedStatement(SQLServerPreparedStatement.java:592)
[info]   at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerPreparedStatement$PrepStmtExecCmd.doExecute(SQLServerPreparedStatement.java:508)
[info]   at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.TDSCommand.execute(IOBuffer.java:7233)
[info]   at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerConnection.executeCommand(SQLServerConnection.java:2869)
[info]   at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerStatement.executeCommand(SQLServerStatement.java:243)
[info]   at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerStatement.executeStatement(SQLServerStatement.java:218)
[info]   at com.microsoft.sqlserver.jdbc.SQLServerPreparedStatement.executeUpdate(SQLServerPreparedStatement.java:461)
[info]   at com.zaxxer.hikari.pool.ProxyPreparedStatement.executeUpdate(ProxyPreparedStatement.java:61)
[info]   at com.zaxxer.hikari.pool.HikariProxyPreparedStatement.executeUpdate(HikariProxyPreparedStatement.java)
This is an interesting error, which actually happens in 
ProductJdbcSpec
 as well. Luckily, it has been reported in the issue:
Also note that SQL Server requires 
prep.executeQuery()
 instead of a combination of 
preparedStatement.executeUpdate()
 and 
preparedStatement.getGeneratedKeys()
Good to know. 
JdbcContextBase
 is the responsible for handling jdbc connections. According to the description above, the method we are looking for is 
executeActionReturning
:
def executeActionReturning[O](sql: String, prepare: Prepare = identityPrepare, extractor: Extractor[O], returningBehavior: ReturnAction): Result[O] =
  withConnectionWrapped { conn =>
    val (params, ps) = prepare(prepareWithReturning(sql, conn, returningBehavior))
    logger.logQuery(sql, params)
    ps.executeUpdate()
    handleSingleResult(extractResult(ps.getGeneratedKeys, extractor))
  }
SqlServerJdbcContextBase
 extends 
JdbcContextBase
, defining 
SQLServerDialect
 as 
idiom
:
trait SqlServerJdbcContextBase[N <: NamingStrategy] extends JdbcContextBase[SQLServerDialect, N]
  with BooleanObjectEncoding
  with UUIDStringEncoding {

  val idiom = SQLServerDialect
}
SQL Server demands an exceptional behaviour regarding 
preparedStatement
, so we need to override 
executeActionReturning
:
trait SqlServerJdbcContextBase[N <: NamingStrategy] extends JdbcContextBase[SQLServerDialect, N]
  with BooleanObjectEncoding
  with UUIDStringEncoding {

  val idiom = SQLServerDialect

  override def executeActionReturning[O](sql: String, prepare: Prepare = identityPrepare, extractor: Extractor[O], returningBehavior: ReturnAction): Result[O] =
    withConnectionWrapped { conn =>
      val (params, ps) = prepare(prepareWithReturning(sql, conn, returningBehavior))
      logger.logQuery(sql, params)
      handleSingleResult(extractResult(ps.executeQuery, extractor))
    }
}
Obviously we have to add more tests to SQLServerDialectSpec, but this post is already long enough to paste those tests here. With that we finish our contribution to Quill.
That was fun, maybe you should be the pilot next time! Let me know when we should have the next session in the comments!

Tags

#scala#quill#pair-programming#remote-pairing#open-source#contributing-to-open-source#open-source-pair-programming#hackernoon-top-story
