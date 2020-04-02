How To Create Golang REST API: Project Layout Configuration [Part 2]

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
Visit Caspian Labs https://caspianlabs.org/promoted
GO and functional programming enthusiast
$ go get -u github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter
package server
import (
"errors"
"log"
"net/http"
"github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter"
)
type Server struct {
srv *http.Server
}
func Get() *Server {
return &Server{
srv: &http.Server{},
}
}
func (s *Server) WithAddr(addr string) *Server {
s.srv.Addr = addr
return s
}
func (s *Server) WithErrLogger(l *log.Logger) *Server {
s.srv.ErrorLog = l
return s
}
func (s *Server) WithRouter(router *httprouter.Router) *Server {
s.srv.Handler = router
return s
}
func (s *Server) Start() error {
if len(s.srv.Addr) == 0 {
return errors.New("Server missing address")
}
if s.srv.Handler == nil {
return errors.New("Server missing handler")
}
return s.srv.ListenAndServe()
}
func (s *Server) Close() error {
return s.srv.Close()
}
function returns pointer to our server instance that exposes some public methods that are pretty self explanatory. It will become more obvious when I put this server to work in the main program.
Get
// cmd/api/router/router.go
package router
import (
"github.com/boilerplate/cmd/api/handlers/getuser"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/application"
"github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter"
)
func Get(app *application.Application) *httprouter.Router {
mux := httprouter.New()
mux.GET("/users", getuser.Do(app))
return mux
}
// cmd/api/handlers/getuser/getuser.go
package getuser
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/application"
"github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter"
)
func Do(app *application.Application) httprouter.Handle {
return func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request, ps httprouter.Params) {
fmt.Fprintf(w, "hello")
}
}
and call handlers by explicitly passing application configuration so that each handler has access to things like database, configuration with env vars and more.
router.go
. One reason is that handler will have corresponding test file. It will also have multiple middleware files that will also have tests and there can be a lot of handlers. If not grouped correctly, it can get out of hand very fast.
cmd/api/handlers/{handlerName}
// cmd/api/main.go
package main
import (
"github.com/boilerplate/cmd/api/router"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/application"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/exithandler"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/logger"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/server"
"github.com/joho/godotenv"
)
func main() {
if err := godotenv.Load(); err != nil {
logger.Info.Println("failed to load env vars")
}
app, err := application.Get()
if err != nil {
logger.Error.Fatal(err.Error())
}
srv := server.
Get().
WithAddr(app.Cfg.GetAPIPort()).
WithRouter(router.Get(app)).
WithErrLogger(logger.Error)
go func() {
logger.Info.Printf("starting server at %s", app.Cfg.GetAPIPort())
if err := srv.Start(); err != nil {
logger.Error.Fatal(err.Error())
}
}()
exithandler.Init(func() {
if err := srv.Close(); err != nil {
logger.Error.Println(err.Error())
}
if err := app.DB.Close(); err != nil {
logger.Error.Println(err.Error())
}
})
}
, this is just to instruct the server to use my custom logger for consistency.
WithErrLogger(logger.Error)
can still run and gracefully handle program shutdowns.
exithandler
contains 2 instances of standard library Logger. Info is printing out messages to
pkg/logger
and Error to
os.Stdout
. I could have used some fancy logger like
os.Stderr
or any other but I was planning to keep it simple.
logrus
resource so it's natural I'll have
/users
table:
users
$ migrate create -ext sql -dir ./db/migrations create_user
, up and down for user table. All files are empty so let's add some sql.
db/migrations
-- db/migrations/${timestamp}_create_user.up.sql
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS public.users
(
id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
username VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL UNIQUE
);
-- db/migrations/${timestamp}_create_user.down.sql
DROP TABLE public.users
library and create a program to simplify this process. This will also work nicely in CI/CD pipelines as it will let us skip the installation of
golang-migrate
cli as a separate step of the pipeline build. For that to happen I'll add yet another dependency:
golang-migrate
$ go get -u github.com/golang-migrate/migrate/v4
:
dbmigrate
// cmd/dbmigrate/main.go
package main
import (
"log"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/config"
"github.com/golang-migrate/migrate/v4"
_ "github.com/golang-migrate/migrate/v4/database/postgres"
_ "github.com/golang-migrate/migrate/v4/source/file"
"github.com/joho/godotenv"
)
func main() {
godotenv.Load()
cfg := config.Get()
direction := cfg.GetMigration()
if direction != "down" && direction != "up" {
log.Fatal("-migrate accepts [up, down] values only")
}
m, err := migrate.New("file://db/migrations", cfg.GetDBConnStr())
if err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
if direction == "up" {
if err := m.Up(); err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
}
if direction == "down" {
if err := m.Down(); err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
}
}
method. It will simply return up or down string to instruct my program if it should migrate database up or down. You can see latest changes here.
GetMigration
By running it there I'm avoiding common "oh, I forgot to run migrations" issue. Updated version of
scripts/entripoint.dev.sh
:
entrypoint.dev.sh
#!/bin/bash
set -e
go run cmd/dbmigrate/main.go
go run cmd/dbmigrate/main.go -dbname=boilerplatetest
GO111MODULE=off go get github.com/githubnemo/CompileDaemon
CompileDaemon --build="go build -o main cmd/api/main.go" --command=./main
will use all default values from .env file, so it will run the migrations up against
dbmigrate
db. In second run I pass
boilerplate
so that it does the same but against
-dbname=boilerplatetest
db. Next I'll start my app with clean state:
boilerplatetest
# remove all containers
docker container rm -f $(docker container ps -a -q)
# clear volumes
docker volume prune -f
# start app
docker-compose up --build
table in both
users
and
boilerplate
databases. Let's check that:
boilerplatetest
# connect to pg docker container
docker exec -it $(docker ps --filter name=pg --format "{{.Names}}") /bin/bash
# launch psql cli
psql -U postgres -W
# ensure both DBs still present
\l
# connect to boilerplate database and list tables
\c boilerplate
\dt
# do same for boilerplatetest
\c boilerplatetest
\dt
# in both databases you should see users table
program is capable of handling this scenario. In new terminal tab:
dbmigrate
# migrate boilerplatetest db down
go run cmd/dbmigrate/main.go \
-migrate=down \
-dbname=boilerplatetest \
-dbhost=localhost
# you can now repeat steps from above to connect to pg container
# and ensure that users table is missing from boilerplatetest DB.
# now bring it back up
go run cmd/dbmigrate/main.go \
-migrate=up \
-dbname=boilerplatetest \
-dbhost=localhost
. This is because we connect to pg container from our host machine. Within docker-compose we can refer to same container by service name, which is
-dbhost=localhost
, but we can't do same from host.
pg