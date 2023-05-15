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How to Create Fungible Tokens on Bitcoin

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byAlfredo de Candia@alfredodecandia

Author of "Mastering EOS" & "Mastering DeFi" blockchain specialist, android developer

May 15th, 2023
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Alfredo de Candia@alfredodecandia

Author of "Mastering EOS" & "Mastering DeFi" blockchain specialist, android developer

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web3#crypto#bitcoin#brc-20#cryptocurrency#bitcoin-fungible-token#brc-20-token#fungible-tokens#create-fungible-tokens

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