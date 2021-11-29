How to Create and Implement Your Own Test Automation Strategy

Test automation dramatically improves your processes and saves you time and resources. But you can’t just jump into it and expect the automation to produce the results you want. You need a clear strategy in place if you want your releases to go smoothly. This article explains how to design and implement a top-notch test automation strategy so that your testing efforts are fully worth it and your software quality reflects a well-thought-out plan that enables you to fully optimize your product before your customers start to use it.