Automation Testing for Beginners

In basic, Automation testing is how to automate tests execution, manage tests data, and control software quality before releasing.
When the types of automated testing used in a project have been determined, the team should choose an automation test framework to help testers organize and standardize the process.
Take the below criteria into account before making your own decision
High Risk – Business Critical test cases
Some test cases may contain severe risks, which will hurt the business. The negative impact could be over-estimated costs, customer dissatisfaction, poor user experience.
Repetitive test cases
There is useless if applied automation testing for tests that run one time. Under these states, repeatable tests can be run on-demand, resulting in a cut of the cost per test run and the time to complete an automation software testing development cycle.
Functional test cases
Functional testing is an excellent case to use automated testing. You can quickly detect the real-time performance of the functional requirements.
The scope of automation means the field of your AUT( Application Under Test) that will be automated. Below are additional criteria helping you to determine the extent:
It depends on the technology the application tests are built on and your team’s skill set. Each type of tool or framework serves a different requirement.
You will need an automation strategy and plan. This plan can include:
After tests execution, the test report provides a summary of the testing performed for the project.
Test maintenance is required to expand your collection of reusable test scripts. Once your tests have been scripted and running, they still need updating if there are changes the next time.
Test automation tools can be divided into three types.
Open-source automation tools
Commercial automation tools
Commercial tools are made to serve commercial goals and are usually assigned through a subscription plan. This tool often has more high-end features and good customer service that completes the testing process for companies. Users must pay for the license to use the software.
Custom frameworks
Teams developed customized software on their own because some projects require more than a single open-source software or fixed commercial testing tool capabilities. Technical experts can deploy those frameworks.
Criteria for Automation Testing Tool Evaluation
Does your team occupy the skills to utilize the tool?
Automation testing is more technical than manual testing. Especially with open-source software, testers must have sufficient programming to write and execute test scripts. Testing tools requiring less coding in execution may better solve these problems. Read more about top codeless automation testing tools.
Does the team budget fit with the subscription plan?
Test automation sometimes is not affordable. Even it brings out a positive ROI for your team and business in the long run, you and your team should calculate the budget to pick the suitable software
What are the features your team needs?
While the requirements are diverse, there are some key factors that you should consider when choosing an automation tool:
a. Supported platforms
b. The applied application under tests (AUT)
c. Programming languages
d. CI/CD integration capabilities
e. Test Reporting functionality
f. Low training cost and ease to adapt
How difficult are script maintenance and reusability?
The ideal automation tool should have capabilities to reduce the effort in script maintenance, such as eliminating object locator flakiness. Besides, script reusability saves you and the team a great deal of time for similar test cases to reuse test scripts.
What are the integration facilities?
The automation tool must integrate into CI/CD pipelines and external platforms to ensure testing continuity.
Do you have technical support?
Another critical point to be noticed is the support for your tool. Commercial tools usually provide their users with a customer support team for all technical issues. With open-source software, there’s only support from the community.
Katalon Studio
Katalon Studio is an automation tool with free and paid versions. With CI/CD integrations and Smart Analytics, Katalon Studio can be used to automate Web, API, Mobile, and Desktop applications testing. Besides, with TestOps and TestCloud, you now manage tests and set up environments as easily as ABC.
Selenium
Selenium is the most well-known open-source framework for web testing across browsers and platforms. Selenium has become a standard framework for many tools to be built on top.
SoapUI
SoapUI is another well-known open-source web service testing application for Simple Object Access Protocol and representational state transfers by Smartbear. SOAPUI is for developers and testers looking to accelerate their ability to deliver REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. Now it
JMeter
JMeter is an open-source Java web testing platform used for functional and performance tests Top API Testing Tools for 2022 Top 15 Mobile Testing Tools for 2022
