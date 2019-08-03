How to Create an App Landing Page that Converts





There are millions of apps on Google’s Android Play Store and the Apple app store. The competition is stiff, and for your app to stand out, you need the highest converting landing page. Have you thought of building an app for your business? If so, this is the smartest business decision you can make. In today’s mobile-first world, you have to target potential customers on mobile.According to Techjury, there are 2.7 billion smartphone users around the world. The same report says 77% of Americans have smartphones.The time spent per user with digital media on mobile in the US daily in 2017 was 2.3 hours . This shows latent potential for your business in the digital market.A report by Statista says the total number of mobile app downloads in 2017 was 197 billion. This highlights the importance of mobile apps as a business tool.If your business doesn’t have an app yet, you risk losing out on this customer-rich market. It is important, however, to note that not every mobile app works.There are millions of apps on Google’s Android Play Store and the Apple app store. The competition is stiff, and for your app to stand out, you need the highest converting landing page.

Tips To Build the Highest Converting Landing Page





Here are tips for building app landing pages that convert: There are myriad reasons your business needs a mobile app. For a start, a good mobile app strengthens customer engagement and improves business accessibility.With the best mobile app, you can deliver value for customers by digitising your loyalty program. You will also revolutionise their shopping experience and grow your brand’s recognition.A mobile app is also a smart way to cultivate customer loyalty and build trust among your customers. To boost conversion rates and grow your brand, building a mobile app should top your list of priorities.With the best app landing page, you’ve got the edge over the competition. This is because your app enjoys more downloads. It also gets you more leads for your business and hence higher ROI.According to an eMarketer survey , mobile apps account for over 90% of internet time on smartphones and 77% of internet time on tablets.Here are tips for building app landing pages that convert:

Add Crucial Page Features

Some of the essential features you need for your app include:

Images: Images captivate users’ attention. They highlight the most important aspects of your app. You can use images and graphics to tell the visitor what your app entails instantly.

App benefits: You’ve to convince users about the importance of your app on the page.Features: List or show the features that allow app users to benefit from the app.

Video: Video content is king in the digital landscape. You can use a video to show and explain the benefits of your app.

Killer headline: The best headline guarantees interest, attention, and understanding. It compels a visitor to linger on the page and convert.

Pain point and pain relief: Show visitors what causes them pain in their lives. Propose your app as the best way to relieve such suffering. Convince users that your app makes things easier, which in turn makes life better.

Call to action (CTA): Any guide on how to make a good landing page that converts emphasises powerful smart CTAs. You have to tell visitors what you want them to do next. You can invite visitors to sign up, link to the product page, and learn more among other things. Optimise the Page for Search Engines

When composing copy for landing pages, you’ve to consider search engine optimisation (SEO). Carry out keyword research to ensure you target the right audience.

Incentives with Irresistible Offers

If you want to close the deal and get more leads, you’ve to offer users something irresistible. Internet users are in search of the best deals online. This is one of the main reasons they go online.



The best app landing pages have a screaming offer which improves buy-in by visitors. Such offers show the value a visitor gets when using your app.

Perform A/B Tests

Many business owners are in a rush to launch their apps on Google or Apple app store. However, this is counterproductive if the app has flaws. This is why performing A/B tests is a crucial step in building a good mobile app.



In an A/B test, you can check the functionality of the headlines, images, backlinks, form fields, page copy, and call to action buttons, among other things.



The idea is to ensure you refine all aspects of the page before a full launch.

Competitor Analysis

The digital marketing landscape is fast-paced. For your business to survive, you’ve to keep learning what others are up to in your niche. Competitor research is a critical step in the app building process.



It is important to look at other best apps on the market. Look at the most popular apps in your niche and check what makes them click.



Your goal is to see what the competitors have gotten right. At the same time, learn from their mistakes and refine your app page.

Keep the Landing Page Simple

Internet users have an infamously short attention span. They want to find something quickly, and this is why you should keep your app landing page clean.



Offer a few choices and make navigation on the app page simple. You don’t want to confuse a visitor with multiple choices as they might defer their decision.



If you want to close the deal and get more leads, keep things simple. This is the best secret to high converting app landing pages.

Use an Experienced App Developer





A professional app developer will evaluate your business needs and develop the best app concept. These experts also help create the landing pages that covert.



A professional app developer will evaluate your business needs and develop the best app concept. These experts also help create the landing pages that covert.

They have the experience and tools to know what works in this industry.

Wrapping Up

A mobile app is an essential asset in today’s digital market landscape. It is your trump card to build wider audiences, grow brand awareness, increase sales, and boost customer experience.



While there are millions of apps on Google and Apple app stores, many of these don’t give any returns. To avoid this pitfall, you need the highest converting landing page.



It is not an easy task to create such a page, but at Tart Labs, we’ve got your back. We work with you from app design to app deployment and beyond.





Contact us today for reliable, tailored app development solutions. We commit to leveraging our expertise to revolutionise your business.

