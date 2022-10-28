How to Create a Successful Video Monetization Strategy?

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Video monetization has reached a point where its monetization matters more than the matter of the video. If you can succeed in putting out your video content for people to pay and watch with a respectable turnover then your business can be classified as successful. The market for video-making wasn’t always diversified or in support of artists. Opportunities to be put in front of the camera were stringently exclusive in the olden days with the possible few ones being passed to general entertainers without much variety.