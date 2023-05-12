A step-by-step guide on how to create a React project from scratch with TypeScript and . Vite You can find the full source code here: https://github.com/alexadam/project-templates/tree/master/projects/react-app-vite Setup Prerequisites: node ( ) https://nodejs.org/en/download/ yarn ( ) https://yarnpkg.com/getting-started/install Create the project's folder: mkdir react-app\ncd react-app Generate a default file with yarn: package.json yarn init -y Install React, TypeScript, and Vite: yarn add react react-dom\n\nyarn add --dev @types/react \\\n @types/react-dom \\\n sass \\\n typescript \\\n @vitejs/plugin-react \\\n vite Add build, dev, & clean scripts in the file: package.json ....\n },\n "scripts": {\n "clean": "rm -rf dist/*",\n "build": "vite --config vite.config.js build",\n "dev": "vite --config vite.config.js serve",\n "preview": "vite --config vite.config.js preview"\n } Configure TypeScript by creating the file with: tsconfig.json {\n "compilerOptions": {\n "incremental": true,\n "target": "es6",\n "module": "commonjs",\n "lib": ["dom", "dom.iterable", "es6"],\n "allowJs": true,\n "jsx": "react",\n "sourceMap": true,\n "outDir": "./dist/",\n "rootDir": ".",\n "removeComments": true,\n "strict": true,\n "moduleResolution": "node", \n "allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,\n "esModuleInterop": true,\n "experimentalDecorators": true\n },\n "include": [\n "./src"\n ],\n "exclude": [\n "./node_modules",\n "./build",\n "./dist"\n ]\n} To configure Vite, make a file containing: vite.config.js import { defineConfig } from 'vite'\nimport react from '@vitejs/plugin-react'\n\n// https://vitejs.dev/config/\nexport default defineConfig({\n plugins: [react(\n {\n include: '**/*.{ts,js,tsx}',\n }\n )],\n base: '',\n root: 'src',\n build: {\n outDir: '../dist',\n },\n server: {\n port: 8080\n },\n preview: {\n port: 8080\n }\n}) Example App Create a folder named (in the project's folder): src mkdir src\ncd src Make a simple React component in the file : numbers.tsx import React, {useState} from 'react';\n\ninterface INumberProps {\n initValue: number\n}\n\nconst Numbers = (props: INumberProps) => {\n const [value, setValue] = useState(props.initValue)\n\n const onIncrement = () => {\n setValue(value + 1)\n }\n\n const onDecrement = () => {\n setValue(value - 1)\n }\n\n return (\n <div>\n Number is {value}\n <div>\n <button onClick={onIncrement}>+</button>\n <button onClick={onDecrement}>-</button>\n </div>\n </div>\n )\n}\nexport default Numbers Create the main React component (the entry point) in the file : app.tsx import * as React from 'react';\nimport ReactDOM from "react-dom/client";\nimport Numbers from './numbers';\nimport './app.scss'\n\nconst App = () => {\n\n return (\n <Numbers initValue={42} />\n )\n}\n\nconst root = ReactDOM.createRoot(document.getElementById("app") as HTMLElement);\nroot.render(<App />); Next, add the : index.html <!DOCTYPE html>\n<html>\n\n<head>\n <meta charset="utf-8">\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />\n <title>React TypeScript</title>\n</head>\n\n<body>\n <div id="app"></div>\n <script type="module" src="./app.tsx"></script>\n</body>\n\n</html> Add some style in app.scss html,\nbody {\n width: 100%;\n height: 100%;\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n* {\n box-sizing: border-box;\n}\n\n#app {\n width: 100%;\n height: 100%;\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n} Then, run and open in a browser. yarn dev http://localhost:8080/ Use This Project as a Template You can save the steps as a shell script: Setup #!/bin/sh\n\nrm -rf node_modules\nrm -rf dist\nrm -rf build\nrm package.json\nrm yarn.lock\n\nyarn init --yes\n\nyarn add react react-dom\n\nyarn add --dev @types/react \\\n @types/react-dom \\\n sass \\\n typescript \\\n @vitejs/plugin-react \\\n vite\n\n# Remove the last line\nsed -i.bak '$ d' package.json && rm package.json.bak\n\n# append the scripts commads\ncat <<EOT >> package.json\n ,"scripts": {\n "clean": "rm -rf dist/*",\n "build": "vite --config vite.config.js build",\n "dev": "vite --config vite.config.js serve",\n "preview": "vite --config vite.config.js preview"\n }\n} Delete the folder, and, when you want to start a new project, you can copy the contents of to the new location: node-modules react-app mkdir new-project\ncd new-project\n\n# copy the react-app folder content to the new project\nrsync -rtv /path/to/../react-app/ .\n\n./init.sh