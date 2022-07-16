Search icon
How to Add Custom Shortcuts and Code Snippets to VS Code by Alex Adam

How to Add Custom Shortcuts and Code Snippets to VS Code

On Linux, go to: File - Preferences - KeyboardShortcuts - Open Keyboard Shortcuts JSON (top-right icon) Add custom key bindings like this: `Ctrl+D` to duplicate line / selection. `Ctrl+Shift+L` to insert a `console.log` with the clipboard's content. To use the snippets, open a `tsx` file and type react or rcp - you'll see the snippets' names in the auto-complete pop-up.
Alex Adam

@alexadam
Alex Adam

Creative Coder


Keyboard Shortcuts

On Linux, go to:


File -> Preferences -> KeyboardShortcuts -> Open Keyboard Shortcuts JSON (top-right icon)


On Mac:


Code -> Preferences -> KeyboardShortcuts -> Open Keyboard Shortcuts JSON (top-right icon)


Then add custom key bindings like this:


Ctrl+D to duplicate line / selection:


{
  "key": "ctrl+d",
  "command": "editor.action.duplicateSelection"
}


Ctrl+Shift+L to insert a console.log with the selected text:


{
  "key": "ctrl+shift+l",
  "command": "editor.action.insertSnippet",
  "when": "editorTextFocus",
  "args": {
    "snippet": "console.log('${TM_SELECTED_TEXT}$1')$2;"
  }
}


Or Ctrl+Shift+L to insert a console.log with the clipboard's content:


{
  "key": "ctrl+shift+l",
  "command": "editor.action.insertSnippet",
  "when": "editorTextFocus",
  "args": {
    "snippet": "console.log('${CLIPBOARD}', ${CLIPBOARD})"
  }
}


More useful variables: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/editor/userdefinedsnippets#_variables


Code Snippets

To add some React Component code snippets, on Linux, go to:


File -> Preferences -> Configure User Snippets -> search for TypescriptReact


On Mac:


Code -> Preferences -> Configure User Snippets -> search for TypescriptReact


Then paste this in the json file:


 "New React Component": {
  "prefix": ["react-component", "rc"],
  "body": ["const ${1} = () => {\n\treturn (\n\t\t<div>\n\n\t\t\n\t)\n}\n\nexport default ${1}"],
  "description": "New React Component"
 },
 "New React Component With Props": {
  "prefix": ["react-component-props", "rcp"],
  "body": ["interface I${1}Props {\n\t\n}\n\nconst ${1} = (props: I${1/(.*)/${1:/capitalize}/}Props) => {\n\treturn (\n\t\t<div>\n\n\t\t\n\t)\n}\n\nexport default ${1}"],
  "description": "New React Component With Props"
 }


To use the snippets, open a tsx file and type react or rcp -> you'll see the snippets' names in the auto-complete pop-up.


Code output example (you can edit the component's name):


const Comp1 = () => {
  return (
    <div>

    </div>
  )
}

export default Comp1

// and

interface IComp2Props {
  
}

const Comp2 = (props: IComp2Props) => {
  return (
    <div>

    </div>
  )
}

export default Comp2


More: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/editor/userdefinedsnippets


Also published here.

