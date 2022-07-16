How to Add Custom Shortcuts and Code Snippets to VS Code

Creative Coder
On Linux, go to:
File -> Preferences -> KeyboardShortcuts -> Open Keyboard Shortcuts JSON (top-right icon)
On Mac:
Code -> Preferences -> KeyboardShortcuts -> Open Keyboard Shortcuts JSON (top-right icon)
Then add custom key bindings like this:
Ctrl+D to duplicate line / selection:
{
"key": "ctrl+d",
"command": "editor.action.duplicateSelection"
}
Ctrl+Shift+L to insert a
console.log with the selected text:
{
"key": "ctrl+shift+l",
"command": "editor.action.insertSnippet",
"when": "editorTextFocus",
"args": {
"snippet": "console.log('${TM_SELECTED_TEXT}$1')$2;"
}
}
Or
Ctrl+Shift+L to insert a
console.log with the clipboard's content:
{
"key": "ctrl+shift+l",
"command": "editor.action.insertSnippet",
"when": "editorTextFocus",
"args": {
"snippet": "console.log('${CLIPBOARD}', ${CLIPBOARD})"
}
}
More useful variables: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/editor/userdefinedsnippets#_variables
To add some React Component code snippets, on Linux, go to:
File -> Preferences -> Configure User Snippets -> search for TypescriptReact
On Mac:
Code -> Preferences -> Configure User Snippets -> search for TypescriptReact
Then paste this in the json file:
"New React Component": {
"prefix": ["react-component", "rc"],
"body": ["const ${1} = () => {\n\treturn (\n\t\t<div>\n\n\t\t\n\t)\n}\n\nexport default ${1}"],
"description": "New React Component"
},
"New React Component With Props": {
"prefix": ["react-component-props", "rcp"],
"body": ["interface I${1}Props {\n\t\n}\n\nconst ${1} = (props: I${1/(.*)/${1:/capitalize}/}Props) => {\n\treturn (\n\t\t<div>\n\n\t\t\n\t)\n}\n\nexport default ${1}"],
"description": "New React Component With Props"
}
To use the snippets, open a
tsx file and type react or rcp -> you'll see the snippets' names in the auto-complete pop-up.
Code output example (you can edit the component's name):
const Comp1 = () => {
return (
<div>
</div>
)
}
export default Comp1
// and
interface IComp2Props {
}
const Comp2 = (props: IComp2Props) => {
return (
<div>
</div>
)
}
export default Comp2
More: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/editor/userdefinedsnippets
