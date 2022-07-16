How to Add Custom Shortcuts and Code Snippets to VS Code

On Linux, go to: File - Preferences - KeyboardShortcuts - Open Keyboard Shortcuts JSON (top-right icon) Add custom key bindings like this: `Ctrl+D` to duplicate line / selection. `Credo+Shift+L` to insert a `console.log` with the clipboard's content. To use the snippets, open a `tsx` file and type react or rcp - you'll see the snippets' names in the auto-complete pop-up.





Keyboard Shortcuts

On Linux, go to:





File -> Preferences -> KeyboardShortcuts -> Open Keyboard Shortcuts JSON (top-right icon)





On Mac:





Code -> Preferences -> KeyboardShortcuts -> Open Keyboard Shortcuts JSON (top-right icon)





Then add custom key bindings like this:





Ctrl+D to duplicate line / selection:





{ "key": "ctrl+d", "command": "editor.action.duplicateSelection" }





Ctrl+Shift+L to insert a console.log with the selected text:





{ "key": "ctrl+shift+l", "command": "editor.action.insertSnippet", "when": "editorTextFocus", "args": { "snippet": "console.log('${TM_SELECTED_TEXT}$1')$2;" } }





Or Ctrl+Shift+L to insert a console.log with the clipboard's content:





{ "key": "ctrl+shift+l", "command": "editor.action.insertSnippet", "when": "editorTextFocus", "args": { "snippet": "console.log('${CLIPBOARD}', ${CLIPBOARD})" } }





More useful variables: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/editor/userdefinedsnippets#_variables





Code Snippets

To add some React Component code snippets, on Linux, go to:





File -> Preferences -> Configure User Snippets -> search for TypescriptReact





On Mac:





Code -> Preferences -> Configure User Snippets -> search for TypescriptReact





Then paste this in the json file:





"New React Component": { "prefix": ["react-component", "rc"], "body": ["const ${1} = () => {

\treturn (

\t\t<div>



\t\t

\t)

}



export default ${1}"], "description": "New React Component" }, "New React Component With Props": { "prefix": ["react-component-props", "rcp"], "body": ["interface I${1}Props {

\t

}



const ${1} = (props: I${1/(.*)/${1:/capitalize}/}Props) => {

\treturn (

\t\t<div>



\t\t

\t)

}



export default ${1}"], "description": "New React Component With Props" }





To use the snippets, open a tsx file and type react or rcp -> you'll see the snippets' names in the auto-complete pop-up.





Code output example (you can edit the component's name):





const Comp1 = () => { return ( <div> </div> ) } export default Comp1 // and interface IComp2Props { } const Comp2 = (props: IComp2Props) => { return ( <div> </div> ) } export default Comp2





More: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/editor/userdefinedsnippets





