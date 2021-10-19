Postman Collection for Salesforce: Mock Servers and Code Snippets

Postman brings you all the tools you need to streamline the Salesforce API integration process to be easier and faster. In this article, we’ll show how mock servers and code snippets in Postman can help you build the core of your API-driven integration with Salesforce. Postman is like a powerful Swiss army knife for all things API-related—developing your own APIs, developing code that uses other APIs, or a mixture of both. In order to meet the requirements of Salesforce CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) security requirements when using the Web client, you must add Postman to the list of Allowed Origins in Salesforce.