ReadWrite
paint-brush
How to Create a Dynamic Yelp-Inspired Loader Animation with HTML and CSSby@mauliksuchak
184 reads

How to Create a Dynamic Yelp-Inspired Loader Animation with HTML and CSS

by Maulik SuchakNovember 28th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

The loader animation consists of five animated slices that resemble Yelp’s logo. These slices rotate, scale, and change colors dynamically to create a mesmerizing effect. The animation relies on keyframes to achieve rotation, scaling, and color transitions.
featured image - How to Create a Dynamic Yelp-Inspired Loader Animation with HTML and CSS
Maulik Suchak HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item

Creating an engaging and visually appealing loader animation can significantly enhance the user experience. In this guide, we’ll explore how to replicate the dynamic loader animation inspired by Yelp's logo using HTML and CSS. The primary focus will be on understanding the structure and animation principles that drive this design.

Overview

The loader animation consists of five animated slices that resemble Yelp’s logo. These slices rotate, scale, and change colors dynamically to create a mesmerizing effect. Here’s how we’ll break down the process:


  1. HTML Structure
  2. SCSS Setup and Variables
  3. CSS Animation and Keyframes
  4. Understanding Mixins for Reusability
  5. Combining it All Together
  6. Final Implementation

1. HTML Structure

The HTML structure uses a series of div elements for each slice of the animation.

Here’s the code:

<div class="yelp-logo">
  <span class="slice slice1">
    <span class="slice-inner"></span>
  </span>
  <span class="slice slice2">
    <span class="slice-inner"></span>
  </span>
  <span class="slice slice3">
    <span class="slice-inner"></span>
  </span>
  <span class="slice slice4">
    <span class="slice-inner"></span>
  </span>
  <span class="slice slice5">
    <span class="slice-inner"></span>
  </span>
</div>

Each slice represents one piece of the animation and has an inner part for additional styling.

2. SCSS Setup and Variables

Using SCSS, we define variables for reusable colors, angles, and animation settings. Variables provide flexibility and improve code maintainability.

$red: #c41200;    // Yelp red color
$grey: white;     // Grey color for contrast
$angle1: 250deg;  // Initial angles for animation
$angle2: 320deg;
$angle3: 30deg;
$angle4: 100deg;
$angle5: 170deg;

These variables control the appearance and rotation angles of the slices.

3. CSS Animation and Keyframes

The animation relies on keyframes to achieve rotation, scaling, and color transitions. Below is a sample of the keyframes for the first slice:

@keyframes animate1 {
  0% {
    background: $grey;
    transform: scale(1.0) rotate($angle1);
  }
  15%, 85% {
    background: $red;
    transform: scale(1.3) rotate($angle1);
  }
  100% {
    background: $grey;
    transform: scale(1.0) rotate($angle1);
  }
}

Each slice has a slightly different animation, creating a staggered effect.

4. Understanding Mixins for Reusability

We use SCSS mixins to encapsulate reusable code for slice structure and animation:

Structure Mixin

Defines the dimensions, color, and animation properties of each slice:

@mixin structure($width, $color, $animation, $duration, $delay) {
  background: $color;
  width: $width;
  height: $width / 3;
  position: relative;

  &:before, &:after {
    transform-origin: 0 0;
    content: '';
    position: absolute;
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    background: $red;
    animation: $animation $duration infinite;
    animation-delay: $delay;
  }
}

Animation Mixin

Controls rotation, scaling, and animation origin:

@mixin animation($angle, $duration, $animation, $delay) {
  animation: $animation $duration infinite;
  transform-origin: 0 0;
  transform: scale(1.0) rotate($angle);
  animation-delay: $delay;
}

5. Combining it All Together

Using the mixins, we style each slice with unique properties:

.slice1 {
  @include structure(50px, $red, color-animate1, 900ms, 0);
  @include animation($angle1, 900ms, animate1, 0);
}

.slice2 {
  @include structure(30px, $red, color-animate2, 900ms, 100ms);
  @include animation($angle2, 900ms, animate2, 100ms);
}

.slice3 {
  @include structure(30px, $red, color-animate3, 900ms, 200ms);
  @include animation($angle3, 900ms, animate3, 200ms);
}

.slice4 {
  @include structure(30px, $red, color-animate4, 900ms, 300ms);
  @include animation($angle4, 900ms, animate4, 300ms);
}

.slice5 {
  @include structure(30px, $red, color-animate5, 900ms, 400ms);
  @include animation($angle5, 900ms, animate5, 400ms);
}

Each slice has a unique delay to create a cascading animation effect.

6. Final Implementation

Here’s how to bring everything together:

  1. Compile SCSS to CSS: Save your SCSS in a file (e.g., loader.scss) and compile it using a tool like Dart Sass:

    sass loader.scss loader.css

  2. Integrate CSS and HTML: Add the compiled CSS directly into the <style> tag or link it as an external file:

    <style>
  /* Paste compiled CSS here */
</style>

  3. Test the Animation: Open the HTML file in your browser. The animation should run automatically. If not, ensure:

    • The CSS is properly linked.
    • No keyframes or animation rules are missing.

  4. Customize: Adjust colors, animation speeds, or sizes in the SCSS to suit your needs. For example, tweak the $red variable or animation duration for slower effects.


That’s it! Your Yelp-inspired loader is ready to use and adapt for your projects.

Conclusion

This guide walks you through creating a custom loader animation inspired by Yelp's logo. By understanding the structure, SCSS mixins, and animations, you can extend this concept to build more complex and engaging loaders for your projects. Experiment with different colors, rotation angles, and animation durations to create your unique design. Don't forget to test your animations across different browsers for compatibility. Happy coding! 🎨

Miro-Prog
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Maulik Suchak HackerNoon profile picture
Maulik Suchak@mauliksuchak
Web Front-End Software Engineer working at Apple Maps
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming #css-animation #html5 #css3 #css-tutorial #html-structure #css-keyframes #web-design #dynamic-loader-design

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Multilevel Navigation Using Jekyll: A Step-by-Step Guide
by mauliksuchak
Dec 07, 2024
#jekyll
Article Thumbnail
38 Stories To Learn About Animation
by learn
Jul 28, 2023
#animation
Article Thumbnail
A Beginner's Guide to JavaScript's The Intersection Observer API
by daveyhert
Jun 05, 2021
#javascript
Article Thumbnail
A glowing, crackling fire effect with CSS animations
by chris_82106
Dec 15, 2016
#css
Article Thumbnail
A Simple Guide for CSS Animations
by eyup-sercan
Aug 26, 2020
#css-animation
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas