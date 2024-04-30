How to Create a CI/CD Pipeline Using GitHub and AWS EC2

Hey everyone, today I want to do a tutorial on one of my favorite ways to deploy a quick REST API, using NodeJS/Express, to an Amazon EC2 server. This technique essentially enables your EC2 server to respond to changes pushed to your GitHub repository.
Create a new directory on your machine for a NodeJS/Express app to live. I’m calling mine
rekognition
Open up a terminal, and run this command to initialize a package.json
npm init -y
Install express.js
npm i express
Create a basic express server with a ‘hello world’ at the default route
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const port = 3000;
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.send('Hello World!');
});
app.listen(port, () => {
console.log(`Example app listening at http://localhost:${port}`);
});
Test to make sure you are seeing ‘Hello World!’ at
http://localhost:3000/
Good job, step one complete! 💪
Initialize a Git repo in your directory, and make your first commit —
git init
git add .
git commit -m "First commit"
Create a remote repository on your GitHub account
Add the new repo as the origin, and push your branch.
git remote add origin <REMOTE_REPOSITORY_URL>
git push -u origin master
Replace
<REMOTE_REPOSITORY_URL> with the link to the remote repo that you just created.
You might need to change your repository settings to use ‘master’ as the default branch instead of ‘main.’
After you do this you can delete the ‘main’ branch.
Step 2: complete! We’re cooking with gas ⛽️
Here are the steps to launch your EC2 Instance:
Navigate to the EC2 dashboard, and launch a new instance.
Choose an appropriate AMI (Amazon Machine Image); I am using Amazon Linux 2.
Now, let’s test logging into your server via SSH on a terminal:
ssh ec2-user@<YOUR_SERVER_IP> -i <YOUR_PRIVATE_KEY>.pem
Replace the variables there with the values you defined for your EC2 instance.
If you see this you’ve connected to your server, congrats! 👏
Let’s install NodeJS on our server:
sudo yum install -y nodejs
Install pm2 globally on our server via npm
sudo npm i -g pm2
Install git on the server, and configure your credentials:
sudo yum install git -y
git config --global user.name "Your Name"
git config --global user.email "[email protected]"
Okay, now we’re going to create a
var/www/ folder if it does not already exist:
sudo mkdir -p /var/www
Then add ownership to our ec2-user:
sudo chown -R ec2-user:ec2-user /var/www
Navigate to the directory from the root of your server — not the /home folder people 👌
cd ~/var/www
Now, from here, we will clone our git repository:
git clone https://github.com/USERNAME/REPO_NAME.git YOUR_PROJECT_DIRECTORY
Replace [USERNAME] [REPO_NAME] and [YOUR_PROJECT_DIRECTORY] with your own values.
Next, we change the directory into our repository, so
cd YOUR_PROJECT_DIRECTORYcan create the
ecosystem.config.js file for our pm2 setup:
nano ecosystem.config.js
It looks like this:
module.exports = {
apps : [{
name: "my-app", // A name for your application
script: "app.js", // The script file to launch the app
instances: "max", // This can be set to the number of CPU cores to use, or "max" to use all available
autorestart: true, // Automatically restart app if it crashes
watch: false, // Enable/disable watching file changes for automatic restart
max_memory_restart: '1G', // Optional: Restart app if it reaches a memory limit
env: {
NODE_ENV: "development",
},
env_production: {
NODE_ENV: "production",
}
}]
};
Cool beans, okay — once that is created and saved, let’s start up the app with pm2:
pm2 start ecosystem.config.js
Now, we can check that we have a ‘Hello World!’ from our server on port 3000:
To make pm2 start automatically on server restarts, let’s run:
pm2 save
pm2 startup
To check your server is running, you can do
pm2 status; you can read the docs on pm2 here
If you’ve made it this far, you are a superstar ⭐️
This is the last step in our process. We’re going to create a
.yml file for Github actions to update our server anytime a change is pushed to our master branch
In your repository, go to the ‘Actions’ tab and create a new custom workflow. I am calling mine
nodejs.yml
Here is the .yml file for updating the repo and restarting pm2:
name: Node.js CI/CD on Amazon Linux
on:
push:
branches: [ master ]
jobs:
deploy:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- name: Install dependencies
run: npm install
- name: Deploy to AWS EC2
uses: appleboy/scp-action@master
with:
host: ${{ secrets.REMOTE_HOST }}
username: ${{ secrets.REMOTE_USER }}
key: ${{ secrets.SSH_PRIVATE_KEY }}
source: "./" # This now correctly points to the current directory
target: "/var/www/your_project_directory"
- name: Restart PM2 application
uses: appleboy/ssh-action@master
with:
host: ${{ secrets.REMOTE_HOST }}
username: ${{ secrets.REMOTE_USER }}
key: ${{ secrets.SSH_PRIVATE_KEY }}
script: |
cd /var/www/your_project_directory
pm2 reload all # This command restarts your application
Make sure to update ‘your_project_directory’
Lastly, you’ll need to add these environment secrets.
REMOTE_HOSTthis is the IP address of your server;
REMOTE_USER this is
ec2-user for Amazon Linux 2 AMI, and then paste the contents of your .pem file as the
SSH_PRIVATE_KEY
You can do all of this in the repository settings:
That’s it! We’re done yay 😁
You can test this all by changing the ‘Hello World’ message and pushing that change to your master branch; then you should see the update at
http://your.ip.address:3000
It is a bit of a process to set up, but when you’re developing, it’s really nice to have an easy CI/CD pipeline automatically deploying changes to your REST API server. That way, you can quickly deploy the changes live and see them in the front end of your web/mobile application.
Let me know if this was useful in the comments, and thanks for reading!!
Peace out,
— Wes