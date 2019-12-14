How to Create a 3D Art Model with CSS3 [Step-by-Step Guide]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
property.
perspective
property to move them in 3-dimensional spaces and also, the
transform
and
border
properties are applied to the objects to create the illusion of depth.
gradient
property uses a value of
transform
with three dimensions. It is used to translate the element by a vector [tx, ty, tz], where tx is the translation along the x-axis, ty for the y-axis, and tz for the z-axis. Positive translation values will move the element along the positive direction of the axis, and negative values will move it in the opposite direction. Read more here.
translate3d
is one of the values that can be applied to the
translate3d
property. There are also
transform
,
rotate
,
skew
,
scale
values and we will be using a combination of all or some in this tutorial. You should also note that the ordering of these values matter. When an element is applied more than one value, it starts its transformation from the last applied value to the first in that order. So, you can have similar values of transformation for two elements but they will be positioned differently if their orders are not the same.
matrics
<article class="scene">...</article>
tag. You can use any other semantic tag and still achieve the same result. But I decided to use the
article
tag because in HTML5,
article
represents a standalone piece of content that could be reproduced elsewhere and still make sense.
article
property defines how far the object is away from the viewer. So, a lower value will result in a more intensive 3D effect than a higher value.
perspective
property. This will determine whether we’re looking down at the object or from the side. The
perspective-origin
property takes two values, a horizontal and a vertical offset. And in our case, we want it centered with a
perspective-origin
value and which is the default, so we don’t need to specify it.
50% 50%
article.scene {
transform: translate(0, 50px);
perspective: 2000px;
}
elements and form the main parts of our model.
div
<section class="house">
<div class="deck"></div>
<div class="walls"></div>
<div class="roof"></div>
<div class="staircase"></div>
<div class="wedges"></div>
<div class="person"></div>
</section>
later. Next, we need to apply a
divs
property and
transform
to the house section and also give the
transform-style
some shared properties.
divs
.house {
margin: 0 auto;
position: relative;
transform-style: preserve-3d;
transform: rotateY(-45deg);
width: 460px;
}
.house div {
position: absolute;
transform-style: preserve-3d;
}
will be positioned absolutely in order to control and fix them easily, and the transform-style property set to
div
to instruct the browser that 3D transforms are to be applied in relation to the
preserve-3d
property we set earlier.
perspective
and start positioning them. I should also note that I used the
div
unit for my positioning. You can use other units you desire but I find
rem
quite handy. The values are not as high as pixels or percent and it takes fewer adjustments to reach your targeted positions.
rem
to create curves and shapes. Then rotate and place them in the right position. And how do I know the exact degrees or pixels to put into my values? Well, I don’t! The trick is to use the browser dev tools to help you with a live adjustment. Then copy the styles into your source file when you get the right value. And the most important thing that would help you with a good judgment of deciding what values to use or values closest to the one you want is to know the directions of the dimensions. With that, you’ll have fewer adjustments to make.
border-radius
<div class="deck">
<div class="covering"></div>
<div class="left"></div>
<div class="right"></div>
<div class="back"></div>
<div class="front"></div>
</div>
.deck *:not(.covering),
.deck *::before,
.deck *::after {
border-right: 3px solid #78552c;
border-top: 2px solid #b5854a;
}
.deck .left {
width: 33.75rem;
height: 2.06rem;
background: #8a693d;
transform: translate3D(7.4rem, 19.6rem, 38.3rem);
}
.deck .right {
width: 61.3rem;
height: 2.9rem;
background: #4e3b23;
transform: translate3D(-38.4rem, 29.1rem, -38.4rem);
}
.deck .back {
width: 53rem;
height: 2.9rem;
background: #4e3b23;
transform: translate3D(-66rem, 29.3rem, -12.8rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.deck .front {
width: 25.3rem;
height: 2.2rem;
background: #9c7645;
transform: translate3d(32.1rem, 21.2rem, 9rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
of 33.75rem (540px), a
width
of 2.06rem and a dark-brown
height
for the left side. The
background color
is then positioned at 7.4rem along its x-axis, 19.6rem along its y-axis and 38.3rem at its z-axis.
div
of 90-degrees on the
rotateY
and
.deck .back
. We want them to be perpendicular to the
.deck .front
and
.deck .right
. The front side will be a little more complicated since we have to make a dent to fit in our staircase. I created a single
.deck .left
for this and also used pseudo-elements
div
for carving out this space.
::before, ::after
background: linear-gradient(#7a5d37, #7a5d37) calc(100% — 124px) no-repeat, linear-gradient(#7a5d37, #7a5d37) 0 188px/100% no-repeat;
value and
translate3d
it negative 90-degrees along it x-axis to make it lap onto the four corners of the deck stands.
rotate
for all four sides of the wall. And inside the windows
div
, we will be creating two rim class
div
for the two windows, and each with a louvre and a lower bar div . And the end, we’ll be adding a door
divs
to the front wall.
div
and we will start with the left wall. The left wall should be created first to determine where we want the length of the house to begin and end and also to determine how well to fit and align it to the adjoining walls. We will begin by giving it a
12.5rem
,
translate3d
as usual.
width
property, we will give it a
transform
. The negative values for the x-axis and z-axis are because the wall will be further away from our view. We will also add a
translate3d(-17.7rem, 6.25rem, -9.06rem)
of 180-degrees since we want it to be perpendicularly aligned to the left wall.
rotateY
of 90-degrees for the front wall and 3-degrees off 90 for the back wall. This will form perpendicular walls and hence the four-corner or cuboidal shape of the house.
rotateY
<div class="front">
<div class="windows">
<div class="rim first-rim">
<div class="louvres"></div>
<div class="bar"></div>
</div>
<div class="rim second-front-rim">
<div class="louvres"></div>
<div class="bar"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="doors">
<div class="door-open"></div>
<div class="door-close">
<div class="door-knob"></div>
<div class="door-bars"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
.right, .left, .back, .front {
height: 12.5rem;
}
.walls .left {
width: 22rem;
background: #c3964f;
transform: translate3d(18.4rem, 6.2rem, 38.3rem);
}
.walls .right {
width: 22.2rem;
background: #8c682f;
transform: translate3d(18.1rem, 6.2rem, 9.4rem);
}
.walls .back {
width: 29.2rem;
background: #9f7636;
transform: translate3d(2.2rem, 6.3rem, 22.7rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.walls .front {
width: 28.75rem;
background: #c79d5a;
transform: translate3d(26rem, 6.2rem, 23.9rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
a weight and height of 4.3rem and height: 3.75rem respectively and also move it 30px away from the top of the walls. Then, we add a border of
div
for both left and right sides of the rims
9px solid #dac29a
and a
div
to the top and bottom. The offset of 3px on both values is to make up for the width of one to the other since the
7px solid #dac29a
value we gave to its first parent
perspective
slightly distorted that.
div
. This is because both window rims will be stacked up together, so we need to create a distance between them by applying a
div
value. All first rims will take a
left
value of
left
, and while the second rims of the left and right walls take a
40px
value, the second rims of the front and back walls will take a left value of
215px
. This is because the front and back walls are longer in width compared to the left and right walls.
330px
and
::before
pseudo-class from the rim
::after
. These classes will be used to create the crossed dividers inside the window frames. We will give the
div
class a left value of
::before
and the
45%
class a top value of 45%. Instead of using a border here, I will be using a gradient background color to simulate a fine inward distance. We will also create a louvre
::after
which will be used to form the window glasses. We will give it a
div
, a
background
and an
border-top
of 0.7 to give it a glassy look.
opacity
.windows .rim {
top: 30px;
width: 4.3rem;
height: 3.75rem;
border-left: 9px solid #dac29a;
border-right: 9px solid #dac29a;
border-top: 7px solid #dac29a;
border-bottom: 7px solid #dac29a;
}
.windows .rim::before {
background: linear-gradient(to left, #dac29a, #bda886);
left: 45%;
width: 0.62rem;
height: 3.75rem;
content: '';
position: absolute;
}
.windows .rim::after {
background: linear-gradient(to left, #dac29a, #bda886);
top: 45%;
width: 4.3rem;
height: 0.45rem;
content: '';
position: absolute;
}
.windows .first-rim {
left: 40px;
}
.windows .second-left-rim,
.windows .second-right-rim {
left: 215px;
}
.windows .second-front-rim,
.windows .second-back-rim {
left: 330px;
}
.windows .louvres {
background: linear-gradient(to left, #dac29a, #b5a181);
border-top: 2px solid #7a5d37;
width: 4.3rem;
height: 3.75rem;
z-index: -1;
opacity: 0.7;
}
.windows .bar {
background: linear-gradient(to left, #dac29a, #b5a181);
border-top: 2px solid #7a5d37;
width: 6rem;
height: 0.5rem;
bottom: -15px;
right: -15px;
border-radius: 20px;
}
.doors .door-open {
width: 5.5rem;
height: 7.5rem;
bottom: 0%;
left: 40%;
border-right: 3px solid #a58152;
background: linear-gradient(12deg, #7a5d37 40%, #a07c43 0 70%);
}
.doors .door-close {
width: 5.5rem;
height: 7.5rem;
bottom: 0%;
left: 40%;
border-left: 8px solid #dac29a;
border-right: 8px solid #dac29a;
border-top: 8px solid #dac29a;
background: #fff;
}
.doors .door-knob {
width: 0.5rem;
height: 0.5rem;
background: linear-gradient(to top, #dac29a, #dac29a);
border-radius: 50%;
top: 50%;
left: 5px;
border-left: 2px solid #a28658;
}
.doors .door-bars {
width: 7rem;
height: 0.5rem;
background: linear-gradient(to top, #dac29a, #dac29a);
border-radius: 20px;
top: -15px;
left: -12px;
border-bottom: 2px solid #7a5d37;
}
is to create what looks like an opening in the front wall, which will come in handy when we animate our person to move in through the door. We will give it a
div
to simulate this; sharp contrast colors going from the floor color to the right wall color and tilted at a degree of 12 and also some borders that will make it look like its inset. Secondly, we will create the door by giving the door-close
linear-gradient
a
div
of white and borders that will form the door-frames. We will give the door, a knob and top bar using
background-color
,
background
and sizes.
border-radius
<div class="roof">
<div class="left"></div>
<div class="right"></div>
<div class="front"></div>
<div class="back"></div>
</div>
<div class="porch">
<div class="bottom"></div>
<div class="left"></div>
<div class="right"></div>
<div class="front"></div>
<div class="first_bar bar"></div>
<div class="second_bar bar"></div>
</div>
for the roof and porch structures.
divs
,
border-left:220px solid transparent
and
border-right:246px solid transparent
. We will also give it a rotation of 90 degrees along its y-axis which is the same degree as the front wall. Next, we will give it a
border-bottom:110px solid #e7b565
values. We will do the same to the backside and give it similar properties.
translate3d
.roof .front {
border-left: 220px solid transparent;
border-right: 246px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 110px solid #c79d5a;
transform: translate3d(25.6rem, -0.6rem, 23.7rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.roof .back {
border-left: 203px solid transparent;
border-right: 203px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 98px solid #9f7636;
transform: translate3d(15.85rem, -0.6rem, 31.7rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.roof .left {
width: 24.25rem;
height: 8.4rem;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(to left, #795f35, #a68349, 10%, #a68349, #795f35 10%);
border-right: 5px solid #86693b;
border-bottom: 3px solid #927340;
transform: translate3d(29.5rem, -1.8rem, 42rem) rotateX(45deg) skewX(-35deg);
}
.roof .right {
width: 41.25rem;
height: 12.5rem;
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(to left, #8e734b, #65502d, 10%, #65502d, #8e734b 10%);
border-right: 5px solid #b38f55;
border-bottom: 3px solid #927340;
transform: translate3d(-12.3rem, -3.1rem, -0.7rem) rotateX(131deg) skewX(-35deg);
}
to the left roof and since the scene we are building is to be viewed at 45-degrees, this effect works to our advantage in this case. Subsequently, a
rotateX(45deg)
which is calculated as
rotateX(45deg + 90deg)
will be given to the right roof. This is to create an opposite tilting of both roofs.
rotateX(135deg)
value of negative 35-degrees to both roofs. This is also to make the bottom-end side of the roof planes stick out more than the top-end. The idea behind this is that looking at our view, we should be able to put up a better judgment on the appearance and placing of the structure. We will also be adding a nice repeating-linear-gradient to make them appear ridged-like.
skewX
background: repeating-linear-gradient(to left, #8e734b, #65502d, 10%, #7b561a, #655235 10%)
and
width
of
height
and
2.6rem
will be assigned to it, a
11rem
and a
translate3d
. We slightly offset the rotate value off 1 degree since we are viewing the scene from a higher viewpoint, an 89-degrees will completely tilt the bottom-side of the porch and still make it visible.
rotateX(89deg)
.porch *:not(.front) {
background: linear-gradient(to top, #795f35, #b18c50);
border-right: 3px solid #9a7944;
}
.porch .bottom {
width: 2.6rem;
height: 11rem;
transform: translate3d(52rem, 0.4rem, 36rem) rotateX(90deg);
}
.porch .left {
width: 3rem;
height: 6rem;
transform: translate3d(51.1rem, 1.6rem, 38rem) rotateX(63deg);
}
.porch .right {
width: 3rem;
height: 5.9rem;
transform: translate3d(51.3rem, 1.6rem, 32.8rem) rotateX(-63deg);
}
.porch .front {
border-left: 70px solid transparent;
border-right: 70px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 36px solid #866a3c;
transform: translate3d(58rem, 2.7rem, 44.2rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.porch [class*='bar'] {
height: 155px;
width: 10px;
border-radius: 0 0 5px 3px;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #795f35, #b18c50);
border-right: 3px solid #9a7944;
}
.porch .first_bar {
transform: translate3d(52rem, 6rem, 37rem);
}
.porch .second_bar {
transform: translate3d(51.8rem, 6rem, 31.5rem);
}
<div class="staircase">
<div class="vertical-step"></div>
<div class="horizontal-step"></div>
<div class="back-cover vertical"></div>
<div class="bottom-cover horizontal"></div>
<div class="side-cover"></div>
</div>
,
horizontal-steps
, make pseudo-elements from them to make-up the three numbers of stairs. Then, I made a back, bottom and side coverings for them too.
vertical-steps
properties for them, thankfully. This was because I did not need them to be transformed by their z-axes. All I needed to do was to use the positional properties —
transform
,
top
,
bottom
and
left
to align them properly and since we already have all divs at absolute positioning, it was quite easy to accomplish.
right
by giving it
div
,
width
and
height
properties. With the
transform
properties set, we will not need to set the positions of its pseudo-elements because they will automatically inherit them.
transform
and
top
properties to push them to the positions we want them to be. A similar procedure will be followed for the horizontal-steps as well.
left
.staircase [class*='vertical'],
.staircase [class*='vertical']::before,
.staircase [class*='vertical']::after {
background-color: #7a5d37;
border-right: 3px solid #78552c;
border-top: 2px solid #b5854a;
}
.staircase .vertical-step {
width: 5.62rem;
height: 0.93rem;
transform: translate3D(46.8rem, 18.3rem, 33.3rem) rotateY(-4deg);
}
.staircase .vertical-step::before {
width: 6.2rem;
height: 0.93rem;
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: 24px;
left: -40px;
}
.staircase .vertical-step::after {
width: 6.2rem;
height: 0.93rem;
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: 48px;
left: -65px;
}
.staircase [class*='horizontal'],
.staircase [class*='horizontal']::before,
.staircase [class*='horizontal']::after {
background-color: #8a683d;
border-right: 4px solid #78552c;
}
.staircase .horizontal-step {
width: 5rem;
height: 1.3rem;
width: 80px;
height: 21px;
transform: translate3D(47.8rem, 17.5rem, 33.3rem) rotateX(90deg) rotateY(2deg);
}
.staircase .horizontal-step::before {
width: 5rem;
height: 1.3rem;
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: 63px;
left: 35px;
}
.staircase .horizontal-step::after {
width: 5rem;
height: 1.3rem;
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: 116px;
left: 63px;
}
.staircase .vertical-back {
width: 6.25rem;
height: 3.13rem;
content: '';
position: absolute;
transform: translate3D(40rem, 20.6rem, 25rem) rotateY(-5deg);
}
.staircase .horizontal-back {
width: 6.25rem;
height: 3.55rem;
content: '';
position: absolute;
transform: translate3D(39.2rem, 22.2rem, 27rem) rotateX(82deg) rotateY(1deg) skewX(-25deg);
}
.staircase .side {
width: 1.25rem;
height: 2.56rem;
background: #674e2e;
transform: translate3D(56.5rem, 16.68rem, 38rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.staircase .side::before {
width: 1.63rem;
height: 1.71rem;
background: #674e2e;
content: '';
position: absolute;
transform: translate3D(-1.6rem, 0.8rem, 0rem);
}
.staircase .side::after {
width: 1.31rem;
height: 0.85rem;
background: #674e2e;
content: '';
position: absolute;
transform: translate3D(-2.9rem, 1.6rem, 0rem);
}
when I created it at first but I had wanted clip-path to be out of the scope of this tutorial, I had to recoup another method to achieve that shape.
clip-path
, made pseudo-elements from it again, gave them appropriate shapes and aligned them to the three sides of the stairs each.
div
<div class="veranda">
<div class="wedges">
<div class="wedge1 border-left"></div>
<div class="wedge2 border-left"></div>
<div class="wedge3 border-left"></div>
<div class="wedge4 border-right"></div>
<div class="wedge5 border-right"></div>
<div class="wedge6 border-right"></div>
<div class="wedge7 border-right"></div>
<div class="wedge8 border-left"></div>
<div class="wedge9 border-left"></div>
</div>
<div class="planks">
<div class="plank1 border-right"></div>
<div class="plank2 border-right"></div>
<div class="plank3 border-left"></div>
<div class="plank4 border-left"></div>
<div class="plank5 border-left"></div>
<div class="plank6 border-right"></div>
<div class="plank7 border-left"></div>
<div class="plank8 border-left"></div>
</div>
</div>
to the top-left and right and a border-top of
border-radius
. And after then, we will add extra class names to the wedges and planks — some will take a border-left position while others will take a border-right.
1px solid #b5854a
properties will be needed while we give a
border-left
class to the others.
border-right
. We will give them a general styling of
divs
; a
border-top
to the planks directly facing the view and a border-left to the planks facing a different view other than the front. At the end of this, we will be left with nicely drawn wooden bars and planks attaching them and we will do the magic by using the borders properties.
border-right
.
divs
of 90-degrees, so as to be right-angled with the side planks. We will also give a
rotateY
to the planks that form the stair-rails and as well as a
rotateY(90deg)
values to make them slanted.
rotateZ
.veranda [class*='wedge'] {
border-top-left-radius: 6px;
border-top-right-radius: 6px;
border-top: 1px solid #b5854a;
}
.veranda .wedges [class*='border-right'] {
border-right: 3px solid #8a683d;
}
.veranda .wedges [class*='border-left'] {
border-left: 3px solid #8a683d;
}
.veranda .wedge1 {
width: 0.6rem;
height: 2rem;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #7a5d37, #523e25);
transform: translate3D(57.8rem, 14rem, 46.3rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.veranda .wedge2 {
width: 0.7rem;
height: 2.3rem;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #7a5d37, #523e25);
transform: translate3D(54rem, 13.3rem, 38rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.veranda .wedge3 {
width: 0.8rem;
height: 2.6rem;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #8a683d, #b78549);
transform: translate3d(45.8rem, 15rem, 32rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.veranda .wedge4 {
width: 1rem;
height: 2.8rem;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #8a683d, #b78549);
transform: translate3D(40rem, 16.5rem, 38.5rem);
}
.veranda .wedge5 {
width: 1.3rem;
height: 2.8rem;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #8a683d, #b78549);
transform: translate3D(10rem, 16.5rem, 38.5rem);
}
.veranda .wedge6 {
width: 1rem;
height: 2.8rem;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #7a5d37, #523e25);
transform: translate3D(10rem, 16.5rem, 5.5rem);
}
.veranda .wedge7 {
width: 1rem;
height: 3rem;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #7a5d37, #523e25);
transform: translate3D(48rem, 16.3rem, 5.5rem);
}
.veranda .wedge8 {
width: 0.7rem;
height: 2.3rem;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #8a683d, #b78549);
transform: translate3D(58.5rem, 13.3rem, 38rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.veranda .wedge9 {
width: 0.6rem;
height: 1.7rem;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #8a683d, #b78549);
transform: translate3D(61.8rem, 14.4rem, 46.5rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.veranda .planks [class*='border-right'] {
border-right: 2px solid #78552c;
border-top: 2px solid #b5854a;
}
.veranda .planks [class*='border-left'] {
border-left: 3px solid #78552c;
border-top: 2px solid #b5854a;
}
.veranda .plank1 {
width: 4.7rem;
height: 0.7rem;
background-color: #795b36;
transform: translate3D(55rem, 13.6rem, 43.7rem) rotateY(90deg) rotateZ(-19deg);
}
.veranda .plank2 {
width: 1.7rem;
height: 0.7rem;
background-color: #806139;
transform: translate3D(53.5rem, 13.5rem, 39.2rem) rotateZ(-3deg);
}
.veranda .plank3 {
width: 8.8rem;
height: 0.7rem;
background-color: #8a683d;
transform: translate3D(52rem, 12.7rem, 46.7rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.veranda .plank4 {
width: 30rem;
height: 0.9rem;
background-color: #8a683d;
transform: translate3D(12.7rem, 16.5rem, 40rem);
}
.veranda .plank5 {
width: 34rem;
height: 1rem;
background-color: #46341f;
transform: translate3D(-11rem, 17.7rem, 18.7rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.veranda .plank6 {
width: 38rem;
height: 0.9rem;
background-color: #46341f;
transform: translate3D(10rem, 17rem, 5rem);
}
.veranda .plank7 {
width: 17rem;
height: 0.8rem;
background-color: #8a683d;
transform: translate3D(52rem, 13.2rem, 31.7rem) rotateY(90deg);
}
.veranda .plank8 {
width: 4.5rem;
height: 0.7rem;
background-color: #8a683d;
transform: translate3D(63rem, 12.5rem, 47.7rem) rotateY(90deg) rotateZ(-19deg);
}
we created earlier comes in handy. The second person will be moved to the end of the front-side of the house and both persons will return to their starting points and move past that point a little further.
div
<div class="person">
<div class="person-one">
<figure class="head"></figure>
<figure class="body"></figure>
</div>
<div class="person-two">
<figure class="head"></figure>
<figure class="body"></figure>
</div>
</div>
is used to create the round shapes. The leg pseudo-elements are described at once then each positioned in separate rules. The CSS rules are as follows:
border-radius
.person .person-one figure,
.person .person-two figure {
background-color: black;
display: block;
position: absolute;
}
.person .person-one .head,
.person .person-two .head {
border-radius: 22px;
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
left: 3px;
top: 0;
}
.person .person-one .body,
.person .person-two .body {
border-radius: 30px 30px 0 0;
height: 30px;
top: 21px;
width: 26px;
}
.person .person-one .body:before,
.person .person-one .body:after,
.person .person-two .body:before,
.person .person-two .body:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
background-color: black;
width: 9px;
height: 15px;
top: 30px;
}
.person .person-one .body:before,
.person .person-two .body:before {
left: 3px;
}
.person .person-one .body:after,
.person .person-two .body:after {
left: 14px;
}
.person .person-one {
transform: translate3d(935px, 179px, 780px) rotateY(0deg);
animation: move-person-one 20s 3s infinite;
}
.person .person-two {
transform: translate3d(935px, 179px, 790px) rotateY(0deg) scale(0);
animation: move-person-two 15s 5.5s infinite;
}
@keyframes move-person-one {
0%, 10%, 90% {
transform: translate3d(935px, 179px, 780px) rotateY(0deg);
}
20%, 85% {
transform: translate3d(870px, 169px, 610px) rotateY(0deg);
}
30%, 80% {
transform: translate3d(870px, 175px, 610px) rotateY(86deg);
}
40%, 45%, 70% {
transform: translate3d(635px, 215px, 415px) rotateY(86deg);
}
55%, 50% {
transform: translate3d(620px, 215px, 405px) rotateY(86deg);
}
91% {
transform: translate3d(945px, 179px, 810px) rotateY(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: translate3d(945px, 179px, 990px) rotateY(0deg);
}
}
.doors .door-close {
animation: door-open 20s 8s infinite;
}
@keyframes door-open {
0% {
transform: translate3d(0px, 0px, 20px) rotateY(20deg);
}
8%, 50% {
transform: translate3d(0px, 0px, 53px) rotateY(53deg);
}
35%, 70%, 100% {
transform: translate3d(0px, 0px, 0px) rotateY(0deg);
}
}
keyframes for the second character. It will start its movement just like first-character, climbs the stairs and move to to the far end of the house’s front view and make its return.
animation
@keyframes move-person-two {
0%, 10%, 80% {
transform: translate3d(935px, 179px, 790px) rotateY(0deg) scale(1);
}
20%, 75% {
transform: translate3d(870px, 169px, 610px) rotateY(0deg);
}
30%, 70% {
transform: translate3d(860px, 169px, 380px) rotateY(0deg);
}
35%, 65% {
transform: translate3d(860px, 169px, 380px) rotateY(89deg);
}
40%, 60% {
transform: translate3d(795px, 169px, 380px) rotateY(89deg);
opacity: 1;
}
41%, 50% {
opacity: 0;
}
81% {
transform: translate3d(965px, 179px, 820px) rotateY(0deg);
opacity: 1;
}
82% {
transform: translate3d(995px, 189px, 855px) rotateY(89deg);
}
100% {
transform: translate3d(1200px, 179px, 860px) rotateY(89deg);
}
}