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How to Create a 2D Character Controller in Unity: Part 2

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byDenis Kondratev@deniskondratev

Software Engineer / С++ / C# / Unity / Game Developer

December 8th, 2024
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How to Create a 2D Character Controller in Unity: Part 1

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Denis Kondratev@deniskondratev

Software Engineer / С++ / C# / Unity / Game Developer

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gaming#unity#2d-platformer#learn-gamedev#character-controller#platformer#gamedev#unity-game-development#hackernoon-top-story

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