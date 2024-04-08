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Creating a 2D Platformer in Unity: The Beginning

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byDenis Kondratev@deniskondratev

Software Engineer / С++ / C# / Unity / Game Developer

April 8th, 2024
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Denis Kondratev@deniskondratev

Software Engineer / С++ / C# / Unity / Game Developer

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gaming#unity#gamedev#2d-platformer#learn-gamedev#indie-gamedev#unity-course#gamedev-for-beginners#unity-tutorial

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