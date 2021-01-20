How to Connect With External MySQL Servers (Part 2: Insert & Update Operations)

This is the second part of the series where we create a service to interact with MySQL server in Rails using MySQL2 gem. You can read the first part here.

Requirements

[x] Service to connect with external MySQL server

[ ] Perform basic query: select, insert and update

[ ] Prepared statement

[ ] Perform transaction

[ ] Perform join query

In the previous blog, we created a service and also added a method to perform

select

In this blog

operations. Today we will be adding additional methods to help us perform insert and update operations to MySQL server using MySQL2 gem.

We will be learning the following in this blog:

Perform insert query

Perform update query

Perform Insert Query

Insert query is used to create a new record in the database.

Code

def insert(attributes) query = format_insert_query(attributes) perform_mysql_operation do mysql_connect.query(query) puts 'Record inserted!' end end private def format_insert_query(attributes) raise 'Attributes cannot be empty' if attributes.empty? columns = attributes.keys.join( ',' ) values = attributes.values.collect! { |value| "'#{value}'" }.join( ',' ) "INSERT INTO #{table} (#{columns}) VALUES (#{values})" end

Explanation

format_insert_query

attributes

insert

Get column names by formatting key part of attributes param

Get values to insert by formatting value part of attributes param

Construct and return an insert query

is taking thehash parameter from themethod. The following is happening inside the method:

Following is happening inside the

insert

Call format_insert_query to get a query that can directly be used for the insert operation

to get a query that can directly be used for the insert operation Insert to database

method:

Practically:

{first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe'} will be received as the attributes parameter, which will be sent to format_insert_query to get formatted query

will be received as the parameter, which will be sent to to get formatted query Inside format_insert_query , columns will have value "first_name,last_name"; key part of the attributes hash

, will have value key part of the hash values will have the "'John','Doe'"; value part of the attributes hash.

will have the value part of the hash. Lastly, if table was users it will return "INSERT INTO users (first_name,last_name) VALUES ('John','Doe')"

was it will return Now the insert method will send the query to the server and the new record will be inserted into the database.

Perform Update Query

An update query is used to update existing records in the database.

Code

def update(id, attributes) query = format_update_query(id, attributes) perform_mysql_operation do mysql_connect.query(query) puts 'Record Updated!' end end private def format_update_query(id, attributes) raise 'Attributes cannot be empty' if attributes.empty? formatted_attributes = attributes.map { |key, value| "#{key}='#{value}'" }.join( ',' ) "UPDATE #{table} SET #{formatted_attributes} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}" end

Explanation

There is only one change in

update

insert

id

id

to. It’s takingas parameters. Theparameter lets us know which existing record we want to update in the database. It is getting formatted query and updating in a database, the concept is the same as insert with only change in the query.

format_update_query

format_insert_query

attributes

If we are providing id=1 and attributes same as insert query, format_update_query will return "UPDATE users SET first_name='John',last_name='Doe' WHERE id=1"

and same as insert query, will return Now the update method will send the query to the server and update the record with id=1 in the database.

Final Code

has a slight difference to that of; it is convertingdifferently. Let’s see that with a practical example below.

If you have been following the tutorial from Part 1, you will have the following in your service file:

require 'mysql2' module MySqlServer module Database class Connect attr_reader : mysql_connect , : table , : primary_column def initialize ( table , primary_column ) @ table = table @primary_column = primary_column end def fetch_all perform_mysql_operation do result = mysql_connect.query( "SELECT * from #{table}" ) puts result.entries end end def fetch_one(id) perform_mysql_operation do result = mysql_connect.query( "SELECT * from #{table} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}" ) puts result.entries end end def insert(attributes) query = format_insert_query(attributes) perform_mysql_operation do mysql_connect.query(query) puts 'Record inserted!' end end def update(id, attributes) query = format_update_query(id, attributes) perform_mysql_operation do mysql_connect.query(query) puts 'Record Updated!' end end private def connect_to_db host = ENV[ 'MYSQL_SERVER_IP' ] database = ENV[ 'MYSQL_DB_NAME' ] username = ENV[ 'MYSQL_USERNAME' ] password = ENV[ 'MYSQL_PASSWORD' ] Mysql2::Client.new(username: username, password : password, database : database, host : host) end def perform_mysql_operation raise ArgumentError, 'No block was given' unless block_given? begin @mysql_connect = connect_to_db yield rescue StandardError => e raise e ensure mysql_connect&.close end end def format_insert_query(attributes) raise 'Attributes cannot be empty' if attributes.empty? columns = attributes.keys.join( ',' ) values = attributes.values.collect! { |value| "'#{value}'" }.join( ',' ) "INSERT INTO #{table} (#{columns}) VALUES (#{values})" end def format_update_query(id, attributes) raise 'Attributes cannot be empty' if attributes.empty? formatted_attributes = attributes.map { |key, value| "#{key}='#{value}'" }.join( ',' ) "UPDATE #{table} SET #{formatted_attributes} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}" end end end end

After this, our service should be able to perform basic queries in the external MySQL server using MySQL2 gem. Next week we will be learning how we can perform queries with the prepared statement which helps us to avoid SQL injection issues.

Image Credits: Cover Image by Kelvin Yang on Unsplash

