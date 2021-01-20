How to Connect With External MySQL Servers (Part 2: Insert & Update Operations)

Content Writer at Truemark Technology. Company Website Link - https://www.truemark.dev/
This is the second part of the series where we create a service to interact with MySQL server in Rails using MySQL2 gem. You can read the first part here.
In the previous blog, we created a service and also added a method to perform
operations. Today we will be adding additional methods to help us perform insert and update operations to MySQL server using MySQL2 gem.
select
We will be learning the following in this blog:
Insert query is used to create a new record in the database.
def insert(attributes)
query = format_insert_query(attributes)
perform_mysql_operation do
mysql_connect.query(query)
puts 'Record inserted!'
end
end
private
def format_insert_query(attributes)
raise 'Attributes cannot be empty' if attributes.empty?
columns = attributes.keys.join(',')
values = attributes.values.collect! { |value| "'#{value}'" }.join(',')
"INSERT INTO #{table} (#{columns}) VALUES (#{values})"
end
is taking the
format_insert_query
hash parameter from the
attributes
method. The following is happening inside the method:
insert
Following is happening inside the
method:
insert
to get a query that can directly be used for the insert operation
format_insert_query
Practically:
will be received as the
{first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe'}
parameter, which will be sent to
attributes
to get formatted query
format_insert_query
,
format_insert_query
will have value
columns
key part of the
"first_name,last_name";
hash
attributes
will have the
values
value part of the
"'John','Doe'";
hash.
attributes
was
table
it will return
users
"INSERT INTO users (first_name,last_name) VALUES ('John','Doe')"
method will send the query to the server and the new record will be inserted into the database.
insert
An update query is used to update existing records in the database.
def update(id, attributes)
query = format_update_query(id, attributes)
perform_mysql_operation do
mysql_connect.query(query)
puts 'Record Updated!'
end
end
private
def format_update_query(id, attributes)
raise 'Attributes cannot be empty' if attributes.empty?
formatted_attributes = attributes.map { |key, value| "#{key}='#{value}'" }.join(',')
"UPDATE #{table} SET #{formatted_attributes} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}"
end
There is only one change in
to
update
. It’s taking
insert
as parameters. The
id
parameter lets us know which existing record we want to update in the database. It is getting formatted query and updating in a database, the concept is the same as insert with only change in the query.
id
has a slight difference to that of
format_update_query
; it is converting
format_insert_query
differently. Let’s see that with a practical example below.
attributes
and
id=1
same as insert query,
attributes
will return
format_update_query
"UPDATE users SET first_name='John',last_name='Doe' WHERE id=1"
method will send the query to the server and update the record with
update
in the database.
id=1
If you have been following the tutorial from Part 1, you will have the following in your service file:
require 'mysql2'
module MySqlServer
module Database
class Connect
attr_reader :mysql_connect, :table, :primary_column
def initialize(table, primary_column)
@table = table
@primary_column = primary_column
end
def fetch_all
perform_mysql_operation do
result = mysql_connect.query("SELECT * from #{table}")
puts result.entries
end
end
def fetch_one(id)
perform_mysql_operation do
result = mysql_connect.query("SELECT * from #{table} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}")
puts result.entries
end
end
def insert(attributes)
query = format_insert_query(attributes)
perform_mysql_operation do
mysql_connect.query(query)
puts 'Record inserted!'
end
end
def update(id, attributes)
query = format_update_query(id, attributes)
perform_mysql_operation do
mysql_connect.query(query)
puts 'Record Updated!'
end
end
private
def connect_to_db
host = ENV['MYSQL_SERVER_IP']
database = ENV['MYSQL_DB_NAME']
username = ENV['MYSQL_USERNAME']
password = ENV['MYSQL_PASSWORD']
Mysql2::Client.new(username: username, password: password, database: database, host: host)
end
def perform_mysql_operation
raise ArgumentError, 'No block was given' unless block_given?
begin
@mysql_connect = connect_to_db
yield
rescue StandardError => e
raise e
ensure
mysql_connect&.close
end
end
def format_insert_query(attributes)
raise 'Attributes cannot be empty' if attributes.empty?
columns = attributes.keys.join(',')
values = attributes.values.collect! { |value| "'#{value}'" }.join(',')
"INSERT INTO #{table} (#{columns}) VALUES (#{values})"
end
def format_update_query(id, attributes)
raise 'Attributes cannot be empty' if attributes.empty?
formatted_attributes = attributes.map { |key, value| "#{key}='#{value}'" }.join(',')
"UPDATE #{table} SET #{formatted_attributes} WHERE #{primary_column}=#{id}"
end
end
end
end
After this, our service should be able to perform basic queries in the external MySQL server using MySQL2 gem. Next week we will be learning how we can perform queries with the prepared statement which helps us to avoid SQL injection issues.
Image Credits: Cover Image by Kelvin Yang on Unsplash
This post was first published on DevPostbyTruemark.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.