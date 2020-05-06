How to Configure Your Preferred User Stores to Authenticate Users using WSO2

WSO2 Identity server allows keeping multiple user stores for your system to store users and their roles. There should be one primary user store (mandatory) and any number of secondary user stores(optional). When creating a secondary user store we can provide a user store domain name for the secondary user stores. “PRIMARY” is the user store domain of the primary user store.

Now think about a service provider who uses WSO2 Identity Server to

authenticate users who log into the application and it maintains multiple user stores in IS.

Now we are going to look at two different ways that users can provide their usernames during the login process:

1. The user provides the user name with the user store domain (eg: PRIMARY/peter). Then WSO2 IS validate username and password against the values stored in the PRIMARY user store.

2. The user provides only the username without specifying the user store domain (eg: peter). Then, WSO2 IS starts to authenticate the user starting from the PRIMARY user store. If one user store fails to authenticate the user even if there is the username(i.e password is not matching), authentication will be executed in chained UserStore managers recursively.



wso2/carbon-kernel AbstractUSerStoreManager. You can understand the second point from the highlighted lines in the

if (!authenticated && !domainProvided) { AbstractUserStoreManager userStoreManager; if ( this instanceof IterativeUserStoreManager) { IterativeUserStoreManager iterativeUserStoreManager = (IterativeUserStoreManager) this ; userStoreManager = iterativeUserStoreManager.nextUserStoreManager(); } else { userStoreManager = (AbstractUserStoreManager) abstractUserStoreManager.getSecondaryUserStoreManager(); } if (userStoreManager != null ) { authenticated = userStoreManager.authenticate(userName, credential, domainProvided); } }

Let’s say the service provider now wants to narrow down the number of user stores that will be searched to authenticate a user when he/she doesn’t provide user store domain-specific username. How can we do this??

NOTE: This feature is available in IS-5.7.0 WUM updated version and IS-5.9.0 onwards

Let’s head-on with the following example to understand this process more clearly.

Service provider — travelocity.com (deploy it according to the given instructions — travelocity.com (deploy it according to the given instructions here

Three Secondary JDBC user stores Named: “DRIVER”, “MANAGER”, “CUSTOMER” (instructions: : “DRIVER”, “MANAGER”, “CUSTOMER” (instructions: here

Add users according to the following table: (instructions: (instructions: here

Authenticating condition: Only the users in PRIMARY, DRIVER and MANAGER user store can access travelocity.com services. Users in the CUSTOMER user store can’t use services in travelocity.com.

Moreover, users don’t know their user store domain. Thus, they input username without the user store domain. (i.e username is just ‘peter’ not like ‘MANAGER/peter’).

Without any further configurations, try to login to travelocity.com app and

using four different username-password combinations in the table. You

will be succeeded.

Let’s narrow down the number of user stores allowed for travelocity.com login.

You need to do two things:

with your own logic to retrieve the allowed user stores. 1. Implement UserStorePreferenceOrderSupplier ​ interface with your own logic to retrieve the allowed user stores.

public interface UserStorePreferenceOrderSupplier < T > { /** * Generate the user store order. * @return * @throws UserStoreException */ T get () throws UserStoreException ; }

​ and create an object of your custom UserStorePreferenceOrderSupplier. 2. Then extend CallBackHandlerFactory ​ and create an object of your custom UserStorePreferenceOrderSupplier.

public class CallBackHandlerFactory { /** * Create user store preference order supplier. */ public UserStorePreferenceOrderSupplier<List<String>> createUserStorePreferenceOrderSupplier (AuthenticationContext context, ServiceProvider serviceProvider) { return new DefaultUserStorePreferenceOrderSupplier(context, serviceProvider); } }

This is the logic implemented according to the above requirement. (Find the sample here

CustomUserStoreOrderCallbackFactory class extends CallBackHandlerFactory . SimpleUserStoreOrderCallbackHandler implements UserStorePreferenceOrderSupplier<List<String>> . RegistryBasedUserStoreOrderCallbackHandler extends SimpleUserStoreOrderCallbackHandler . Logic: Users who are in PRIMARY, MANAGER, and DRIVER user stores can log in to travelocity.com service provider. This

configuration is read from Registry.

org.wso2.carbon.identity.framework dependency version according to the

IS pack you are using. NOTE: In the pom.xml file, you need to update thedependency version according to theIS pack you are using.

<dependency> <groupId>org.wso2.carbon.identity.framework</groupId> <artifactId>org.wso2.carbon.identity.application.authentication.framework</artifactId> <version> 5.14 .97</version> </dependency>

Also, Make sure the carbon-kernal which is used in the IS pack lies in the defined range.

<carbon.kernel. package . import .version.range>[ 4.4 .0, 5.0 .0)</carbon.kernel. package . import .version.range>

NOW what should we do ??

mvn clean install command. 1. Build the repository which contains the login usingcommand.

2. Inside target folder, you will find org.wso2.carbon.identity.custom.callback.userstore-1.0-SNAPSHOT.jar



“​ org.wso2.carbon.identity.custom.callback.userstore-1.0-SNAPSHOT.jar ”

into​ <IS-HOME>/repository/components/dropins/ 3. Copy and paste the generated jar file“​into​

4. Configure the extended CallBackHandlerFactory in

<IS-HOME>/repository/conf/identity/application-authentication.xml file, under

<ApplicationAuthentication xmlns= "http://wso2.org/projects/carbon/application-authentication.xml" > <Extensions> ... <CallbackFactory>org.wso2.carbon.identity.custom.callback.userstore.CustomUserStoreOrderCallbackFactory</CallbackFactory> … </Extensions>

<IS-HOME>/repository/conf/deployment.toml file. Add the following lines to deployment.toml. NOTE: From IS-5.10.0 onwards this modification should be done throughfile. Add the following lines to deployment.toml

[authentication.framework.extensions] callback_factory = "org.wso2.carbon.identity.custom.callback.userstore.CustomUserStoreOrderCallbackFactory"

./wso2server.sh (Linux)/ ./wso2server.bat (Windows) on terminal navigating to <IS-HOME>/bin 5. Start the server by issuing(Linux)/(Windows) on terminal navigating to

​ Main -> Registry -> Browse ​ and ​ click on Browse . 6. Navigate​ and ​ click on

_system -> config . You will find a file named userstore-metadata.xml (This file is defined in the CustomCallbackUserstoreServiceComponent class as REG_PATH ) Click on userstore-metadata.xml . 7. Navigate toYou will find a file named(This file is defined in theclass as) Click on

+ button in Properties tab. It will appear as follows. These values will be used when authenticating users. 8. Clickbutton intab. It will appear as follows. These values will be used when authenticating users.

Now try to log into the travelocity.com using the username-password pairs we introduced at the beginning.

The result:

Users in PRIMARY/ MANAGER/ DRIVER user stores will log into the system.

Users in the CUSTOMER user store will fail to login.

