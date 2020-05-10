Adaptive Authentication with Function Libraries in WSO2 Identity Server

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
in NodeJS.
require()
extension is added to the name you specified. You need to use that
.js
extension when importing a function library. (Can see later)
.js
as similar to
this.<function>
usage inside
this.convertIpToLong
function).
isCorporateIP
// Function to convert ip address string to long value
var convertIpToLong = function(ip) {
var components = ip.split('.');
if (components) {
var ipAddr = 0, pow = 1;
for (var i = 3; i >= 0; i -= 1) {
ipAddr += pow * parseInt(components[i]);
pow *= 256;
}
return ipAddr;
} else {
return -1;
}
};
// Function to check if the ip address is within the given subnet
var isCorporateIP = function(ip, subnets) {
var subnetLength = subnets.length;
for (var i = 0; i < subnetLength; i++) {
var subnetComponents = subnets[i].split('/');
var minHost = this.convertIpToLong(subnetComponents[0]);
var ipAddr = this.convertIpToLong(ip);
var mask = subnetComponents[1];
if (subnetComponents && minHost >= 0) {
var numHosts = Math.pow(2, 32 - parseInt(mask));
if ((ipAddr >= minHost) && (ipAddr <= minHost + numHosts - 1)) {
return true;
}
}
}
return false;
};
module.exports.convertIpToLong = convertIpToLong;
module.exports.isCorporateIP = isCorporateIP;
var networkUtils = {
// Function to convert ip address string to long value
convertIpToLong : function(ip) {
var components = ip.split('.');
if (components) {
var ipAddr = 0, pow = 1;
for (var i = 3; i >= 0; i -= 1) {
ipAddr += pow * parseInt(components[i]);
pow *= 256;
}
return ipAddr;
} else {
return -1;
}
},
// Function to check if the ip address is within the given subnet
isCorporateIP : function(ip, subnets) {
var subnetLength = subnets.length;
for (var i = 0; i < subnetLength; i++) {
var subnetComponents = subnets[i].split('/');
var minHost = this.convertIpToLong(subnetComponents[0]);
var ipAddr = this.convertIpToLong(ip);
var mask = subnetComponents[1];
if (subnetComponents && minHost >= 0) {
var numHosts = Math.pow(2, 32 - parseInt(mask));
if ((ipAddr >= minHost) && (ipAddr <= minHost + numHosts - 1)) {
return true;
}
}
}
return false;
}
};
module.exports = networkUtils;
var networkUtils = { };
// Function to convert ip address string to long value
networkUtils.convertIpToLong = function(ip) {
var components = ip.split('.');
if (components) {
var ipAddr = 0, pow = 1;
for (var i = 3; i >= 0; i -= 1) {
ipAddr += pow * parseInt(components[i]);
pow *= 256;
}
return ipAddr;
} else {
return -1;
}
};
// Function to check if the ip address is within the given subnet
networkUtils.isCorporateIP = function(ip, subnets) {
var subnetLength = subnets.length;
for (var i = 0; i < subnetLength; i++) {
var subnetComponents = subnets[i].split('/');
var minHost = this.convertIpToLong(subnetComponents[0]);
var ipAddr = this.convertIpToLong(ip);
var mask = subnetComponents[1];
if (subnetComponents && minHost >= 0) {
var numHosts = Math.pow(2, 32 - parseInt(mask));
if ((ipAddr >= minHost) && (ipAddr <= minHost + numHosts - 1)) {
return true;
}
}
}
return false;
};
module.exports = networkUtils;
var networkUtilsModule = require('networkUtils.js');
// IP-Based from Template...
// This script will step up authentication for any user who are trying to log in outside from the configured network
// Configure the network ranges here
var corpNetwork = ['192.168.1.0/24', '10.100.0.0/16'];
var onLoginRequest = function(context) {
executeStep(1, {
onSuccess: function (context) {
var user = context.currentKnownSubject;
// Extracting the origin IP of the request
var loginIp = context.request.ip;
Log.info('User: ' + user.username + ' logged in from IP: ' + loginIp);
// Checking if the IP is within the allowed range
if (!networkUtilsModule.isCorporateIP(loginIp, corpNetwork)) {
executeStep(2);
}
}
});
};
// End of IP-Based.......
var <module_name> = require('<function library name>');
on top of the script/ before the usage of functions in the function library.
var networkUtilsModule = require(‘networkUtils.js’);
networkUtilsModule.isCorporateIP(loginIp, corpNetwork)
functionality is not supported inside function libraries. (i.e You won’t be able to import one function library into another function library)
require()