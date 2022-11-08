How to Add Authentication to a Full Stack MERN Web Application

Too Long; Didn't Read

This article is part 2 of [Let's build and deploy a full stack MERN web application] In this tutorial, let's see the problem and how to tackle it. To prevent unauthorized access to your app, add authentication. The problem is that anyone can use it and add activities to your database. We'll build basic authentication without the use of any libraries. We need to implement backend authentication and authorize some routes. We'll implement **login authentication** with JWT. JWT is used is to verify that the user has permission to perform an action.