Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How to Add Authentication to a Full Stack MERN Web Applicationby@itsrakesh
    3,913 reads

    How to Add Authentication to a Full Stack MERN Web Application

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article is part 2 of [Let's build and deploy a full stack MERN web application] In this tutorial, let's see the problem and how to tackle it. To prevent unauthorized access to your app, add authentication. The problem is that anyone can use it and add activities to your database. We'll build basic authentication without the use of any libraries. We need to implement backend authentication and authorize some routes. We'll implement **login authentication** with JWT. JWT is used is to verify that the user has permission to perform an action.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How to Add Authentication to a Full Stack MERN Web Application
    cybersecurity#authentication#mern-stack
    Rakesh Potnuru HackerNoon profile picture

    @itsrakesh

    Rakesh Potnuru

    Receive Stories from @itsrakesh

    react to story with heart
    Rakesh Potnuru HackerNoon profile picture
    by Rakesh Potnuru @itsrakesh.Web developer, technical writer and OSS contributor. I write about web development, technologies and my learnings.
    Read my stories
    BP-Cyber

    Register for AWS Security LIVE! September 19th @ 1PM PDT

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    8 Open-source Projects to Help Your Business Run Efficiently
    Published at Apr 05, 2022 by itsrakesh #open-source
    Article Thumbnail
    Account Abstraction Could Be The Next Big Thing in Web3
    Published at Jul 10, 2023 by 0xkishan #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    What is Account Abstraction and Why is Everyone Talking About It?
    Published at Dec 23, 2022 by aleksandrmalyshev #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    Account Abstraction: The True Path to Mass Blockchain Adoption
    Published at Mar 14, 2023 by andriibondar #blockchain
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa