How to Compile Node.js Code Using Bytenode?

In this post, I will show you how to “truly” compile Node.js (JavaScript) code to V8 Bytecode. This allows you to hide or protect your source code in a better way than obfuscation or other not-very-efficient tricks (like encrypting your code using a secret key, which will be embedded in your app binaries, that’s why I said “truly” above).
So, using bytenode tool, you can distribute a binary version .jsc of your JavaScript files. You can also bundle all your .js files using Browserify, then compile that single file into .jsc.
Check bytenode repository on Github.
Long story short..
[sudo] npm install -g bytenode
bytenode --compile my-file.js my-file.jsc
npm install --save bytenode
const bytenode = require('bytenode');
extension in Node.js module system. That’s why we installed it locally too.
.jsc
const myFile = require('./my-file.jsc');
from production build.
my-file.js
c using
my-file.js
cli:
bytenode
bytenode --run my-file.jsc
Now you know how to compile
files, how to require the compiled version in your code, and how to run
.js
files from the terminal. Let’s move on to the long story.
.jsc
V8 engine (which Node.js is based on) uses what is called: just in time compilation (JIT), where JavaScript code is compiled just before execution, then it will be optimised subsequently.
Starting from
v5.7.0, the vm module introduced a property called
Node.js
in
produceCachedData
Constructor function, so if you do something like this:
vm.Script
let helloScript = new vm.Script('console.log("Hello World!");', {
produceCachedData: true /* This is required for Node.js < 10.0.0 */
});
Then, get the bytecode or
buffer:
cachedData
let helloBuffer = helloScript.cachedData;
// or in Node.js >= 10
let helloBuffer = helloScript.createCachedData();
This
can be used to create an identical script that will execute the same instructions when it run, by passing it to the
helloBuffer
Constructor function:
vm.Script
let anotherHelloScript = new vm.Script('', {
produceCachedData: true,
cachedData: helloBuffer
});
// This will fail!
But this will fail, V8 engine will complain about the first argument (that empty string
), when it checks whether it is the same code as the one that was used to generate
''
buffer in the first place. However, this checking process is quite easy, it is the length of the code that does matter. So, this will work:
helloBuffer
let anotherHelloScript = new vm.Script(' '.repeat(28), {
produceCachedData: true,
cachedData: helloBuffer
});
We give it an empty string with the same length (28) as the original code (
) . That’s it!
console.log("Hello World!");
This is interesting, using the cached buffer and the original code length we were able to create an identical script. Both scripts can be run using
function. So if you ran them:
.runInThisContext();
helloScript.runInThisContext();
anotherHelloScript.runInThisContext();
you will see ‘Hello World!’ twice.
(Note that if you have used the wrong length, or if you have used another version of Node.js/V8:
won’t run, and its property
anotherHelloScript
will be set to
cachedDataRejected
).
true
Now to our last step, when we defined
we used a hard coded value (28) as our code length. How can we change this, so that in the runtime we don’t have to know exactly how long was the original source code?
anotherHelloScript
After some digging in V8 source code, I have found that the header information is defined here (in this file
):
code-serializer.h
// The data header consists of uint32_t-sized entries:
// [0] magic number and (internally provided) external reference count
// [1] version hash
// [2] source hash
// [3] cpu features
// [4] flag hash
But, Node.js buffer is Uint8Array typed array. This means that each entry from the
array will take four entries in the
uint32
buffer. So, the payload length (which is
uint8
hash at index
source
, which is
[2]
bytes in Node buffer) will be:
[8, 9, 10, 11]
let payloadLengthBytes = whateverBufferYouHave.slice(8, 12);
It will be some thing like this:
, which is Little Endian, so it reads:
<Buffer 1c 00 00 00>
. That is our code length (28 in decimal).
0x0000001c
To convert these four bytes to a numeric value, you may do something like this:
firstByte + (secodeByte * 256) + (thirdByte * 256**2) + (forthByte * 256**3),
Or in a more elegant way, you can do this:
let length = payloadLengthBytes.reduce( (sum, number, power) => sum += number * 256**power , 0);
As I did here in my library, check it to see the full recipe.
Alternatively, we could use
function, which does exactly what we want:
buf.readIntLE()
let length = whateverBufferYouHave.readIntLE(8, 4);
// 8 is the offset, 4 is the number of bytes to read
Once you have read the length of the original code (that was used to generate the
buffer), you can now create your script:
cachedData
let anotherHelloScript = new vm.Script(' '.repeat(length), {
produceCachedData: true,
cachedData: helloBuffer
});
// later in your code
anotherHelloScript.runInThisContext();
Finally, does this technique have an impact on performance? Well, in recent versions of v8 (and Node.js), the performance is almost the same. Using octance benchmark I did not find any difference in performance. I know that Google deprecated octance (because browsers and JS engines were cheating), but the results in our situation are significant, because we are comparing the same code on the same JS engine. So, the final answer is: Bytenode does NOT have a negative impact on performance.
Check my Github repository, where you can find complete working examples. I have added an example for Electron (which has no source code protection at all) and for NW.js (which has a similar tool nwjc, but it works only with browser-side code). I will add more examples (and tests) soon, hopefully.