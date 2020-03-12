Automatic Cross-Platform Deployments with Electron on a Travis CI Server

Bitcoinist, libertarian, atheist, cryptography fan, and founder of http://qvault.io
yarn add electron-builder --dev
file for most configuration.
package.json
{
"name": "{APP_NAME}",
"version": "{VERSION_NUMBER}",
"description": "A minimal Electron application that deploys on CI servers",
"main": "main.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "electron .",
"release": "electron-builder",
"test": "echo success"
},
"repository": "https://github.com/{USER_NAME}/{REPO_NAME}",
"keywords": [
"electron",
"ci",
"travis",
"tutorial",
"demo"
],
"author": "{USER_NAME}",
"build": {
"appId": "{APP_ID}",
"publish": "github",
"dmg": {
"contents": [
{
"x": 110,
"y": 150
},
{
"x": 240,
"y": 150,
"type": "link",
"path": "/Applications"
}
]
},
"appImage": {
"license": "LICENSE"
},
"nsis": {
"createDesktopShortcut": "always",
"license": "LICENSE"
}
},
"devDependencies": {
"electron": "^4.0.1",
"electron-builder": "^21.2.0"
}
}
in your build folder (
license_en.txt
). Electron builder uses those licenses as the license agreement for the installers.
build/license_en.txt
yarn release --publish never
language: node_js
node_js:
- '11.6.0'
# Always run two parallel builds: one on mac and one on linux
# the linux build will use wine to be able to build windows and
# linux apps
matrix:
include:
- os: osx
osx_image: xcode10.2
language: node_js
node_js: "11.6.0"
env:
- ELECTRON_CACHE=$HOME/.cache/electron
- ELECTRON_BUILDER_CACHE=$HOME/.cache/electron-builder
- os: linux
dist: trusty
sudo: required
services: docker
language: generic
notifications:
email: false
# cache some files for faster builds
cache:
yarn: true
directories:
- node_modules
- $HOME/.cache/electron
- $HOME/.cache/electron-builder
# add git lfs for large file support
before_install:
- |
if [ "$TRAVIS_OS_NAME" == "osx" ]; then
mkdir -p /tmp/git-lfs && curl -L https://github.com/github/git-lfs/releases/download/v2.3.1/git-lfs-$([ "$TRAVIS_OS_NAME" == "linux" ] && echo "linux" || echo "darwin")-amd64-2.3.1.tar.gz | tar -xz -C /tmp/git-lfs --strip-components 1
export PATH="/tmp/git-lfs:$PATH"
fi
before_script:
- git lfs pull
# on PRs and merges to master and prod run tests and build the app
script:
- |
if [ "$TRAVIS_OS_NAME" == "linux" ]; then
docker run --rm \
-v ${PWD}:/project \
-v ~/.cache/electron:/root/.cache/electron \
-v ~/.cache/electron-builder:/root/.cache/electron-builder \
electronuserland/builder:wine \
/bin/bash -c "yarn --link-duplicates --pure-lockfile && yarn test"
else
yarn test
fi
# only deploy to github on a merge to the prod branch
deploy:
provider: script
script: bash deploy.travis.sh
skip_cleanup: true
on:
branch: prod
before_cache:
- rm -rf $HOME/.cache/electron-builder/wine
# only run this script on pull requests and merges into
# the 'master' and 'prod' branches
branches:
only:
- master
- prod
#! /bin/bash
if [ "$TRAVIS_OS_NAME" == osx ]; then
# deploy on mac
yarn release
else
# deploy on windows and linux
docker run --rm -e GH_TOKEN -v "${PWD}":/project -v ~/.cache/electron:/root/.cache/electron -v ~/.cache/electron-builder:/root/.cache/electron-builder electronuserland/builder:wine /bin/bash -c "yarn --link-duplicates --pure-lockfile && yarn release --linux AppImage --win"
fi
and the token is the one you created on Github. Make sure to keep the variable private (the default) on Travis so that it won't print the token in the logs.
GH_TOKEN