How to Combine a Workflow Engine with a Low-code Platform for Automated Task Execution by@gawieyssel

How to Combine a Workflow Engine with a Low-code Platform for Automated Task Execution

An open-source workflow engine Camunda is being used to test Linx's low-code product, Linx. Camunda can run as a standalone service and hook up a custom user task interface and automated task execution to the API. The separation of the orchestration (workflow engine) and task automation (low-code tool) has some other advantages: We can make changes on one without impacting the other one. We can mix execution technologies. We can test process logic and task execution separately. We use a tool to test the idea of using Linx with Camunda.
Gawie Yssel Hacker Noon profile picture

@gawieyssel
Gawie Yssel

Spent >20 years building a low-code platform. Still doing it.

