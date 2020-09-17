Before you go, check out these stories!

Hackernoon logoHow To Code Gas-Less Tokens on Ethereum by@albertocuestacanada

How To Code Gas-Less Tokens on Ethereum

September 17th 2020 784 reads
Author profile picture

@albertocuestacanadaAlberto Cuesta Cañada

Hello. I design and build blockchain solutions. I like to make the complex simple.

Unlocking Ethereum for the masses

Everyone talks about “gas-less” Ethereum transactions because no one likes paying for gas. But the Ethereum network runs precisely because transactions are paid for. Then, how can you have “gas-less” anything? What is this sorcery?

In this article I’m going to show how to use the patterns behind “gas-less” transactions. You will discover that although there is no such thing as a free lunch in Ethereum, you can shift gas costs in interesting ways.

By applying the knowledge from this article, your users will save on gas, will enjoy a better UX, and even build novel delegation patterns into your smart contracts.

But wait! There is more! For your convenience I’ve put all the tools needed in this repository. So now the barrier for you to implement “gas-less” tokens is suddenly much lower.

Let’s get nerdy.

Background

I have to confess that even if I know how to implement “gas-less” transactions into smart contracts, I know very little about the cryptography that makes them possible. That wasn’t a major obstacle for me, so it shouldn’t be for you either.

As far as I know, my private key is used to sign the transactions I send to Ethereum, and some cryptography magic is used to identify me as msg.sender. That underpins all access control in Ethereum.

The sorcery behind “gas-less” transactions is that I can produce a signature with my private key and the smart contract transaction that I want executed. 

The signature would be produced off-chain, without spending anything on gas. Then I could give this signature to someone else to execute the transaction on my behalf, with their gas.

The function that the signature is for will usually be a regular function, but extended with additional signature parameters. For example in dai.sol we have the approve function:

function approve(address usr, uint wad) external returns (bool)

We also have the 

permit
function, which does the same as 
approve
but takes a signature as a parameter.

function permit(address holder, address spender, uint256 nonce, uint256 expiry, bool allowed, uint8 v, bytes32 r, bytes32 s) external

Don’t worry about all those extra parameters, we’ll get to them. What you need to pay attention to is what both functions do with the 

allowance
mapping:

function approve(address usr, uint wad) external returns (bool)
{
  allowance[msg.sender][usr] = wad;
  …
}
function permit(
  address holder, address spender,
  uint256 nonce, uint256 expiry, bool allowed,
  uint8 v, bytes32 r, bytes32 s
) external {
  …
  allowance[holder][spender] = wad;
  …
}

If you use 

approve
, you allow 
spender
to use up to 
wad
of your tokens.

If you give a valid signature to someone, that someone can call 

permit
to allow 
spender
using your tokens.

So basically, the pattern behind “gas-less” transactions is to craft a signature that you can give to someone, so that they can safely execute a special transaction. It’s like giving permission to someone to execute a function.

It is a delegation pattern.

The standards

If you are like me, the first thing you will do is to dive into the code. I immediately noticed this comment:

// — — EIP712 niceties — -

With that, I went down the rabbit hole, and got hopelessly lost. Now that I understand it, I can explain it in plain terms.

EIP712 describes how to build signatures for functions, in a generic way. Other EIPs describe how to apply EIP712 to specific use cases. For example EIP2612 describes how to use EIP712 signatures for a function called 

permit
which should have the same functionality as 
approve
in an ERC20 token.

If you just want to implement a signature function that has been done before, like adding signature approves to your own MetaCoin, then you can read EIP2612 and you will be well on your way. You can even inherit from a contract implementing it and limit the stress in your life.

In this article we will investigate an implementation of “gas-less” transactions in dai.sol, which will make things clear. The dai.sol implementation happened before EIP2612 and is slightly different. That will not be a problem.

Signature composition

An early implementation of EIP712 signatures can be found in dai.sol. It allows dai holders to approve transfer transactions by calculating an off-chain signature and giving it to the spender, instead of calling approve themselves.

It includes four elements:

  1. A 
    DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
    .
  2. A 
    PERMIT_TYPEHASH
    .
  3. A 
    nonces
    variable.
  4. A 
    permit
    function.

This is the 

DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
, with related variables:

string  public constant name     = "Dai Stablecoin";
string  public constant version  = "1";
bytes32 public DOMAIN_SEPARATOR;
constructor(uint256 chainId_) public {
  ...
  DOMAIN_SEPARATOR = keccak256(abi.encode(
    keccak256(
      "EIP712Domain(string name,string version," + 
      "uint256 chainId,address verifyingContract)"
    ),
    keccak256(bytes(name)),
    keccak256(bytes(version)),
    chainId_,
    address(this)
  ));
}

The 

DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
is nothing more than a hash that uniquely identifies a smart contract. It is built from a string denoting it as an EIP712 Domain, the name of the token contract, the version, the chainId in case it changes, and the address that the contract is deployed at.

All that information is hashed on the constructor into the 

DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
variable, which will have to be used by the holder when creating the signature, and will need to match when executing permit. That ensures that a signature is valid for one contract only.

This is the 

PERMIT_TYPEHASH
:

The 

PERMIT_TYPEHASH
is the hash of the function name (capitalized) and all the parameters including type and name. It’s purpose is to clearly identify which function is the signature for.

The signature will be processed in the permit function, and if the 

PERMIT_TYPEHASH
used was not for this specific function, it will revert. This makes sure that a signature is only used for the intended function.

Then there is the 

nonces
mapping:

mapping (address => uint) public nonces;

This mapping registers how many signatures have been used for a particular holder. When creating the signature, a 

nonces
value needs to be included. When executing 
permit
, the nonce included must exactly match the number of signatures that have been used so far for that holder. This ensures that each signature is used only once.

All these three conditions together, the 

PERMIT_TYPEHASH
, the 
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
, and the 
nonce
, make sure that each signature is used only for the intended contract, the intended function, and only once.

Now let’s see how the signature would be processed in the smart contract.

The permit function

permit
is the dai.sol function that allows using signatures to modify the 
allowance
of 
holder
towards 
spender
.

// --- Approve by signature ---
function permit(
  address holder, address spender,
  uint256 nonce, uint256 expiry, bool allowed,
  uint8 v, bytes32 r, bytes32 s
) external;

As you can see, there are a lot of parameters there. They are all the parameters needed to compute the signature, plus 

v
, 
r
and 
s
which are the signature itself.

It seems silly that you need the parameters that were used to create the signature, but you do. The only thing that you can recover from the signature is the address that created it, nothing more. We will use all the parameters and the recovered address to ensure the signature is valid.

First we calculate a 

digest
using all the parameters that we will need to ensure safety. The 
holder
will need to calculate the exact same digest off-chain, as part of the signature creation:

bytes32 digest =
  keccak256(abi.encodePacked(
    "\x19\x01",
    DOMAIN_SEPARATOR,
    keccak256(abi.encode(
      PERMIT_TYPEHASH,
      holder,
      spender,
      nonce,
      expiry,
      allowed
    ))
  ));

Using 

ecrecover
and the 
v,r,s
signature we can recover an address. If it is the address of the 
holder
, we know that all the parameters match ( 
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
, 
PERMIT_TYPEHASH
, 
nonce
, 
holder
, 
spender
, 
expiry
, and 
allowed
. If anything is off, the signature is rejected:

require(holder == ecrecover(digest, v, r, s), "Dai/invalid-permit");

A word of caution here. There are many parameters that go into a signature, some of them obscure like the 

chainId
(part of the 
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
). Any of them being off will cause the signature being rejected with the exact same error, which guarantees that debugging off-chain signatures will be difficult. You have been warned.

Now we know that the 

holder
approved this function call. Next we will certify that the signature is not being abused. We check that the current time is before the 
expiry
, this allows permits to be held only for a specific period.

require(expiry == 0 || now <= expiry, "Dai/permit-expired");

We also check that a signature with that 

nonce
hasn’t been used yet, so that each signature can be used only once.

require(nonce == nonces[holder]++, "Dai/invalid-nonce");

And we are through! dai.sol maxes out the 

allowance
of 
holder
towards 
spender
, emits an event, and that’s it.

uint wad = allowed ? uint(-1) : 0;
allowance[holder][spender] = wad;
emit Approval(holder, spender, wad);

The dai.sol contract has a binary approach towards 

allowance
, in the repository provided you'll find a more traditional behavior.

Creating the signature off-chain

Creating the signature is not for the faint of heart, but with a bit of practice and persistence it can be mastered. We will replicate what the smart contract does in 

permit
in three steps:

  1. Generate the 
    DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
  2. Generate the 
    digest
  3. Create the transaction signature

The following function will create the 

DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
. It is the same code as in the dai.sol constructor, but in JavaScript and using 
keccak256
, 
defaultAbiCoder
and 
toUtfBytes
from ethers.js. It needs the token name and deployment address, along with the 
chainId
. It assumes the token version to be “1”.

The following function will create a 

digest
for a specific 
permit
call. Note that the 
holder
, 
spender
, 
nonce
and 
expiry
are passed on as arguments. It also passes an 
approve.allowed
argument for clarity, although you could just set it always to 
true
, otherwise the signature will be rejected and what would be the point? The 
PERMIT_TYPEHASH
we just copied it from dai.sol.

Once we have a 

digest
, signing it is relatively easy. We just use 
ecsign
from ethereumjs-util after removing the 0x prefix from the 
digest
. Note that we need the user private key to do this.

In the code, we would call these functions as follows:

Note how the call to 

permit
reuses all the parameters that were used to create the 
digest
, before it was signed. Only in that case the signature would be valid.

Note as well that the only two transactions in this snippet are being called by 

user2
. 
user1
is the 
holder
, and is the one that created the 
digest
and signed it. However, 
user1
didn’t spend any gas doing so.

user1
gave the signature to 
user2
, which used it to execute both the 
permit
and the 
transferFrom
that 
user1
allowed.

From the point of view of 

user1
, it was a “gas-less” transaction. He didn’t spend a wei.

Conclusion

This article shows how to use “gas-less” transactions, clarifying that “gas-less” actually means passing the gas cost to someone else. To do that we need a function in a smart contract that is ready to deal with pre-signed transactions, and a good deal of data manipulation to make everything safe.

However, there are significant gains from using this pattern, and for that reason it is widely used. Signatures allow passing the transaction gas cost from the user to the service provider, eliminating a considerable barrier in many cases. It also allows for the implementation of more advanced delegation patterns, often with considerable UX improvements.

A repository has been provided for you to get started. Please use it, and please continue the conversation.

Very special thanks to Georgios Konstantinopoulos, who taught me all I know about this pattern.

