How To Code Gas-Less Tokens on Ethereum

Hello. I design and build blockchain solutions. I like to make the complex simple.
Everyone talks about “gas-less” Ethereum transactions because no one likes paying for gas. But the Ethereum network runs precisely because transactions are paid for. Then, how can you have “gas-less” anything? What is this sorcery?
In this article I’m going to show how to use the patterns behind “gas-less” transactions. You will discover that although there is no such thing as a free lunch in Ethereum, you can shift gas costs in interesting ways.
By applying the knowledge from this article, your users will save on gas, will enjoy a better UX, and even build novel delegation patterns into your smart contracts.
But wait! There is more! For your convenience I’ve put all the tools needed in this repository. So now the barrier for you to implement “gas-less” tokens is suddenly much lower.
Let’s get nerdy.
I have to confess that even if I know how to implement “gas-less” transactions into smart contracts, I know very little about the cryptography that makes them possible. That wasn’t a major obstacle for me, so it shouldn’t be for you either.
As far as I know, my private key is used to sign the transactions I send to Ethereum, and some cryptography magic is used to identify me as msg.sender. That underpins all access control in Ethereum.
The sorcery behind “gas-less” transactions is that I can produce a signature with my private key and the smart contract transaction that I want executed.
The signature would be produced off-chain, without spending anything on gas. Then I could give this signature to someone else to execute the transaction on my behalf, with their gas.
The function that the signature is for will usually be a regular function, but extended with additional signature parameters. For example in dai.sol we have the approve function:
function approve(address usr, uint wad) external returns (bool)
We also have the
function, which does the same as
permit
but takes a signature as a parameter.
approve
function permit(address holder, address spender, uint256 nonce, uint256 expiry, bool allowed, uint8 v, bytes32 r, bytes32 s) external
Don’t worry about all those extra parameters, we’ll get to them. What you need to pay attention to is what both functions do with the
mapping:
allowance
function approve(address usr, uint wad) external returns (bool)
{
allowance[msg.sender][usr] = wad;
…
}
function permit(
address holder, address spender,
uint256 nonce, uint256 expiry, bool allowed,
uint8 v, bytes32 r, bytes32 s
) external {
…
allowance[holder][spender] = wad;
…
}
If you use
, you allow
approve
to use up to
spender
of your tokens.
wad
If you give a valid signature to someone, that someone can call
to allow
permit
using your tokens.
spender
So basically, the pattern behind “gas-less” transactions is to craft a signature that you can give to someone, so that they can safely execute a special transaction. It’s like giving permission to someone to execute a function.
It is a delegation pattern.
If you are like me, the first thing you will do is to dive into the code. I immediately noticed this comment:
// — — EIP712 niceties — -
With that, I went down the rabbit hole, and got hopelessly lost. Now that I understand it, I can explain it in plain terms.
EIP712 describes how to build signatures for functions, in a generic way. Other EIPs describe how to apply EIP712 to specific use cases. For example EIP2612 describes how to use EIP712 signatures for a function called
which should have the same functionality as
permit
in an ERC20 token.
approve
If you just want to implement a signature function that has been done before, like adding signature approves to your own MetaCoin, then you can read EIP2612 and you will be well on your way. You can even inherit from a contract implementing it and limit the stress in your life.
In this article we will investigate an implementation of “gas-less” transactions in dai.sol, which will make things clear. The dai.sol implementation happened before EIP2612 and is slightly different. That will not be a problem.
An early implementation of EIP712 signatures can be found in dai.sol. It allows dai holders to approve transfer transactions by calculating an off-chain signature and giving it to the spender, instead of calling approve themselves.
It includes four elements:
.
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
.
PERMIT_TYPEHASH
variable.
nonces
function.
permit
This is the
, with related variables:
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
string public constant name = "Dai Stablecoin";
string public constant version = "1";
bytes32 public DOMAIN_SEPARATOR;
constructor(uint256 chainId_) public {
...
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR = keccak256(abi.encode(
keccak256(
"EIP712Domain(string name,string version," +
"uint256 chainId,address verifyingContract)"
),
keccak256(bytes(name)),
keccak256(bytes(version)),
chainId_,
address(this)
));
}
The
is nothing more than a hash that uniquely identifies a smart contract. It is built from a string denoting it as an EIP712 Domain, the name of the token contract, the version, the chainId in case it changes, and the address that the contract is deployed at.
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
All that information is hashed on the constructor into the
variable, which will have to be used by the holder when creating the signature, and will need to match when executing permit. That ensures that a signature is valid for one contract only.
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
This is the
:
PERMIT_TYPEHASH
The
is the hash of the function name (capitalized) and all the parameters including type and name. It’s purpose is to clearly identify which function is the signature for.
PERMIT_TYPEHASH
The signature will be processed in the permit function, and if the
used was not for this specific function, it will revert. This makes sure that a signature is only used for the intended function.
PERMIT_TYPEHASH
Then there is the
mapping:
nonces
mapping (address => uint) public nonces;
This mapping registers how many signatures have been used for a particular holder. When creating the signature, a
value needs to be included. When executing
nonces
, the nonce included must exactly match the number of signatures that have been used so far for that holder. This ensures that each signature is used only once.
permit
All these three conditions together, the
, the
PERMIT_TYPEHASH
, and the
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
, make sure that each signature is used only for the intended contract, the intended function, and only once.
nonce
Now let’s see how the signature would be processed in the smart contract.
The permit function
is the dai.sol function that allows using signatures to modify the
permit
of
allowance
towards
holder
.
spender
// --- Approve by signature ---
function permit(
address holder, address spender,
uint256 nonce, uint256 expiry, bool allowed,
uint8 v, bytes32 r, bytes32 s
) external;
As you can see, there are a lot of parameters there. They are all the parameters needed to compute the signature, plus
,
v
and
r
which are the signature itself.
s
It seems silly that you need the parameters that were used to create the signature, but you do. The only thing that you can recover from the signature is the address that created it, nothing more. We will use all the parameters and the recovered address to ensure the signature is valid.
First we calculate a
using all the parameters that we will need to ensure safety. The
digest
will need to calculate the exact same digest off-chain, as part of the signature creation:
holder
bytes32 digest =
keccak256(abi.encodePacked(
"\x19\x01",
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR,
keccak256(abi.encode(
PERMIT_TYPEHASH,
holder,
spender,
nonce,
expiry,
allowed
))
));
Using
and the
ecrecover
signature we can recover an address. If it is the address of the
v,r,s
, we know that all the parameters match (
holder
,
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
,
PERMIT_TYPEHASH
,
nonce
,
holder
,
spender
, and
expiry
. If anything is off, the signature is rejected:
allowed
require(holder == ecrecover(digest, v, r, s), "Dai/invalid-permit");
A word of caution here. There are many parameters that go into a signature, some of them obscure like the
(part of the
chainId
). Any of them being off will cause the signature being rejected with the exact same error, which guarantees that debugging off-chain signatures will be difficult. You have been warned.
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
Now we know that the
approved this function call. Next we will certify that the signature is not being abused. We check that the current time is before the
holder
, this allows permits to be held only for a specific period.
expiry
require(expiry == 0 || now <= expiry, "Dai/permit-expired");
We also check that a signature with that
hasn’t been used yet, so that each signature can be used only once.
nonce
require(nonce == nonces[holder]++, "Dai/invalid-nonce");
And we are through! dai.sol maxes out the
of
allowance
towards
holder
, emits an event, and that’s it.
spender
uint wad = allowed ? uint(-1) : 0;
allowance[holder][spender] = wad;
emit Approval(holder, spender, wad);
The dai.sol contract has a binary approach towards
, in the repository provided you'll find a more traditional behavior.
allowance
Creating the signature off-chain
Creating the signature is not for the faint of heart, but with a bit of practice and persistence it can be mastered. We will replicate what the smart contract does in
in three steps:
permit
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
digest
The following function will create the
. It is the same code as in the dai.sol constructor, but in JavaScript and using
DOMAIN_SEPARATOR
,
keccak256
and
defaultAbiCoder
from ethers.js. It needs the token name and deployment address, along with the
toUtfBytes
. It assumes the token version to be “1”.
chainId
The following function will create a
for a specific
digest
call. Note that the
permit
,
holder
,
spender
and
nonce
are passed on as arguments. It also passes an
expiry
argument for clarity, although you could just set it always to
approve.allowed
, otherwise the signature will be rejected and what would be the point? The
true
we just copied it from dai.sol.
PERMIT_TYPEHASH
Once we have a
, signing it is relatively easy. We just use
digest
from ethereumjs-util after removing the 0x prefix from the
ecsign
. Note that we need the user private key to do this.
digest
In the code, we would call these functions as follows:
Note how the call to
reuses all the parameters that were used to create the
permit
, before it was signed. Only in that case the signature would be valid.
digest
Note as well that the only two transactions in this snippet are being called by
.
user2
is the
user1
, and is the one that created the
holder
and signed it. However,
digest
didn’t spend any gas doing so.
user1
gave the signature to
user1
, which used it to execute both the
user2
and the
permit
that
transferFrom
allowed.
user1
From the point of view of
, it was a “gas-less” transaction. He didn’t spend a wei.
user1
Conclusion
This article shows how to use “gas-less” transactions, clarifying that “gas-less” actually means passing the gas cost to someone else. To do that we need a function in a smart contract that is ready to deal with pre-signed transactions, and a good deal of data manipulation to make everything safe.
However, there are significant gains from using this pattern, and for that reason it is widely used. Signatures allow passing the transaction gas cost from the user to the service provider, eliminating a considerable barrier in many cases. It also allows for the implementation of more advanced delegation patterns, often with considerable UX improvements.
Very special thanks to Georgios Konstantinopoulos, who taught me all I know about this pattern.
