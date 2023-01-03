How to Choose the Best Mechanical Keyboard

I set out recently to set up my home office desk, and one of the most exciting and fun parts was selecting what keyboard to get. It was fun because it is one piece of equipment I learned a lot about, and when I set out to pick one, all I knew was that I wanted a mechanical keyboard, not just the regular type. Choosing your first mechanical keyboard can be daunting, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the various available options and features. I have decided to share the different things to consider when picking one out. SIZES AND LAYOUTS One of the first things I noticed, and one of the factors that made me consider getting a mechanical keyboard, was the different sizes they came in. Mechanical keyboards come in various sizes and layouts, each with benefits and drawbacks. Here are some standard sizes and layouts: A full-size mechanical keyboard is the largest size, featuring a standard layout with a Numpad, function, and navigation keys. These keyboards offer a traditional typing experience and are great for users who need access to all the keys. Full-size: A tenkeyless mechanical keyboard is similar to a full-size keyboard but lacks a Numpad. This makes the keyboard more compact and allows for more effortless mouse movement. TKL keyboards are popular with gamers and users who don’t need the Numpad. Tenkeyless (TKL): Compact mechanical keyboards are smaller than full-size and TKL keyboards and typically lack a Numpad and some of the function keys. These keyboards are great for users with limited desk space or those who want a more portable option. These are usually the 75–65%. Compact: These ultra-compact mechanical keyboards are smaller than compact ones, often lacking function keys and the navigation cluster. They are the most portable option but may not be suitable for users who need access to all of the keys. 60% and smaller: In addition to size, mechanical keyboards also come in different layouts, such as standard, ANSI, ISO, and others. These layouts refer to the keyboard’s arrangement of keys, including the size and placement of the Enter, Shift, and Backspace keys. Considering the keyboard’s layout and whether it will be comfortable for you is essential. KEY SWITCHES Mechanical keyboards use mechanical switches to register key presses, each with its own features and characteristics. These switches are what give mechanical keyboards their distinctive feel and sound. Some popular mechanical switch brands include Cherry MX, Razer, Logitech, and Kailh. Typical switch types include: These switches are linear (smooth) and have a low actuation force, making them popular for gaming. Cherry MX Red: These switches are tactile (provide a bump when activated) and have a higher actuation force, making them popular for typing. Cherry MX Blue: These switches are also tactile but have a lower actuation force than MX Blues. They are a good compromise between gaming and typing. Cherry MX Brown: These switches are similar to Cherry MX Blues and are famous for their satisfying tactile feedback. They have a slightly higher actuation force compared to Cherry MX Blues. Razer Green: These switches are linear and have a short actuation point, which is faster compared to Cherry MX Red switches and can make them more responsive for gaming. Logitech Romer-G: Kailh switches are similar to Cherry MX switches and are available in various colors and actuation forces. They are a popular alternative to Cherry MX switches. Kailh: It’s worth noting that different switch types offer different levels of tactile and auditory feedback and actuation forces. You may need to try out different switch types to find out what works for you. This brings us to the following factor, some mechanical keyboards also offer hot swappable keys, which allow you to quickly try out different switch types without purchasing a new keyboard. HOT-SWAPPABLE KEYS First, It’s worth noting that not all mechanical keyboards have hot-swappable keys, and those that do may require a specific switch compatible with the hot-swap feature. It’s vital to check the compatibility of the switches and the keyboard before making a purchase. Hot-swappable keys on mechanical keyboards refer to the ability to remove and replace individual key switches without the need for soldering. This lets users quickly try out different switch types or replace damaged or worn-out switches. To use hot-swappable keys, the keyboard must have a hot-swappable switch plate, which allows the switches to be easily inserted and removed. The switches are typically held in place with a retention clip or by the friction of the switch housing. The benefits of hot-swappable keys include the ability to customize the keyboard’s feel to your preference and the convenience of quickly replacing individual keys if they become damaged or worn out. BACKLIGHTING Many mechanical keyboards have backlighting(the use of LEDs to illuminate the keys on a keyboard), which can be helpful for typing in low-light conditions. Some keyboards even offer customizable backlighting, allowing you to change the color of the lighting to suit your preference adding a touch of personalization to your setup. There are several types of mechanical keyboard backlighting to consider: Single color: These keyboards have a single color of backlighting, typically white or red. RGB (Red, Green, Blue): These keyboards have multiple colors of backlighting, allowing users to choose from a wide range of colors or to create custom lighting effects. Per-key: Some keyboards offer per-key backlighting, allowing users to customize each key’s lighting. Static vs. dynamic: Static backlighting is a constant illumination of the keys, while dynamic backlighting allows for the creation of lighting effects such as pulsing or shifting. Not all mechanical keyboards offer backlighting, and those that do may vary in the type and intensity of the lighting. Some keyboards also provide software that allows users to customize the backlighting and create custom lighting effects. OTHER FACTORS Some mechanical keyboards are connected to your computer using a physical cable, while others use a wireless connection, such as Bluetooth or a wireless receiver, to connect to a computer. Wired mechanical keyboards are generally considered more reliable and responsive than wireless ones, as there is no potential for interference or latency issues. They also tend to be less expensive than wireless keyboards. However, they are less portable and can be less convenient to use, as the cord can be cumbersome. Wired/Wireless: Some mechanical keyboards support software for customizations (keys mapping, lighting effect customization, etc.) this software can be custom to a brand or generic (keyboard maestro/ AutoHotkey) Software: Look for a keyboard with solid build quality, as it will likely last longer and feel more durable. Build quality: Mechanical keyboards can range in price from around $50 to over $200. Determine your budget and look for a keyboard that offers the features you want within your price range. Price: CONCLUSION/SUGGESTIONS Ultimately, the choice of what mechanical keyboard to get boils down to preference and, of course, budget. Still, I believe this article has helped show you things to look out for when choosing one, but if you do not really care much about all of these things and are just looking to try out a decent one, here are a few recommendations at reasonable price points. Royal Kludge RK61 Keychron K2 Pro Meletrix Zoom65 / TKL Essential Edition