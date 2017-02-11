How to calculate business time between two times efficiently

Site Color
Given a company’s work schedule and two arbitrary times in two arbitrary days, we want to calculate the amount of time between these two times that falls inside the company’s work schedule (accounting for holidays too).
Given a company based in the United States that opens Monday-Friday 9:00–17:00, how much time is there between Monday November 21st at 14:00 and Thursday December 1st at 11:00? Notice that Thursday November 24th is Thanksgiving and the company is not open:
So, in this case, we have:
Total: 53 hours.
Iterate through all the dates in the interval:
Complexity: As you can see we need to loop through all dates inside of the interval and for each of the dates we need to check if it’s a holiday. Therefore the complexity is NxM, where N is the distance between the dates and M is the length of the array that contains the holidays. We could use a Hash to store the holidays and this would take down the complexity to linear.
Calculate business time inside the interval excluding the edges, this way we can count full working days and weeks.
Let’s call W the set of weekdays between two dates. And let’s call H the set of holidays between two dates. The number of workdays between these two dates will be W-(W∩H).
We now the schedule ahead of time, therefore we can calculate the following before hand:
This way we can calculate the total time during workdays as (number of weeks x hours per week) + (hours between weekday of first day and weekday of last day). And therefore we can calculate it in constant time.
Calculate amount of time during holidays on weekdays between two dates:
We will also now the holidays ahead of time and we will do some calculations ahead of time too. We will iterate through every date between first holiday and last holiday and we will calculate the following:
So the pseudo-code for this calculation would look like this:
holidays = [...] // we are passed an array with all the holidays
holiday_hours = 0
holiday_info = {}
for date in range(holidays.first, holidays.last) do
holiday = date.inside?(holidays)
holiday_info[date] = {
holiday: holiday,
holiday_hours_before: holiday_hours
}
if holiday and date.weekday? do
holiday_hours = holiday_hours + business_hours_in(date)
end
end
This way if we want to calculate how many “business hours” fell during holidays between date1 and date2, we will just need to calculate:
holiday_info[date2 + 1] - holiday_info[date1]
Which can be calculated in constant time.
Calculate business time on the edges of the interval:
All this can be calculated in constant time too.
To show an implementation of this in Ruby, I created the Operating Hours gem. I’ll compare the performance of my implementation against the Business Time gem, which uses a brute force implementation. I’ll calculate a 1000 times the business time between two different date/times (from the same day all the way to a year apart). Assuming opening hours are 9 to 5 and we are passed the holidays between 10 years ago and 10 years in the future. You can check the tests I ran here and the results from the tests are the following:
Business time:
Distance | Execution time | Result
--------------- | --------------- | ---------------
1 year apart | 24.077092 | 7257600.0
6 months apart | 12.693819 | 3744000.0
3 months apart | 6.426698 | 1814400.0
1 month apart | 2.466015 | 576000.0
2 weeks apart | 1.459892 | 259200.0
1 week apart | 1.00986 | 115200.0
2 days apart | 0.776951 | 28800.0
1 day apart | 0.839757 | 28800.0
Same day | 0.595277 | 14400.0
Operating Hours:
Distance | Execution time | Result
--------------- | --------------- | ---------------
1 year apart | 0.00949 | 7257600
6 months apart | 0.01707 | 3744000
3 months apart | 0.012577 | 1814400
1 month apart | 0.029238 | 576000
2 weeks apart | 0.018997 | 259200
1 week apart | 0.019849 | 115200
2 days apart | 0.010557 | 28800
1 day apart | 0.016287 | 28800
Same day | 0.020898 | 14400