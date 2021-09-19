How to Build Your Startup's Brand on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is one social media platform that you can promote your business and build awareness with potential customers, partners, investors, and employees. In this article, we will go over how startups can make the best out of LinkedIn to grow their online presence.

One of the most critical aspects of building a successful startup is branding. It's never too early to start marketing your company and creating a recognisable image for your brand. LinkedIn is one social media platform that you can promote your business on and build awareness with potential customers, partners, investors, and employees.

In this article, we will discuss how startups can make the best out of LinkedIn to grow their online presence.

LinkedIn Company Page

When you're ready to start setting up your LinkedIn Company Page, you'll need a well-designed and attention-worthy logo and cover photo. The first impression that customers will have of your company is through these images, so it's essential to use high-quality images.

Also, be sure to be equipped with a strong company "about" section, and a link to your website, so you can create a call-to-action button that sends page visitors to your website.

Some marketing tactics to use with your company page are:

*Publishing case studies, webinars, and reports.

*Inviting employees to write posts on LinkedIn Pulse and the company's blog.

*Promoting your products or services through sponsored updates, ads, and targeted content.

*Using your company page as a news flicker for your industry (sharing articles, podcasts, and videos from media publications that cover your industry).

Key Team Leaders Personal Profile

Your startup's leadership team should have an optimized LinkedIn profile, as they will be the ones who investors, business prospects, and potential employees will check out before deciding on your company.

This includes having a well-written "about" section, featured media, banner, and accurate resume info, also showcasing who you have worked within the past, awards won, or press coverage achieved; basically, any information which paints an accurate picture of why they should work with you over another business.

Some marketing tactics to use with your team leaders personal profile:

* Writing thoughtful leadership posts about your industry, highlighting your expertise.

* Engaging in relevant conversations going on someone else's post.

* Promoting your company by leaving a thoughtful comment on LinkedIn.

* Writing and sharing LinkedIn articles or articles about your company that has been published in media publications.

* Networking: connecting to prospects and other companies in your niche.

Employee advocacy:

Asking your employees to join LinkedIn and share their work experience can help your startup gain more exposure while providing more transparency into your companies ecosystem.

Some marketing tactics to use with employee advocacy:

* Introducing new hires on LinkedIn, especially if they are part of the leadership team or have personal influence within its industry.

* Congratulating employees on their achievements.

* Posting an "Employee of the month."

* Creating a group for employees to share their expertise with the rest of the company.

* Encouraging employees to share their posts and thought leadership pieces.

* Establishing an Employee Ambassador program gives employees incentives for recruiting new hires or bringing on business leads through their social media channels like LinkedIn.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator:

The LinkedIn Sales Navigator is a premium product that allows users to search for their target market and see who can be contacted to grow sales.

It also shows you who your LinkedIn connections know so they can serve as introductions if needed.

Your sales reps can benefit tremendously from working with the LinkedIn Sales Navigator. Lots of LinkedIn outreach agencies build their whole infrastructure on LinkedIn sales navigator.

LinkedIn Ads

LinkedIn ads are targeted towards your perfect customer. It's a great way to get started with paid advertising on LinkedIn because it's very similar to Google Ads. The best part about LinkedIn ads is that users already have a job title, so you can target them by their profession, making sure they're in the market for what you sell!

The LinkedIn ads targeting options are the most advanced in the advertising space. You can target people by company, job title, job skill, industry, and many more.

LinkedIn ad targeting options are also expensive, so advertisers need to have highly focused goals to get their campaigns running smoothly and accurately.

LinkedIn also lets you upload lists of specific companies that you want to target. So this makes it easier to target specific job titles in particular companies.

I hope these tips can help; if you have any more questions, please connect on LinkedIn!





