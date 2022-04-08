Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
4 Tools to Schedule LinkedIn Posts by@Davis

4 Tools to Schedule LinkedIn Posts

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
LinkedIn posts can be an awesome marketing tool and get a ton of reach. However, you cannot schedule a LinkedIn post natively on LinkedIn itself. Here are 4 tools that allow you to schedule LinkedIn posts in advance.
image
Davis Baer HackerNoon profile picture

@Davis
Davis Baer

Host of Hacker Noon Founder Interviews

Here are some tools that allow you to schedule LinkedIn posts for the future

LinkedIn posts can be an awesome marketing tool and get a ton of reach. However, you cannot schedule a LinkedIn post natively on LinkedIn itself.


Here are 4 tools that allow you to schedule LinkedIn posts in advance.


LinkedIn Scheduling Tools

1. OneUp

OneUp is a social media scheduling tool that supports LinkedIn (personal profiles and company pages), Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, TikTok, and Stocktwits.


Cost: OneUp has a Free Plan, so you can schedule LinkedIn posts for free.


Capterra reviews: 4.8/5 (290 reviews)


Connecting your LinkedIn account

When you sign up, you can connect your LinkedIn account(s) from the Accounts page in OneUp. OneUp supports both personal profiles and company pages on LinkedIn.


image


Then click “Create a post”

image


Then choose which LinkedIn account you want to post to. If you have multiple accounts connected, you can post to multiple accounts at the same time.

image


Then create your post. You can @mention company pages in OneUp by typing “@” and then some letters:

image


Next, you can add a photo, GIF, or video directly from your computer, create an image in OneUp’s Canva integration, or choose a professional photo from the Unsplash integration:



image

You can also choose to post with a link preview if you have a link in your post.


Then you can click the “Preview” button and see how your post will look on LinkedIn:

image



Here is how this post will look:


image


Then choose for your post to either publish once or have it automatically repeat. For example, this post will repeat every 3 months:

image


Then either Post Now, schedule it for a date in the future or add the post to your Drafts folder.


OneUp’s website: www.oneupapp.io


2. Social Pilot

Social Pilot is a social media scheduling tool that supports LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, Telegram.


Cost: Social Pilot starts at $50/month


Capterra reviews: 4.4/5 (327 reviews)


image


3. Sendible

Sendible is a social media scheduling tool that supports LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, YouTube, and Wordpress.


Cost: Sendible starts at $29/month


Capterra reviews: 4.5/5 (94 reviews)


image

4. Loomly

Loomly is a social media scheduling tool that supports LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, YouTube, and WordPress.


Cost: Loomly starts at $35/month


Capterra reviews: 4.7/5 (446 reviews)


image

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!