4 Tools to Schedule LinkedIn Posts

LinkedIn posts can be an awesome marketing tool and get a ton of reach. However, you cannot schedule a LinkedIn post natively on LinkedIn itself. Here are 4 tools that allow you to schedule LinkedIn posts in advance.

LinkedIn Scheduling Tools

OneUp is a social media scheduling tool that supports LinkedIn (personal profiles and company pages), Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, TikTok, and Stocktwits.





Cost: OneUp has a Free Plan, so you can schedule LinkedIn posts for free.





Capterra reviews: 4.8/5 (290 reviews)





Connecting your LinkedIn account

When you sign up, you can connect your LinkedIn account(s) from the Accounts page in OneUp. OneUp supports both personal profiles and company pages on LinkedIn.









Then click “Create a post”





Then choose which LinkedIn account you want to post to. If you have multiple accounts connected, you can post to multiple accounts at the same time.





Then create your post. You can @mention company pages in OneUp by typing “@” and then some letters:





Next, you can add a photo, GIF, or video directly from your computer, create an image in OneUp’s Canva integration, or choose a professional photo from the Unsplash integration:









You can also choose to post with a link preview if you have a link in your post.





Then you can click the “Preview” button and see how your post will look on LinkedIn:









Here is how this post will look:









Then choose for your post to either publish once or have it automatically repeat. For example, this post will repeat every 3 months:





Then either Post Now, schedule it for a date in the future or add the post to your Drafts folder.









Social Pilot is a social media scheduling tool that supports LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, Telegram.





Cost: Social Pilot starts at $50/month





Capterra reviews: 4.4/5 (327 reviews)









Sendible is a social media scheduling tool that supports LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, YouTube, and Wordpress.





Cost: Sendible starts at $29/month





Capterra reviews: 4.5/5 (94 reviews)





Loomly is a social media scheduling tool that supports LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profiles, Pinterest, YouTube, and WordPress.





Cost: Loomly starts at $35/month





Capterra reviews: 4.7/5 (446 reviews)



