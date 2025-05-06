How to Build Energy Into Your Developer Workflow

Look, let's cut to the chase, most productivity advice in tech is obsessed with time: tracking it, blocking it, squeezing more stuff into less of it.

But here's the truth: the real bottleneck isn't time, it's energy. You can stare at your screen for eight full hours and accomplish absolutely nothing if your brain is fried. Trust me, I've been there. That's why I've stopped just focusing on when I work and started optimizing for how much mental juice I bring to those moments.

Start Fresh, Twice a Day

I made a game-changing schedule switch this year. Instead of slogging through the typical 9-5 marathon, I now work from 7:30 to 8:30 AM, break for a workout, then dive back in from 9:30 to 5, usually with another quick reset around 3:40 PM.





That first morning hour? Pure gold. My head's clear, focus is razor-sharp, and nothing's competing for my attention yet. Then I hit reset—physically and mentally—before tackling the bulk of my day. The break is not just a workout; it's literally rebooting your brain. I've also started treating this workout hour as a potential upskill event, throw on a podcast about a hot topic in the industry, and learn something while I sweat it out. Starting fresh again at 9:30 AM and 4 PM gives me two unique moments to return to work fresh and energized, totaling 3 blocks of work that are ultra-focused: the start of the day at 7:30 and the two subsequent restarts.





The result? I completely dodge that zombie-mode feeling that normally hits around 2 PM. Game changer. However, I will admit, this is highly tailored to my personal schedule outside of work right now. I enjoy the benefit of a highly autonomous corporate structure that has allowed me to do this. This schedule works around when my kids have school drop-offs and pickups, when they're around and require attention or focus, and when they're out of the house and I can focus the best. I'm not advocating that this exact schedule would work for anyone other than me, but the concept of building in frequent breaks and restarts into your day is a sound practice that has really helped me improve productivity.

Avoiding Context Fatigue

We geek out about context-switching costs in code, but your brain pays the same tax. Bouncing between Slack notifications, code reviews, feature tickets, and architecture discussions will drain your mental batteries before you even realize you’re losing steam. This mental exhaustion and cognitive strain caused by frequent context switching is commonly referred to as Context Fatigue, and it can mean the end of a productive workday.





“Research from the University of California, Irvine, found that it takes an average of 23 minutes and 15 seconds to fully refocus after an interruption. This constant switching not only slows down task completion but also increases mental fatigue, reduces work quality, and contributes to stress.” — Culturevation





My solution? Batch similar mental work together. When I'm coding, I'm ONLY coding. When I'm reviewing PRs, that's all I do. Meetings? Stack 'em together if possible. This keeps my cognitive load manageable and lets me stay in a flow state way longer.





Think of it as memory optimization for your brain—fewer context switches mean fewer resources wasted.





The problem with this approach is, of course, that you aren't actually in control of your own schedule most of the time. You can't control when someone desperately needs their PR reviewed, or when someone will have time to look at yours. You can't control impromptu meetings, requests for help, or random conversations. This lack of control is what has really helped make this new schedule such a game-changer for me. During my 7:30 - 8:30 power hour, very few other people are online.





This is dedicated time to just focus and handle some of the harder tasks that were bothering me at the end of the previous day. The same goes for the restart at 9:30; at that time, more people are online, but everyone is ramping up for their day, and it's usually pretty quiet on the chat/requests front. This gives me a good 2-3 hours of solid focus time that I can knock out some high-quality work before I lose control of the day.

Emotional Debugging: Know What Charges and Drains You

When configuring your schedule to be the most ideal workday, you need to understand what activities will charge and drain you. This allows you to isolate the parts of the day where you need to find a way to build in a break to recharge and refocus, and also isolate the parts of the day where you should remain focused and dialed in.





You cannot just randomly throw breaks into your schedule and expect the best outcome, you have to tailor the day to your working habits and your energy level.





If your energy's tanking and you can't figure out why — debug yourself, not just your code.





Start tracking your emotional signals like you would monitor system performance:





- Which work gives you momentum and which kills it?

- What types of meetings leave you energized vs. drained?

- Who on your team consistently boosts your mood?

- Which problems do you enjoy tackling, even when they're challenging?





Knowing your personal charge/drain patterns is crucial. For me, deep focus time writing code fills my tank while context-switching drains me. I've specifically tailored my schedule so that I can take advantage of the times when context-switching is rarer, allowing me to hone my focus and become more productive. This also means that I'm prepared for the moments when my attention will be randomized, and it doesn't hurt my overall productivity for the day.





You can't avoid all energy drains (some are just part of the job), but you can deliberately offset them. A smart developer workflow balances these energy transactions like a well-tuned system under load.

Non-Code Recharge Activities

So now that we've established we can and cannot control in regards to our schedule, and what segments of our schedule need some TLC, what do we do during those breaks to bring us back to life? When you're stuck, grinding harder rarely works. Sometimes you need to step away to level up.





Here's my go-to recharge toolkit:

- Lift some weights or go for a walk (or run) (clears out the mental cobwebs and allows me to think more clearly)

- Take walk-and-think breaks (less focused on exercise and more just pacing and letting my thoughts work themselves out)

- Rubber duck it (hop on a huddle with a coworker, talk non-work for a bit, then work through the problem together)

- Mindless activities (sometimes, simply scrolling a social media feed of choice or browsing recent tech articles, and detaching me from the current task without randomizing my thoughts too much)





Things that DO NOT work for me, though I thought they would:

- Taking a break to work on a hobby (I can rarely return to work and completely set aside something I enjoy)

- Reading something completely unrelated to what I'm working on (my brain becomes too confused and fuzzy due to the context-switching)

- Doing household chores (for some reason, this causes me a huge amount of stress and guilt mid-workday)





Getting unstuck isn't always about rest—sometimes it's about switching tracks.

Final Thoughts

Developer productivity isn't about fancy tools or time-hacking tricks. It's about designing your day to work with your brain's actual operating system—and making sure you've got enough power to run your best processes.





Feeling burned out, frustrated, or scattered? Don't reflexively reach for another productivity app. Take a step back. Check your energy metrics. Then redesign your workflow like you would any critical system: with intelligent defaults, recovery mechanisms, and continuous feedback loops.





As Haystack points out, the real danger of context switching in knowledge work isn’t just lost time—it’s the disruption of depth. Regaining that flow takes real effort, and too many switches in a day can sabotage even the best workflow.





Your most valuable dev tool isn't in your tech stack—it's the energy you bring to it.