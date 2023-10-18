Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    I'm Also Done Writing npm (Sort of)by@staticvoidmain
    619 reads
    619 reads

    I'm Also Done Writing npm (Sort of)

    by Jerónimo MileaOctober 18th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Are you weary of remembering which package manager you utilized for each project you wrote or tested? We have an effective solution.
    featured image - I'm Also Done Writing npm (Sort of)
    Jerónimo Milea HackerNoon profile picture

    Are you weary of remembering which package manager you utilized for each project you wrote or tested? Do you crave a straightforward command that can "automagically" decide the appropriate one based on a found lock file, or use your preferred one when none is found?


    We have an effective solution for Powershell and bash(ish) users, inspired by the excellent concept of @chantastic in https://hackernoon.com/im-done-typing-npm-a-zsh-function-for-javascript-package-managers. I ended up creating the same function for use with Powershell, which can be conveniently employed on both Linux and Windows. Here it is:


    function p() {
  if (Test-Path -Path 'bun.lockb') {
    Write-Host -ForegroundColor Green "Using bun"
    & bun @($args)
  } elseif (Test-Path -Path 'pnpm-lock.yaml') {
    Write-Host -ForegroundColor Green "Using pnpm"
    & pnpm @($args)
  } elseif (Test-Path -Path 'yarn.lock') {
    Write-Host -ForegroundColor Green "Using yarn"
    & yarn @($args)
  } elseif (Test-Path -Path 'package-lock.json') {
    Write-Host -ForegroundColor Green "Using npm"
    & npm @($args)
  } else {
    Write-Host -ForegroundColor Green "Using pnpm"
    Write-Host -ForegroundColor Red "(No lock file found)"
    & pnpm @($args)
  }
}

    I incorporated some console prompts to remind us which package manager we're employing.

    As evident, the function is quite straightforward yet remarkably powerful. This doesn't establish any universal interface for using package managers, as stated by @chantastic. Its chief aim is to simplify the routine use of these tools without the need to remember precisely which one was utilized for the current project.


    I hope you find this solution intriguing and, more importantly, useful. If you make improvements, please share them so I can update this post!

    Thank you for your time in reading this!

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Jerónimo Milea HackerNoon profile picture
    Jerónimo Milea@staticvoidmain
    I'm a software engineer who likes to write code, lots of it!
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #programming #web-development #productivity #tutorial #javascript-development #context-switching #powershell #zsh

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Unsafe

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Context-Switching and Why Developers Are So Allergic to It
    by zevireinitz
    Jul 14, 2022
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Write Better Tests and Prevent Flaky Tests
    by wirtzleg
    Feb 06, 2022
    #flaky-tests
    Article Thumbnail
    I'm Done Typing npm: A Zsh Function for JavaScript Package Managers
    by chantastic
    Sep 27, 2023
    #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Productivity Hack: How Developers can Reduce Context Switching
    by alexomeyer
    Sep 22, 2021
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Reduce Context Switching with these 7 VS Code Extensions
    by alexomeyer
    Sep 23, 2021
    #programming
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas