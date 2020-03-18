How to Build an Omni-Channel Micro-App with Node.js and Express in 2 Hours

Software Product Builder
/
index.js
package.json
.env
/app_api
/routes
index.js
/views
landing.pug
movieView.pug
/public
/index.html
$ npm install express dotenv jwt-simple request-promise url-join
$ npm install onemsdk
require('dotenv').config()
const express = require('express')
const api = require('./app_api/routes')
const app = express()
const PORT = process.env.PORT || 3000
app.use(express.json())
app.use(express.static(__dirname + '/public'));
app.use('/api', api)
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.sendFile('/public/index.html', { root: __dirname })
})
app.get('*', function (req, res) {
res.sendFile('/public/index.html', { root: __dirname })
})
app.get('/*', function (req, res) {
res.sendFile('/public/index.html', { root: __dirname })
})
app.listen(PORT, () => console.log(`Example micro-app listening on port ${PORT}`))
section
header Movie Menu
ul
li
a(href='/movie/76341/') Mad max
li
a(href='/movie/419704/') Ad Astra
li
a(href='/movie/454626/') Sonic the Hedgehog
const jwt = require('jwt-simple')
const express = require('express')
const request = require('request-promise')
const urlJoin = require('url-join')
const { loadTemplate } = require('onemsdk').parser
const { Response } = require('onemsdk')
const api = express.Router()
// get this by signing up for an account at https://www.themoviedb.org/
const READ_ACCESS_TOKEN = process.env.READ_ACCESS_TOKEN
if (!READ_ACCESS_TOKEN) throw "themoviedb.org READ_ACCESS_TOKEN not found in environment variables"
const moviedbProps = {
baseUrl: 'https://api.themoviedb.org',
baseImagePath: 'http://image.tmdb.org/t/p/w185/'
}
const VIEWS_PATH = './app_api/views/'
const views = {
VIEW_LANDING: `${VIEWS_PATH}landing.pug`,
VIEW_MOVIE: `${VIEWS_PATH}movieView.pug`,
}
api.get('/', async (req, res) => {
try {
let rootTag = loadTemplate(views.VIEW_LANDING, {})
let response = Response.fromTag(rootTag)
res.json(response.toJSON())
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
res.status(500).json({ success: false, message: 'server error' })
}
})
api.get('/movie/:id', async (req, res) => {
let movieId = req.params.id
try {
let data = await request(urlJoin(moviedbProps.baseUrl, `/3/movie/${movieId}`), {
json: true,
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + READ_ACCESS_TOKEN
}
})
if (data.poster_path) {
data.poster_path = urlJoin(moviedbProps.baseImagePath, data.poster_path)
}
let rootTag = loadTemplate(views.VIEW_MOVIE, data)
let response = Response.fromTag(rootTag)
res.json(response.toJSON())
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
res.status(500).json({ success: false, message: 'server error' })
}
})
module.exports = api
a(href='/movie/76341/') Mad max
Later in this tutorial, we will tell the ONEm Framework to use the base path of /api, which will eventually translate into HTTP GET /api/movie/76341 when the user selects to view Mad Max.
PORT=3000
READ_ACCESS_TOKEN=<themoviedb API Read Access Token (v4 auth)
ngrok http 3000
...
<body>
<h1>Movie micro-app</h1>
<script src="https://bot.onem.zone/bundle.js"></script>
<script>
ONEmStart({ app_id: "5eb948e62d60d1001f32fb83" }).render('body');
</script>
</body>
Tip: This code snippet can be included in any website, if you have access to another website’s index.html, then go ahead and try it.
$ node index