How to Build an End-to-End Encrypted Chat with Seald and PubNub
Too Long; Didn't ReadThis article guides you on building an end-to-end encrypted chat using PubNub and the Seald SDK. It highlights the importance of end-to-end encryption for privacy and security, and explains why Seald.io is preferable over PubNub's native encryption for key management. The article covers the implementation of one-to-one and group chat rooms, user authentication, and real-time access management using PubNub. It also outlines the process of integrating Seald for robust encryption and decryption of messages and files within the chat application. Overall, it provides a comprehensive guide to creating a secure chat application.