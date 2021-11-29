How to Build an App like Airbnb? — Deciding on Features, Timeline & Cost

Site Color
Whenever people travel to other parts of the country or world the one thing most of them regret is less experience with local people. In this world of globalization, whenever you stay at hotels around the world you won't feel much different than your home country. This is where Airbnb bridges the gap between a traveller and the local experience.
Airbnb provides a platform to tourists across the world to live at places made by locals and in most cases with locals. It also provides an opportunity for the local population for earning an extra or full-time income by renting their house to tourists and interacting with them.
Now lets us discuss in detail how to build an app like Airbnb - its features, development timeline, and the cost of development.
If you have ever booked a stay with Airbnb as a user or if you have ever been the host you might be aware that there are basically 2 panels required to complete a successful transaction.
How does a user book a stay with Airbnb?
How does a host accept the stay with Airbnb?
For example, take Prohoff (Image Above) - Similar to Airbnb, Prohoff is a space or accommodation booking app for travelers from local populations. The app offers luxurious stays for travelers and a great guest experience.
As with every business Airbnb offers its service for generating revenue so let us discuss in brief the revenue-generating model for Airbnb
There is no one or the right way to generate revenue from services that Airbnb provides but the model followed by Airbnb can be read further.
Revenue from Guest Booking fee
A user needs to pay a certain percentage or fixed pay to avail of the services that Airbnb offers. Generally, a user is charged the booking fee whenever they try to book a stay with Airbnb hosts and not independently.
Revenue from Hosts
Generally, the revenue generated from the host in commission is on the higher side than the booking fee mentioned above. Generally, the approximate earning from each stay is in the range of 10%-20% of the total earning generated from the stay.
Advertisements for newly listed properties - One of the big revenue-generating models that apps like Airbnb can target is to showcase advertisements on listing pages whose property owners want their property to showcase on top of the search at an extra cost.
The property owners can opt-in if they want to showcase their ads and Airbnb can charge extra commission on successful bookings or charge independently for these advertisements.
1. Decide on the App Features
Features Necessary in a User App:
Features Necessary in a Host App:
Features Necessary in Admin App:
Advanced Features in-app like Airbnb:
2. Figure Out Your Timeline to Build an App like Airbnb
Based on the above features decided to be implemented in building an app like Airbnb the tentative timeline to build an app like Airbnb can be referred on the left.
3. Pick Your Technology Stack to Build an App like Airbnb
The technology stack to be used to build an app like Airbnb should be robust so that the app could handle a huge influx of users at a time. The app should be able to perform up to the optimal level whenever a huge number of users try to book a stay depending on the seasonality.
4. Figure Out the Cost to Build an App like Airbnb
The above-mentioned details are just the reference for building an app like Airbnb. Apart from the above details one also needs to clarify clearly the launch deadline, exact requirements, Any new or unique feature that needs to be developed, and many more things.
The approximate cost estimation an entrepreneur can consider for a ballpark view is in the range of $20K — $60K. But why go for an approximation when you can get a detailed quote for Airbnb like App Development.
Conclusion
If you have read until here then I am sure you might be passionate about developing something like Airbnb for your own reasons. So promoting ourselves no more you are already aware who to contact if you need help or assistance in developing an app like Airbnb.
Adios!!!