3 Reasons Why ASP.NET Development is Best for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are the backbone of any thriving economy. Not even the Great Recession could stop them from flourishing. As other enterprises contracted, SMBs expanded their market share by almost 20% during that period.





The latest stats show that there are over 28 million SMBs throughout the world, with an average staff of 5 to 9 employees each. Even though their size might make it difficult for them to compete with larger corporations, these businesses have several distinct advantages over their competitors: they are nimble, responsive, and resourceful — qualities that can give them a decisive edge if they leverage them correctly. One such way to do so is by choosing the right technology when developing software for your company. Let’s take a look at why small and medium-sized businesses should hire Microsoft ASP.NET MVC developers.

ASP.Net is More Cost-Effective for SMBs

There are several ways to measure the ROI of technology, but the most important aspect to consider is the total cost of ownership (TCO). It is the estimation of the cumulative cost of a product or service over its useful life.





The total cost for an application built on ASP.NET will depend on many factors, such as the size of your project (number of pages, database size, and so on); chosen hosting provider; your company’s location; yearly maintenance fee; developer’s hourly rate; and so on. What’s important is that these variables are consistent across the board. This way you can establish a clear baseline for your TCO estimation. It might take a bit longer, but it will give you a more accurate estimate of your budget: The fewer variables you have, the more accurate your estimation will be.





ASP.Net Has a Shorter Development Time

One of the main advantages of ASP.NET is that it provides a highly optimized development process. This means that you don’t have to go through the entire lifecycle from scratch: You can select from available templates that are up to 90% customized for your project. This allows developers to quickly align their efforts and meet the project’s deadline.





ASP.Net Helps SMBs Stay on the Cutting Edge

Being an early adopter of technology can be risky, especially when it comes to software development. After all, you want your product to be as bug-free as possible, but you can’t afford to wait until the tech industry has ironed out all the kinks. That’s why larger enterprises are often reluctant to adopt a new technology until it’s been thoroughly tested and proven to be safe and secure. This strategy is smart, but it can be problematic for small and medium-sized businesses, as they don’t have enough resources to wait. They need to be on the cutting edge, but they don’t usually have the necessary budget to buy thousands of dollars worth of software and hire a team of developers to install it.





This is where ASP.Net comes in: It has been around for over 20 years and is now considered to be mature enough for large-scale adoption. This means that developers have already encountered the most common issues and have worked out effective solutions for each one of them.





ASP.NET Maintains Security of SMB Software

Security is one of the largest concerns for business owners. They want to make sure that their software is impenetrable, while also not compromising the user experience. It’s a tricky balancing act, but one that can be achieved with the right development approach, and ASP.Net is the best suit.ASP.NET has several built-in security features that can be easily configured and controlled. This means that developers can concentrate on their core competency — creating an intuitive user experience — while still making sure that their software is safe and secure.





While it’s true that large enterprises have a significant advantage over their smaller competitors, there are many ways for SMBs to bridge the gap. One such way is by choosing ASP.NET as the go-to technology when developing software for their company.

Bottom Line

ASP.NET is a mature technology that has been around for over 20 years. It provides a highly optimized development process and has several built-in security features. This means that you can build your next project on ASP.Net without any worries.





