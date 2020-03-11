How to Build an Angular Image Feed

CEO & Co-Founder of Cosmic JS
ng new cosmic-angular
cd cosmic-angular
ng serve --open
npm install -g @angular/cli
git clone https://github.com/cosmicjs/angular-image-feed
cd cosmic-angular
npm install
ng serve --open
npm install cosmicjs --save
import Cosmic from 'cosmicjs';
const bucket = { slug: 'your-bucket-slug' };
Cosmic.getObjects({ bucket }, (err, res) => {
console.log(res.objects);
});
in our case):
‘cosmic-angular’
. This Metafield will store the image. We don’t need anything more, so just set the name and save Object Type. After save you’ll be redirected to ‘New Photo’ page. Create some photos using this page and save them - we'll use them as test data.
'photo'
to match the following:
src/environments/environment.ts
export const environment = {
production: false,
write_key: 'YOURWRITEKEY',
bucket_name: 'YOURBUCKETNAME',
photos_type: 'photos'
};
with the following contents:
src/services/cosmic_config.ts
import {Injectable} from '@angular/core';
@Injectable()
export class CosmicConfigService {
private write_key;
private bucket_name;
private photos_type;
constructor() {
this.photos_type = environment.photos_type;
this.write_key = environment.write_key;
this.bucket_name = environment.bucket_name
}
public getReadCfg(): any {
return {
bucket: {
slug: this.bucket_name
}
};
}
public getWriteCfg(): any {
return {
bucket: {
slug: this.bucket_name,
write_key: this.write_key
}
};
}
public buildPhotoUploadObj(title, file): any {
return {
write_key: this.write_key,
type_slug: this.photos_type,
title: title,
metafields: [{
key: 'picture',
type: 'file',
value: file
}]
};
}
getPhotoSlug() {
return this.photos_type;
}
}
file with the following content:
src/components/picture/picture.ts
import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'picture',
templateUrl: './picture.html'
})
export class Picture {
@Input() picture: any;
constructor() {
}
}
<div class="ui card picture-item">
<div class="image">
<img class="ui fluid image" [src]="picture.metafield.picture.url" alt="{{ picture.title }}">
</div>
<div class="content">
<div class="description">{{ picture.title }}</div>
</div>
</div>
file with the following content:
src/components/picture_upload/picture_upload.ts
import { Component, Input, Output, EventEmitter } from '@angular/core';
import Cosmic from 'cosmicjs';
import { CosmicConfigService } from '../../services/cosmic_config';
@Component({
selector: 'picture-upload',
templateUrl: './picture_upload.html'
})
export class PictureUpload {
private fl;
private title;
public uploading;
@Output() onUpload = new EventEmitter<any>();
constructor(
private cosmicConfig: CosmicConfigService
) {
this.uploading = false;
this.fl = null;
this.title = "";
}
onFileChange(ev) {
if (ev.target.files && ev.target.files.length) {
this.fl = ev.target.files[0];
}
}
upload() {
this.uploading = true;
Cosmic.addMedia(this.cosmicConfig.getWriteCfg(), {
media: this.fl,
folder: this.fl.name
}, (error, response) => {
Cosmic.addObject(this.cosmicConfig.getWriteCfg(),
this.cosmicConfig.buildPhotoUploadObj(this.title, response.body.media.name),
(error, response) => {
this.title = '';
this.fl = null;
this.uploading = false;
this.onUpload.emit({});
});
});
}
}
<div class="picture-upload">
<div class="ui form" [ngClass]="{ 'active dimmer': uploading }">
<div class="ui grid" *ngIf="!uploading">
<div class="five wide column">
<div class="field">
<input type="text" placeholder="Title..." (input)="title = $event.target.value" [value]="title"/>
</div>
</div>
<div class="six wide column">
<div class="field">
<input type="file" (change)="onFileChange($event)"/>
</div>
</div>
<div class="five wide column">
<button class="ui primary button fluid" (click)="upload()">Upload photo</button>
</div>
</div>
<div *ngIf="uploading" class="ui text loader">Upload is in progress</div>
</div>
</div>
and
Picture
components to app.module.ts as it’s done with other components like
PictureUpload
. This will allow us to use it in our app.
AppComponent
component doesn't perform anything interesting - it just displays object properties. However
Picture
component doing much more interesting thing. It creates a record on Cosmic JS servers, but this record has an image attached, so this makes the whole process more complicated:
PuctureUpload
to look like the following:
src/app/app.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import Cosmic from 'cosmicjs';
import {CosmicConfigService} from '../services/cosmic_config';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
public items = [];
page = 0;
page_size = 2;
scrollEnabled = true;
constructor(
public cosmicCfg: CosmicConfigService
) {
this.reload();
}
reload() {
this.items = [];
this.page = 0;
this.scrollEnabled = true;
let params = {
type_slug: this.cosmicCfg.getPhotoSlug(),
limit: this.page_size,
skip: 0
};
Cosmic.getObjectType(this.cosmicCfg.getReadCfg(), params, (err, res) => {
this.items = res.objects.all;
});
}
onUpload() {
this.reload();
}
onScroll() {
if (!this.scrollEnabled) {
return;
}
this.page++;
let params = {
type_slug: this.cosmicCfg.getPhotoSlug(),
limit: this.page_size,
skip: this.page * this.page_size
};
Cosmic.getObjectType(this.cosmicCfg.getReadCfg(), params, (err, res) => {
if (res.objects && res.objects.all) {
res.objects.all.forEach((itm) => {
this.items.push(itm);
});
}
else {
this.scrollEnabled = false;
}
});
}
}
<div infiniteScroll [infiniteScrollDistance]="1" [infiniteScrollThrottle]="300" (scrolled)="onScroll()">
<picture-upload (onUpload)="onUpload()"></picture-upload>
<picture *ngFor="let item of items" [picture]="item"></picture>
</div>
npm install --save ngx-infinite-scroll
property)
page_size
component, we're resetting the whole list.
PhotoUpload
file in your project directory:
prepare.js
var fs = require('fs');
var str = `
export const environment = {
production: true,
write_key: '${process.env.COSMIC_WRITE_KEY}',
bucket_name: '${process.env.COSMIC_BUCKET}',
photos_type: 'photos'
};
`;
fs.writeFile("./src/environments/environment.prod.ts", str, function(err) {
if(err) {
return console.log(err);
}
console.log("The file was saved!");
});
as
package.json
. We have to move them in
devDependencies
to make our scripts work:
dependencies
...
"dependencies": {
"@angular/cli": "^1.1.3",
"@angular/compiler-cli": "^4.0.0",
...
},
...
npm install --save express
{
...
"scripts": {
...
"start": "node app.js"
},
...
"engines": {
"node": "6.9.4",
"npm": "4.2.0"
}
...
}
command defined in the
start
section (you can safely replace default angular
scripts
command). This is the command which will be run to start our app. So now we have the only thing left - create the
start
file:
app.js
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
app.use(express.static('./dist'));
app.listen(process.env.PORT, function () {
});
environment variable, it's important to run apps on Cosmic JS App Server.
PORT
to do this (dokku
app.json
section):
predeploy
{
"scripts": {
"dokku": {
"predeploy": "node prepare.js && ng build --aot --prod"
}
}
}
This article originally appeared on the Cosmic JS Blog.