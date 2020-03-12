Building and Publishing a Cosmic JS Extension Using Bitbucket Pipelines

CEO & Co-Founder of Cosmic JS
inside its CMS interface, the extension is given a url with a querystring providing all the information needed for your app to access the relevant bucket like so:
https://43d32000-5ce7-11e7-8fc4-c1f6eec4f920.cosmicext.com/?bucket_slug=my-bucket-slug&read_key=foo&write_key=bar
import qs from "qs";
const { bucket_slug, read_key, write_key, } = qs.parse(window.location.search.slice(1, Infinity));
console.log({
bucket_slug,
read_key,
write_key,
});
fetch(
`https://api.cosmicjs.com/v1/${bucket_slug}/object/amazon-credentials${
read_key
? "?read_key=" + read_key
: ""
}`,
opts,
);
file. This tells Cosmic important metadata about your app, like it's name, icon, display image, and the default Objects and Object Types that should be created when the Extension is first installed. The
extension.json
for our app is as follows:
extension.json
{
"title": "Amazon Product Search",
"font_awesome_class": "fa-shopping-basket",
"image_url": "http://fla.fg-a.com/shopping-cart/shopping-cart-black-3.png",
"objects": [
{
"title": "Amazon Credentials",
"slug": "amazon-credentials",
"type": "amazon-credentials",
"metafields": [
{
"key": "amz-key",
"title": "Key",
"type": "text",
"value": ""
},
{
"key": "amz-secret",
"title": "Secret",
"type": "text",
"value": ""
},
{
"key": "amz-tag",
"title": "Tag",
"type": "text",
"value": ""
}
]
}
],
"object_types": [
{
"title": "Amazon Products",
"slug": "amazon-items",
"singular": "Amazon Product",
"metafields":[
{"key":"image_url","type":"text","value":"","title":"image_url","parent":false,"children":null},
{"key":"affiliate_link","type":"text","value":"","title":"affiliate_link","parent":false,"children":null}
]
}
]
}
field is the name that your extension will display inside Cosmic The
title
field must be a valid Font Awesome icon name the
font_awesome_class
field is a display image that will show with your extension.
image_url
file, and an
extension.json
file (and any other assets you need), zip it up, and upload it.
index.html
build
├── extension.json
├── index.html
└── static
└── js
└── main.a651cd8a.js
branch of your git repo, and to upload the newest version of your app to Cosmic's servers.
master
image: codogo/pipelines-universal:latest
pipelines:
branches:
master:
- step:
script:
- yarn install
- yarn run lint
- yarn run build
- ./uploadNewExtension.sh
#!/bin/bash
# $BUCKET_SLUG, $READ_KEY, and $WRITE_KEY are environment variables
EXTENSION_NAME="${EXTENSION_NAME:-Amazon Product Search}"
echo "geting previous version extension id..."
PREVIOUS_EXTENSION_ID="$( curl --progress-bar "https://api.cosmicjs.com/v1/extensions-2?hide_metafields=true&read_key=foo" | jq -r ".bucket.extensions | map(select(.title == \"$EXTENSION_NAME\" )) | .[0].id" )"
# jq is a neat little program for extracting data from json, it is available here: https://jqplay.org/
if [ "$PREVIOUS_EXTENSION_ID" == "null" ] ; then
echo "There is no '$EXTENSION_NAME' extension on cosmic to delete"
else
echo "Found id for '$EXTENSION_NAME': $PREVIOUS_EXTENSION_ID"
echo "deleting old extension..."
curl --progress-bar -X DELETE "https://api.cosmicjs.com/v1/$BUCKET_SLUG/extensions/$PREVIOUS_EXTENSION_ID" -d "{\"write_key\":\"$WRITE_KEY\"}" -H "Content-type: application/json" > /dev/null
fi
echo "upload new version of extension..."
curl --progress-bar --url "https://api.cosmicjs.com/v1/$BUCKET_SLUG/extensions" --header "content-type: multipart/form-data" --form "write_key=$WRITE_KEY" --form "zip=@./build.zip" > /dev/null
