How to Build a Twitter Bot with IPFS Cluster

The purpose of IPFS Cluster is to make it easy for you to orchestrate/manage data across several IPFS peers by allocating, replicating and tracking a global pinset(list of saved data) distributed among multiple peers.
ipfs version
$ ipfs version
ipfs version <VERSION_NUMBER>
$ ipfs help
USAGE:
ipfs - Global p2p merkle-dag filesystem.
...
NOTE: Throughout this tutorial, we use the $ character to indicate your terminal’s shell prompt. When following along, don’t type the $ character, or you’ll get some weird errors.
`
ipfs init
$ ipfs init
initializing IPFS node at /home/vasa/.ipfs
generating 2048-bit RSA keypair...done
peer identity: Qmcpo2iLBikrdf1d6QU6vXuNb6P7hwrbNPW9kLAH8eG67z
to get started, enter:
ipfs cat /ipfs/QmYwAPJzv5CZsnA625s3Xf2nemtYgPpHdWEz79ojWnPbdG/readme
.
ipfs-cluster-service
executable inside the folder. Place this binary where it can be run by a system user(usually
ipfs-cluster-service
).
usr/local/bin
ipfs-cluster-service init
$HOME/.ipfs-cluster
/
.
service.json
,
libp2p_listen_multiaddress
and
private_key
as shown below.
id
{
...
"api": {
"ipfsproxy": {
...
},
"restapi": {
"libp2p_listen_multiaddress": "/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/9696",
"private_key": "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",
"id": "QmcrQZ6RJdpYuGvZqD5QEHAv6qX4BrQLJLQPQUrTrzdcgm",
...
}
}
...
}
NOTE: The private_key that we are using is just for the demo purpose. If you are building a production bot, you should create your own libp2p private_key and id.
.
ipfs daemon
.
ipfs-cluster-service daemon
//To pin a CID with a name/label to IPFS Cluster Network
@botHandle !pin <cid> <name>
//To unpin a CID from IPFS Cluster Network
@botHandle !unpin <cid>
//To add a file(via URL) to IPFS Cluster Network
@botHandle !add <url-to-single-file>
//To check out what the bot can do
@botHandle !help
//Adding photos, memes, videos to IPFS Cluster Network
Tweet to @botHandle attaching photos, memes or videos
$ git clone --single-branch --branch boilerplate https://github.com/simpleaswater/twitter-pinbot
{
"twitter_name": "@botHandle",
"twitter_id": "@botHandle",
"consumer_key": "API key",
"consumer_secret": "API secret key",
"access_key": "Access token",
"access_secret": "Access token secret",
"cluster_peer_addr": "cluster peer multiaddress",
"cluster_username": "",
"cluster_password": ""
}
/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/9696/ipfs/QmcrQZ6RJdpYuGvZqD5QEHAv6qX4BrQLJLQPQUrTrzdcgm
package main
import (
"regexp"
)
// ConfigFile is the path of the default configuration file
var ConfigFile = "config.json"
// Gateway
var IPFSGateway = "https://ipfs.io"
const twittercom = "twitter.com"
type Action string
// Variables containing the different available actions
var (
// (spaces)(action)whitespaces(arguments)
actionRegexp = regexp.MustCompile(`^\s*([[:graph:]]+)\s+(.+)`)
// (cid)whitespaces(name with whitespaces). [:graph:] does not
// match line breaks or spaces.
pinRegexp = regexp.MustCompile(`([[:graph:]]+)\s+([[:graph:]\s]+)`)
PinAction Action = "!pin"
UnpinAction Action = "!unpin"
AddAction Action = "!add"
HelpAction Action = "!help"
)
func main() {
//Let's code ☕
}
// Config is the configuration format for the Twitter Pinbot
type Config struct {
TwitterID string `json:"twitter_id"`
TwitterName string `json:"twitter_name"`
AccessKey string `json:"access_key"`
AccessSecret string `json:"access_secret"`
ConsumerKey string `json:"consumer_key"`
ConsumerSecret string `json:"consumer_secret"`
ClusterPeerAddr string `json:"cluster_peer_addr"`
ClusterUsername string `json:"cluster_username"`
ClusterPassword string `json:"cluster_password"`
}
// Function to read JSON config file
func readConfig(path string) *Config {
cfg := &Config{}
cfgFile, err := ioutil.ReadFile(path)
if err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
err = json.Unmarshal(cfgFile, &cfg)
if err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
return cfg
}
struct which manages different key-value pairs from our config.json file. Also, we have the function
Config
which takes the path of the config.json and parses the
readConfig(path string)
from the file.
JSON
struct, which is used to manage the different functionalities of the twitter pinbot.
Bot
// Bot is a twitter bot which reads a user's timeline
// and performs actions on IPFS Cluster if the tweets
// match, i.e. a tweet with: "@botHandle !pin <cid> <name>"
// will pin something. The users with pin permissions are
// those who follow the bot. Retweets by users who follow
// the bot should also work. The bot will answer
// the tweet with a result.
type Bot struct {
ctx context.Context
cancel context.CancelFunc
name string
id string
twClient *twitter.Client
clusterClient client.Client
followedBy sync.Map
die chan struct{}
}
import (
"github.com/dghubble/go-twitter/twitter"
"github.com/ipfs/ipfs-cluster/api/rest/client"
)
.
Bot
import (
"github.com/multiformats/go-multiaddr"
"github.com/dghubble/oauth1"
)
// New creates a new Bot with the Config.
func New(cfg *Config) (*Bot, error) {
ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())
// Creating Twitter client
ocfg := oauth1.NewConfig(cfg.ConsumerKey, cfg.ConsumerSecret)
token := oauth1.NewToken(cfg.AccessKey, cfg.AccessSecret)
httpClient := ocfg.Client(ctx, token)
twClient := twitter.NewClient(httpClient)
// Creating IPFS Cluster client
peerAddr, err := multiaddr.NewMultiaddr(cfg.ClusterPeerAddr)
if err != nil {
cancel()
return nil, err
}
clusterClient, err := client.NewDefaultClient(&client.Config{
APIAddr: peerAddr,
Username: cfg.ClusterUsername,
Password: cfg.ClusterPassword,
LogLevel: "info",
})
if err != nil {
cancel()
return nil, err
}
//Creating Bot Object
bot := &Bot{
ctx: ctx,
cancel: cancel,
twClient: twClient,
clusterClient: clusterClient,
name: cfg.TwitterName,
id: cfg.TwitterID,
die: make(chan struct{}, 1),
}
bot.fetchFollowers()
go bot.watchFollowers()
go bot.watchTweets()
return bot, nil
}
which interacts with the twitter APIs. Also, we create
twClient
which interacts with our IPFS Cluster Setup. Then, using these 2, we create our
clusterClient
object.
Bot
is used to watch the list of bot followers every 60 seconds. In case, somebody follows the bot, the list will be updated within 60 minutes, after which we will start filtering the tweets of the recent follower.
goroutine
is used to watch & filter the tweets who mention our @botHandle.
goroutine
// Kill destroys this bot.
func (b *Bot) Kill() {
b.cancel()
}
// Name returns the twitter handle used by the bot
func (b *Bot) Name() string {
return b.name
}
// ID returns the twitter user ID used by the bot
func (b *Bot) ID() string {
return b.id
}
//Fetching the bot Followers
func (b *Bot) fetchFollowers() {
var nextCursor int64 = -1
includeEntities := false
for nextCursor != 0 {
//Getting the List of bot followers
followers, _, err := b.twClient.Followers.List(
&twitter.FollowerListParams{
Count: 200, //Number of bot followers we want in our list
IncludeUserEntities: &includeEntities,
})
if err != nil {
log.Println(err)
}
//Parsing and Storing the ID(s) of the bot followers
for _, u := range followers.Users {
_, old := b.followedBy.LoadOrStore(u.ID, struct{}{})
if !old {
//Printing the bot followers ScreenName
log.Println("Friend: ", u.ScreenName)
}
}
nextCursor = followers.NextCursor
time.Sleep(2 * time.Second)
}
}
. You can specify a maximum cap(
twClient
) on how many latest followers will be allowed to interact with the bot. We will set this to 200. You can change this as per your wish.
Count
list to get the
followers
of our bot followers, and print out their screen-names.
ID
//Watching bot followers every 60 secs.
//This checks the accounts following
//the bot in every 60 seconds, so that
//any new follower can be added to the
//followers list.
func (b *Bot) watchFollowers() {
for {
time.Sleep(60 * time.Second)
select {
case <-b.ctx.Done():
default:
b.fetchFollowers()
}
}
}
list.
followers
//Function to watch tweets that mentions the bot
func (b *Bot) watchTweets() {
log.Println("watching tweets")
/*
Filter Streams return Tweets that match one
or more filtering predicates such as Track,
Follow, and Locations.
Here we are filtering our tweets with
"!pin", "!unpin", "!add", "!help" or "<bot-name>" strings
in tweet body.
*/
params := &twitter.StreamFilterParams{
Track: []string{
PinAction.String(),
UnpinAction.String(),
HelpAction.String(),
AddAction.String(),
b.Name(),
},
StallWarnings: twitter.Bool(true),
}
stream, err := b.twClient.Streams.Filter(params)
if err != nil {
log.Println(err)
}
/*
Receiving messages of type interface{} isn't very nice,
it means you'll have to type switch and probably filter
out message types you don't care about.
For this,we use Demux, which receives messages and type
switches them to call functions with typed messages.
For example, say we're only interested in Tweets.
*/
demux := twitter.NewSwitchDemux()
demux.Tweet = func(t *twitter.Tweet) {
//Processing the tweets
b.processTweet(t, t)
}
//Constantly watching for new filtered tweets
for {
select {
case <-b.ctx.Done():
return
case msg := <-stream.Messages:
//"Handle(msg)" determines the type of a message
//and calls the corresponding receiver
//function with the typed message.
go demux.Handle(msg)
}
}
}
func (a Action) String() string {
return string(a)
}
import (
"github.com/ipfs/go-cid"
"github.com/ipfs/ipfs-cluster/api"
)
//Process the filetered tweets and handle the tweets according to the
//desired action.
func (b *Bot) processTweet(tweet *twitter.Tweet, srcTweet *twitter.Tweet) {
if tweet == nil {
return
}
if srcTweet == nil {
srcTweet = tweet
}
// Skip processing our own tweets (written by us)
// and quotes or retweets we've made (origUser is us)
// (avoid potential loops)
if tweet.User.IDStr == b.ID() || srcTweet.User.IDStr == b.ID() {
return
}
action, arguments, urls, err := b.parseTweet(tweet)
if err != nil {
b.tweet(err.Error(), tweet, srcTweet, false)
return
}
log.Printf("Parsed: %s, %s, %s\n", action, arguments, urls)
_, ok := b.followedBy.Load(srcTweet.User.ID)
if !ok && action.Valid() {
log.Println("Error: NoFollow")
b.tweet("Follow me, and try again.", tweet, srcTweet, false)
return
}
if !ok {
return
}
// Process actions
switch action {
case PinAction:
//Pin the Tweet to the IPFS Cluster network
b.pin(arguments, tweet, srcTweet)
case UnpinAction:
//UnPin the Tweet to the IPFS Cluster network
b.unpin(arguments, tweet, srcTweet)
case AddAction:
////Add the Tweet to the IPFS Cluster network
b.add(arguments, tweet, srcTweet)
case HelpAction:
//Tweet a "help tweet" that demostrates how to use the bot
b.tweetHelp(tweet, srcTweet)
default:
//Need to handle default tweets by adding the assets
log.Println("no handled action for this tweet")
}
// Add any media urls
if len(urls) > 0 {
log.Println("adding media: ", urls)
out := make(chan *api.AddedOutput, 1)
go func() {
cids := []cid.Cid{}
for added := range out {
log.Printf("added %s\n", added.Cid)
cids = append(cids, added.Cid)
}
if len(cids) > 0 {
b.tweetAdded(cids, tweet, srcTweet)
}
}()
params := api.DefaultAddParams()
params.Wrap = true
params.Name = "Tweet-" + tweet.IDStr
err := b.clusterClient.Add(context.Background(), urls, params, out)
if err != nil {
log.Println(err)
}
}
// If the tweet has retweets, process them as if they were
// from this user.
retweets := []*twitter.Tweet{tweet.QuotedStatus, tweet.RetweetedStatus}
for _, rt := range retweets {
b.processTweet(rt, srcTweet)
}
}
, otherwise we will end up in an infinite loop, tweeting our own tweet.
return
,
action
&
arguments
from the tweet. We will implement the parseTweet(tweet) in a while.
urls
using the following function.
action
func (a Action) Valid() bool {
switch a {
case PinAction, UnpinAction, AddAction, HelpAction:
return true
}
return false
}
statement, we check for
switch
type and perform different actions accordingly. We will implement these different methods(
action
,
pin
, etc.) in a while.
unpin
, and use
urls
to
clusterClient
the
Add
to the IPFS Cluster setup, and return the content identifiers (CIDs).
urls
// parseTweet returns Action, arguments, media urls, and error
func (b *Bot) parseTweet(tweet *twitter.Tweet) (Action, string, []string, error) {
// Extended tweet? let's use the entities from the extended tweet then.
if tweet.ExtendedTweet != nil {
tweet.Entities = tweet.ExtendedTweet.Entities
tweet.ExtendedEntities = tweet.ExtendedTweet.ExtendedEntities
tweet.FullText = tweet.ExtendedTweet.FullText
}
text := tweet.FullText
if text == "" {
text = tweet.Text
}
log.Println("Parsing:", text)
// remote our username if they started with it
text = strings.TrimPrefix(text, b.name)
var action Action
var arguments string
if text == " "+string(HelpAction) {
return HelpAction, "", []string{}, nil
}
// match to see if any action
matches := actionRegexp.FindAllStringSubmatch(text, -1)
if len(matches) > 0 {
firstMatch := matches[0]
action = Action(firstMatch[1]) // first group match
arguments = firstMatch[2] // second group match
}
urls := extractMediaURLs(tweet)
return action, arguments, urls, nil
}
ExtendedTweet
type, which is a enterprise feature of Twitter, in which you can can have tweets with no word limit.
&
action
. For extracting the urls we use extractMediaURLs(tweet).
arguments
//Extracting MediaURLs from tweets
func extractMediaURLs(tweet *twitter.Tweet) []string {
var urls []string
// Grab any media entities from the tweet
for _, m := range media(tweet.ExtendedEntities) {
urls = append(urls, extractMediaURL(&m))
}
if len(urls) == 0 {
// If no extended entitites, try with traditional.
for _, m := range media(tweet.Entities) {
urls = append(urls, extractMediaURL(&m))
}
}
return urls
}
// takes *Entities or *MediaEntities
func media(ent interface{}) []twitter.MediaEntity {
if ent == nil {
return nil
}
switch ent.(type) {
case *twitter.Entities:
e := ent.(*twitter.Entities)
if e != nil {
return e.Media
}
case *twitter.ExtendedEntity:
e := ent.(*twitter.ExtendedEntity)
if e != nil {
return e.Media
}
}
return nil
}
and
ExtendedEntities
to grab the media entities. Now, we extract the actual
Entities
using the extractMediaURL(MediaEntity) function.
MediaURL
type byBitrate []twitter.VideoVariant
func (vv byBitrate) Len() int { return len(vv) }
func (vv byBitrate) Swap(i, j int) { vv[i], vv[j] = vv[j], vv[i] }
func (vv byBitrate) Less(i, j int) bool { return vv[i].Bitrate < vv[j].Bitrate }
//Extracting the highest bitrate MediaURL from MediaEntity
func extractMediaURL(me *twitter.MediaEntity) string {
switch me.Type {
case "video", "animated_gif":
variants := me.VideoInfo.Variants
sort.Sort(byBitrate(variants))
// pick video with highest bitrate
last := variants[len(variants)-1]
return last.URL
default:
return me.MediaURL
}
}
with the highest bitrate from the available variants of the video or animated_gif URLs.
MediaURL
,
pin
, and
unpin
methods.
add
//Function to pin a CID to IPFS Cluster
func (b *Bot) pin(args string, tweet, srcTweet *twitter.Tweet) {
log.Println("pin with ", args)
pinUsage := fmt.Sprintf("Usage: '%s <cid> <name>'", PinAction)
matches := pinRegexp.FindAllStringSubmatch(args, -1)
if len(matches) == 0 {
b.tweet(pinUsage, srcTweet, nil, false)
return
}
firstMatch := matches[0]
cidStr := firstMatch[1]
name := firstMatch[2]
c, err := cid.Decode(cidStr)
if err != nil {
b.tweet(pinUsage+". Make sure your CID is valid.", tweet, srcTweet, false)
return
}
_, err = b.clusterClient.Pin(context.Background(), c, api.PinOptions{Name: name})
if err != nil {
log.Println(err)
b.tweet("An error happened pinning. I will re-start myself. Please retry in a bit.", srcTweet, nil, false)
b.die <- struct{}{}
return
}
waitParams := client.StatusFilterParams{
Cid: c,
Local: false,
Target: api.TrackerStatusPinned,
CheckFreq: 10 * time.Second,
}
ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(b.ctx, 10*time.Minute)
defer cancel()
_, err = client.WaitFor(ctx, b.clusterClient, waitParams)
if err != nil {
log.Println(err)
b.tweet("IPFS Cluster has been pinning this for 10 mins. This is normal for big files. Otherwise, make sure there are providers for it. Don't worry, Cluster will keep at it for a week before giving up.", srcTweet, nil, false)
return
}
b.tweet(fmt.Sprintf("Pinned! Check it out at %s/ipfs/%s", IPFSGateway, cidStr), tweet, srcTweet, true)
}
to validate the tweet text and content identifier(
args
) and name(
cidStr
) for the pin to be added to IPFS Cluster setup.
name
) is valid.
cidStr
.
clusterClient.Pin
link for the added pin using the
IPFSGateway
method. We will implement the
tweet
method in a while.
tweet
method.
unpin
// Function to unpin a CID from IPFS Cluster network
func (b *Bot) unpin(args string, tweet, srcTweet *twitter.Tweet) {
log.Println("unpin with ", args)
unpinUsage := fmt.Sprintf("Usage: '%s <cid>'", UnpinAction)
c, err := cid.Decode(args)
if err != nil {
b.tweet(unpinUsage+". Make sure your CID is valid.", tweet, srcTweet, false)
return
}
_, err = b.clusterClient.Unpin(context.Background(), c)
if err != nil && !strings.Contains(err.Error(), "uncommited to state") {
log.Println(err)
b.tweet("An error happened unpinning. I will re-start myself. Please retry in a bit.", srcTweet, nil, false)
b.die <- struct{}{}
return
}
waitParams := client.StatusFilterParams{
Cid: c,
Local: false,
Target: api.TrackerStatusUnpinned,
CheckFreq: 10 * time.Second,
}
ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(b.ctx, time.Minute)
defer cancel()
_, err = client.WaitFor(ctx, b.clusterClient, waitParams)
if err != nil {
log.Println(err)
b.tweet("IPFS Cluster did not manage to unpin the item, but it's trying...", srcTweet, nil, false)
return
}
b.tweet(fmt.Sprintf("Unpinned %s! :'(", args), tweet, srcTweet, false)
}
method we use
unpin
to get the CID(
cid.Decode
) from the
c
. Similar to
args
, here also we have a few checks in place to handle errors.
pin
) is valid.
c
.
clusterClient.Unpin
method.
add
//Function to add URL to IPFS Cluster network
func (b *Bot) add(arg string, tweet, srcTweet *twitter.Tweet) {
log.Println("add with ", arg)
addUsage := fmt.Sprintf("Usage: '%s <http-or-https-url>'")
url, err := url.Parse(arg)
if err != nil {
b.tweet(addUsage+". Make sure you gave a valid url!", srcTweet, nil, false)
return
}
if url.Scheme != "http" && url.Scheme != "https" {
b.tweet(addUsage+". Not an HTTP(s) url!", srcTweet, nil, false)
return
}
if url.Host == "localhost" || url.Host == "127.0.0.1" || url.Host == "::1" {
b.tweet("ehem ehem...", srcTweet, nil, false)
return
}
out := make(chan *api.AddedOutput, 1)
go func() {
cids := []cid.Cid{}
for added := range out {
cids = append(cids, added.Cid)
}
if len(cids) > 0 {
b.tweetAdded(cids, tweet, srcTweet)
}
}()
params := api.DefaultAddParams()
params.Wrap = true
params.Name = "Tweet-" + tweet.IDStr
log.Println([]string{arg})
err = b.clusterClient.Add(context.Background(), []string{arg}, params, out)
if err != nil {
log.Println(err)
b.tweet("An error happened adding. I will re-start myself. Please retry in a bit.", srcTweet, nil, false)
b.die <- struct{}{}
return
}
}
method is used to add data via URLs in the tweet to the IPFS Cluster setup. We parse the
add
using
url
. As the above 2 methods,
url.Pars(arg)
also has checks to counter catch the errors.
add
) is valid.
c
and
url.Scheme
are valid.
url.Host
.
tweetAdded
//Function for Tweeting for the Add Action
func (b *Bot) tweetAdded(cids []cid.Cid, tweet, srcTweet *twitter.Tweet) {
msg := "Just added this to #IPFS Cluster!\n\n"
for i, c := range cids {
if i != len(cids)-1 {
msg += fmt.Sprintf("• File: %s/ipfs/%s\n", IPFSGateway, c)
} else { // last
msg += fmt.Sprintf("• Folder-wrap: %s/ipfs/%s\n", IPFSGateway, c)
}
}
b.tweet(msg, tweet, srcTweet, true)
}
method which tweets how to use the bot.
tweetHelp
//Function for Tweeting for the Help Action
func (b *Bot) tweetHelp(tweet, srcTweet *twitter.Tweet) {
help := fmt.Sprintf(`Hi! Here's what I can do:
!pin <cid> <name>
!unpin <cid>
!add <url-to-single-file>
!help
You can always prepend these commands mentioning me (%s).
Happy pinning!
`, b.name)
b.tweet(help, srcTweet, nil, false)
}
method which sends tweets quoting or replying to the filtered tweets.
tweet
// tweets sends a tweet quoting or replying to the given tweets.
// srcTweet might be nil.
// Otherwise it just posts the message.
func (b *Bot) tweet(msg string, inReplyTo, srcTweet *twitter.Tweet, quote bool) {
tweetMsg := ""
params := &twitter.StatusUpdateParams{}
sameTweets := false
if inReplyTo == nil {
tweetMsg = msg
goto TWEET
}
sameTweets = srcTweet == nil || inReplyTo.ID == srcTweet.ID
params.InReplyToStatusID = inReplyTo.ID
switch {
case sameTweets && !quote:
// @user msg (reply thread)
tweetMsg = fmt.Sprintf("@%s %s", inReplyTo.User.ScreenName, msg)
case sameTweets && quote:
// @user msg <permalink> (quote RT)
tweetMsg = fmt.Sprintf(".@%s %s %s",
inReplyTo.User.ScreenName,
msg,
permaLink(inReplyTo),
)
case !sameTweets && !quote:
// @user @srcUser msg (reply thread)
tweetMsg = fmt.Sprintf("@%s @%s %s",
inReplyTo.User.ScreenName,
srcTweet.User.ScreenName,
msg,
)
case !sameTweets && quote:
// @srcuser <replyPermalink> (quote RT mentioning src user)
tweetMsg = fmt.Sprintf(".@%s %s %s",
srcTweet.User.ScreenName,
msg,
permaLink(inReplyTo),
)
}
TWEET:
log.Println("tweeting:", tweetMsg)
newTweet, _, err := b.twClient.Statuses.Update(tweetMsg, params)
if err != nil {
log.Println(err)
return
}
_ = newTweet
// if quote { // then retweet my tweet after a minute
// go func() {
// time.Sleep(time.Minute)
// _, _, err := b.twClient.Statuses.Retweet(newTweet.ID, nil)
// log.Println("retweeted: ", tweetMsg)
// if err != nil {
// log.Println(err)
// return
// }
// }()
// }
return
}
func permaLink(tweet *twitter.Tweet) string {
return fmt.Sprintf("https://%s/%s/status/%s", twittercom, tweet.User.ScreenName, tweet.IDStr)
}
function of our pinbot, which will complete our pinbot code.
main
func main() {
//Fetching the optional path from command line
path := flag.String("config", ConfigFile, "path to config file")
flag.Parse()
//Reading the config file
cfg := readConfig(*path)
//Creating a new bot
bot, err := New(cfg)
if err != nil {
log.Fatal(err)
}
log.Println("Bot created:", bot.Name(), bot.ID())
// Wait for SIGINT and SIGTERM (HIT CTRL-C)
ch := make(chan os.Signal)
signal.Notify(ch, syscall.SIGINT, syscall.SIGTERM)
select {
case sig := <-ch:
log.Println(sig)
case <-bot.die:
}
bot.Kill()
}
using the
path
function. Then using the config file key-values(
readConfig
) we create our bot using the
cfg
function.
New(cfg)
and
SIGINT
so that hitting
SIGTERM
kills out
CTRL-C
.
bot
in the directory/folder(twitter-pinbot) where you have saved your main.go file.
go build
.
./twitter-pinbot