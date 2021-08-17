How to Build a Circuit: Breadboards for Beginners

A breadboard consists of a plastic block holding a matrix of electrical sockets of a size suitable for gripping thin connecting wire, component wires, or the pins of transistors and integrated circuits (ICs) Breadboards are specially designed and manufactured for solderless experiments of electronic circuits. Breadboards can be used to make quick electrical connections between components- like resistors, LEDs, capacitors, etc - so that you can test your circuit before permanently soldering it together. Breadboard is one of the most basic components to learn how to build a circuit.