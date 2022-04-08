How to Become an iOS App Developer in 2022

The programming is done in Swift or Objective-C and then published and made available to download on their native App Store. Businesses or individuals can get started with their iOS mobile apps either by hiring an iOS developer or consulting an iOS app development company. Xcode is a powerful tool and is the Apple IDE to develop apps for Mac and iOS. The written iOS app needs to be tested for bugs and errors and get feedback from testers before publishing it to the App Store. The App Store only accepts apps that have been signed and published by Xcode.

A mobile app developer getting started with iOS development requires a high initial investment and should possess sufficient knowledge of the underlying technologies utilized during the development process. The initial investment is high mainly because their apps necessitate a macOS environment meaning it can only be done on a Mac computer. However, they are more expensive than standard Windows computers.

What are the iOS app developer requirements?

To start coding, the following set is needed:





A Mac computer with macOS

Xcode IDE (Integrated Developer Environment)

An Apple Developer membership account ($99 annual fee)





2 Main iOS Programming Languages

There are two main programming languages used.





Objective-C

Objective-C is an object-oriented programming language that has been the principal coding language for Apple products since 1984. Based on C language, it focuses on sending messages between multiple processes in contrast to the usual C programming method of initiating a process.





Swift

Swift is considered the ‘official’ programming language for iOS and is a replacement for Objective-C. Swift is almost similar to Objective-C but it is more secure and has a simpler syntax. Legacy code can be easily merged into current apps since it shares a run time with Objective-C. Swift has an easier learning curve and usage for new programmers. Swift is the recommended language to develop iOS apps.





What is Xcode and iOS Software Development Kit (SDK)?

Xcode is a powerful tool and is the Apple IDE to develop apps for Mac and iOS. It consists of the iOS SDK, resources, compilers, and technology frameworks required to design, write and debug an iOS app. Xcode runs only on a Mac computer.

iOS SDK is a collection of resources including technologies, tools, and languages which facilitate app development. Apple distributes reliable and feature-rich native APIs and libraries as SDKs due to the standardization and uniformity of iOS app development. They support incorporating an app effortlessly into Apple's current infrastructure.

Many kits are available for various iOS apps such as Maps, Camera, Apple’s virtual assistant Siri, game development kits, and so forth. These comprehensive kits make it simple to reap the benefits of iOS's built-in capabilities and incorporate third-party apps. Hence, apps can be developed to utilize native apps such as the camera, messaging app, or calendar app.





How to proceed with Xcode IDE

Sign in to the Apple developer website and download Xcode Launch and start a new project





Xcode includes an iOS simulator that can be used to develop and test the app. The simulator lets the developer manipulate and interact with the app and resemble a real device. The app can be tested on different iOS versions and hardware platforms for performance.





Testing the iOS App

The written iOS app needs to be tested for bugs and errors and get feedback from testers before publishing it to the App Store. Apple iPhone is the only test device and can be tested in several generations of them to see how various factors affect performance.





Testing via Xcode : Xcode includes UI testing along with the standard unit tests. A real user simulation method is used to communicate with the app instead of APIs interacting with the code. Tests can be written for all aspects of the app to get automatic UI testing.

: Xcode includes UI testing along with the standard unit tests. A real user simulation method is used to communicate with the app instead of APIs interacting with the code. Tests can be written for all aspects of the app to get automatic UI testing. Testing via beta testers: In addition to Xcode, real-world testing can be carried out by beta testers. Apple’s TestFlight app allows users to preview and provide feedback even though the new app can be sideloaded to any iOS device without App Store approval. The TestFlight app facilitates 25 Apple Developer program members for internal testing. The iOS app development company, for example, can let a small group for testing purposes before the new app can be released to external testers. TestFlight allows up to 10,000 users who can be invited via shared links and their e-mail addresses to test the new app. They can provide valuable feedback before releasing a public version on the App Store. Device performance, different iOS versions, carrier firmware modifications are a few factors that may lead to unexpected problems with the new app. Therefore, real-world testing gives more accurate feedback.





Publish Your App to the App Store

The newly built iOS app is ready to be published after the testing phase. The Apple Developer membership is mandatory at this point. The app can be signed and published directly from Xcode. The review process is long and involves many iterations of resubmissions until the final approval is received. To make the process easier and hassle-free, hire iOS developers.

Monetization of the newly published app is possible although 30 percent of the sale goes to Apple in addition to the $99 annual fee.





Conclusion: Start Developing iOS Apps

The following steps can be followed to start developing iOS apps.





Identify the key iOS developer requirements

Choose the right programming language (Swift is recommended)

Get familiar and learn the Xcode IDE to start coding

Utilize the Apple SDKs which have all the useful technological resources and tools

Test the apps with Xcode and beta testers and get valuable feedback

Publish and launch the new app to the Apple App Store for public use

Sufficient planning with correct resources makes the development as easy as that of the Android despite the initial cost.



