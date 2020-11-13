How to Become a Multi-Language Programmer in 2021

Are you just taking your first step into web development, and you want to learn programming? Discover the benefits of learning more than one programming language.

Sometimes learning your first programming language may turn into a hard torment, so you will not have a desire to go for learning the second or third language. However, stopping at a single technology may influence career growth and potential gains. Besides, technology is changing the world rapidly, and you can’t afford to be left behind in this dynamic age. So, learning the second, third, or even fourth programming language or at least getting some basic understanding of it means investing in your future and opening new career opportunities for you, for example getting a job in a large tech company.

I went through all the possible benefits of mastering several programming languages and put together the most significant ones. You will also find out what skilled coders think about it. In the end, I will suggest the top languages to learn and the resources that will be very in use for you.

Why is Learning Several Programming Languages Important?

Provided that you already have previous experience in programming, you will be interested to see why proficiency in multiple technologies matters and how it contributes to your employment opportunities.

More Knowledge. The developer’s ultimate goal is to identify the problem and decide what technology stack to use to get it resolved. As far as you know several languages, you can serve unique purposes. When you have more than one programming language at hand and distinguish the factors, like efficiency, performance, and usability, you can simply pick the best-suited option to solve a particular problem.

More Opportunities. Now, it is a common thing for a developer to know a pool of technologies and several languages for different purposes even within the same project. Being well versed in multiple programming languages today has a great impact on your career. It makes you competitive and expands a range of jobs you can apply for. Consequently, you are no longer limited in your career choice and hence can get any preferred role.

More Money. Your salary potential is proportional to the number of languages you’ve mastered. There are companies looking for a generalist with deep common knowledge in algorithms, data structures, scalable systems, and a good mastery of one or several languages. These companies usually pay more, have more interesting projects, have options of visa sponsorship, etc. The best example here are so-called “FAANG” companies, a slang acronym for Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google. I would also add Microsoft to that, and in fact there are many more of them. This is a hard career pathway, but it is worth trying.

More Fun. There is no fun in monotony and repetition. Going through the same things for years makes humans feel bored, which is normal. Coders are no exception. This is where having multiple programming languages at your disposal may bring you more exciting projects, keep you heads up, and let you think out of the box, which is crucial for professionals.

What do Skilled Programmers Say About It?

I asked my peers and went through many popular discussion boards, including Quora, to find out what other professionals with long-standing experience in programming think about learning multiple languages. Most agree that it is optimal to have a mastery in three different technologies. Whereas, all as one have claimed that you shouldn’t stop learning new coding languages just for the sake of superficial appeal.

What Languages are Good to Start With?

Considering the mentioned advantages, it is getting clear that learning multiple programming languages is something to strive for. However, here you can get stuck wondering what technology to choose next and what resource is ideal for training. Next comes a list of the most sought-after languages and platforms to learn them.

Java

When people ask me what to begin their programming journey with, my first recommendation is usually Java. It is quite an easy-to-learn language that is frequently used as an introduction to OOP concepts.

Java is also known for its ‘Write Once, Run Anywhere’ philosophy, which makes it a standard for various apps used on any platform. Java use cases are almost endless — it powers huge server-side enterprise-level apps, financial, banking, trading web apps, mobile apps, Big Data, and so on.

Java has a vast and supportive community of devs who actively participate in various forums, share their experience and help novices with their concerns. Getting help, as well as mentorship and actionable feedback for your code from the community is what you desperately need, especially at the beginning stage of your learning.

Where to Learn Java

1. CodeGym.cc

CodeGym is popular for its hands-on approach to learning Java. You will write your first line of code almost right after you register on the platform. You’ll access 1200 practical tasks of growing complexity that will take you from Java fundamentals to more complex topics, such as classes and collections. When some of my students tried the course for the first time, they found out that the training was so exciting and they didn’t even think about giving up.

2. Java Fundamentals by Pluralsight

Pluralsight offers an online course that provides total coverage of the Java programming language and provides a solid foundation for starting Java app development.

3. Codecademy

Codecademy is an interactive resource aimed at teaching you Java fundamentals. From the course, you will learn basic programming concepts using Java and end up with seven Java projects under your belt.

Python

Python has been used for software development for almost thirty years and has become popular with many specialists who strive for writing clear, logical code for different projects. It is simple and the threshold to get going is very low. The code is straightforward as well. So, Python is taken as an easy start for beginners and a fun work for skilled programmers, as they can work quickly and think more about logic rather than syntax.

Python is all around and installed on many machines. This language is good for scripting so many DevOps use it. In addition to website backend, scripting, web apps, scientific programming and many software products, including Abaqus, FreeCAD, Lightware, modo, it is successfully used in solving small tasks, ‘gluing’ bigger pieces of the project, or any other DevOps purposes. It has also become a preferred language in new technologies, including scientific computing, AI, ML, infosec, and more. Other than that, Python’s extended list of libraries and production-ready solutions allow implementing something that you need really fast.

Where to Learn Python

1. Learn Python

Learn Python provides a free interactive Python tutorial for everyone regardless of the previous experience. The platform covers different topics from Python basics to Data Science and other advanced concepts, which makes it a one-stop resource for learners. You can also join discussion groups and watch videos by expert instructors.

2. Learn Python the Hard Way

Zed Shaw has written this book to help you get into programming smoothly. It will instruct you in Python and help to establish mastery through practice and memorization. After completing all 52 exercises, you will acquire the skills necessary to keep up with more complex programming topics.

3. GitConnected

On GitConnected, you will find out how to learn programming languages like Python. The site offers an array of free courses from beginner level to advanced submitted by skilled coders. The content is voted by programmers who’ve already used it, which allows other learners to choose the best course.

C#

C# is a multi-paradigm programming language developed in 2000 by Microsoft. Today, it is actively used in establishing programs for Windows environments and web apps combined with .NET framework. As long as the syntax of C# is similar to that of C, C++, and Java, the previous experience in any of the mentioned technologies will be a plus for a programmer who plans to master C#.

As far as C# is supported by Microsoft Visual C++, it is suitable for applications run on iOS, Android, and Windows. Besides, C Sharp together with Unity game engine is used for creating videogames. Now, in Unity, C# is the main option.

Where to Learn C#

1. C# Basics by Tree House

On Treehouse, you will learn C# fundamentals, including syntax, types, strings, numbers, and ‘if statements’. Upon course completion, you will gain confidence in C# programming and be able to move further.

2. C# Basics for Beginners: Learn C# Fundamentals by Coding

This course by Mosh Hamedani on Udemy is a perfect solution for complete newbies without any previous experience or those planning to refresh their knowledge in C#. It will force you to learn C# from scratch. Right after mastering the basics, you will move to operators and expressions, arrays and lists, algorithms, and OOP. This learning program also offers short quizzes and exercises to let you put your knowledge into practice right away.

3. C# Fundamentals by Scott Allen

The creator of this course on Pluralsight, Scott Allen, set a goal to explain to you how to use the advanced features of C Sharp language. You will start from C# syntax and get to concepts and OOP techniques needed for problem-solving. You’ll end up with knowledge and skills that are quite sufficient for real-world projects.

JavaScript

Today JavaScript is more than a programming language used to implement a client-side functionality and build dynamic websites. It is now embedded in different software systems to deploy server-side websites and non-browser apps with the help of projects like Node.js. With mastery in JS, you can succeed in both front- and back-end development.

Where to Learn JavaScript

1. Freecodecamp.org

Freecodecamp is a great place to learn JavaScript if you are a complete newbie to this language. This three-hour course has everything needed to get started with JS programming and end up with knowledge sufficient for creating real-world projects.

2. CodeCombat

Without a doubt, learning a programming language might be complicated. That is why CodeCombat has come up with a course that allows you to learn programming playing games. The learning process will be engaging and fast with this unique teaching method.

3. Code School

Code School lets you learn programming for free. The tutorials are interactive and fun and provide you with marks, badges, and cross levels every time you complete the class. This keeps students motivated while learning to code.

Wrapping Up

Learning several languages provides programmers with a number of advantages from more career opportunities to higher earning potential and more exciting projects. However, your final goal shouldn’t be becoming an expert in every language you see. It is almost impossible and won’t do much good. Gaining mastery in one language, then getting familiar with another one is the best way to learn programming. Following this approach will make your knowledge more profound, while the path of learning simpler.

