How to be a React Native Developer

This blog post explains all you need to know about React Native developers, their roles and responsibilities, and the skills required to become a proficient React Native Developer.
React Native is a popular JavaScript-based mobile app framework that lets you create natively-rendered mobile applications for various operating systems like iOS and Android. The framework is based on ReactJS, which is a JavaScript library for building interactive user interfaces. Using JavaScript, developers can construct complex mobile applications with this popular framework. Some of the world's most popular mobile applications, such as Facebook, Instagram, Skype, among others, use React Native framework for faster and robust performance. Not only does React Native allow for faster mobile development, but it also allows for effective code exchange between iOS and Android. The framework currently supports the two popular operating systems, which are iOS and Android, and has the potential to expand to other platforms as well.
React Native developers have experienced app developers who can build native mobile applications on both the Android and iOS platforms. The React Native developers usually concentrate on the product's frontend part, but they are also knowledgeable about the API services as well as the infrastructure that the app must interface with. React Native developers can take your company to the next level by creating native applications without compromising the users' experiences.
Some of the crucial job responsibilities of React Native developers are as follows:
In order to become an efficient React Native developer, you must gain excellent proficiency in JavaScript language and its nuances. You must have experience with native build tools like Android Studio, Xcode, Gradle, etc. Besides, you should also have a keen understanding of various areas like CSS, HTML, web technologies, UI/UX standards, code versioning tools, automated testing suites, like Jest or Mocha, among others. Soft skills that can be considered to be a good React Native developer include good communication, problem-solving skills, adaptability, communication skills, and others.
If you want to become a React Native developer, here are some of the important tools that you need to know. These tools are being used thoroughly by React Native developers in their day-to-day app development projects:
You can justify your React Native skills by taking some of the popular React Native developer certifications that are available online. These certifications help you learn the essentials of the framework as well as help in advancing your skills for the same. Besides the online available certifications, the official community of React developers also provides several
Now that you have set your mind to become a React Native developer, you must also know the huge payout once you get certified. According to
Here we have listed down some of the latest React Native Jobs that you can apply for:
Typescript/React Native Engineer
A pioneering platform that allows its users to send and receive money to anybody around the globe is looking for a Typescript and React Native Engineer. The selected candidate will be responsible for building production consumer software using React Native and Typescript.
React Native Developer
A fast-growing company providing the latest fintech services to make it easier and more secure for consumers to transfer value is looking for a React Native Developer. The selected candidate will be helping the existing team to build and maintain a scalable and innovative mobile app.
React Native Engineer
A fast-growing company creating a revolutionary, co-created digital banking experience for users is looking for a React Native Engineer. The selected candidate will be contributing towards building a community-first digital bank.
React Native Mobile Developer
A US-based tech-driven company redefining hospitality and offering delightful accommodation spaces is looking for a React Native Mobile developer. The developer will be responsible for developing cross-platform mobile applications and implementing features.
React Native Developer
A US-based company that is revolutionizing the industry with turnkey social selling software and technologies is looking for a React Native Developer. The selected candidate will be responsible for analyzing and enhancing the performance of the applications.
Written by Ambika Choudhury,
Illustrator Header Image: Gaurang Sawant.