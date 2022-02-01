How to be a React Native Developer

This blog post explains all you need to know about React Native developers, their roles and responsibilities, and the skills required to become a proficient React Native Developer.





What is React Native?

React Native is a popular JavaScript-based mobile app framework that lets you create natively-rendered mobile applications for various operating systems like iOS and Android. The framework is based on ReactJS, which is a JavaScript library for building interactive user interfaces. Using JavaScript, developers can construct complex mobile applications with this popular framework. Some of the world's most popular mobile applications, such as Facebook, Instagram, Skype, among others, use React Native framework for faster and robust performance. Not only does React Native allow for faster mobile development, but it also allows for effective code exchange between iOS and Android. The framework currently supports the two popular operating systems, which are iOS and Android, and has the potential to expand to other platforms as well.

Who is a React Native Developer?

React Native developers have experienced app developers who can build native mobile applications on both the Android and iOS platforms. The React Native developers usually concentrate on the product's frontend part, but they are also knowledgeable about the API services as well as the infrastructure that the app must interface with. React Native developers can take your company to the next level by creating native applications without compromising the users' experiences.

What Are The Job Responsibilities of a React Native Developer?

Design, build and maintain React Native applications on multiple platforms

Integrate mobile applications with native APIs

Analyze and enhance the performance of the applications

Write automated tests for quality assurance

Diagnose and fix bugs in the application

Build pixel-perfect user interfaces across multiple platforms

Recommended React Native Developer Skills

Photo by Lautaro Andreani on Unsplash

React Native Developer Tools

Android Studio: Android Studio provides a unified environment with the fastest tools for building apps on every type of Android device.

Nuclide: Nuclide is built as a single package on top of Atom that provides a first-class development environment for React Native and more.

Xcode: Xcode consists of a suite of tools that developers use to build apps for Apple platforms.

Expo: Expo is an open-source platform to develop iOS, Android, and web applications. It comes with its own CLI and uses JavaScript and React to achieve the backend.

Visual Studio Code: Visual Studio Code is a code editor redefined and optimized for building and debugging modern web and cloud applications.

Redux: Redux is a pattern and library for managing and updating the application state. Redux assists developers to write predictable and testable code, giving the confidence that the application will perform as expected.

React Native CLI: React Native CLI provides you with the react-native init command that helps you take control over the management of the project locally.

React Native Certification Exam

You can justify your React Native skills by taking some of the popular React Native developer certifications that are available online. These certifications help you learn the essentials of the framework as well as help in advancing your skills for the same. Besides the online available certifications, the official community of React developers also provides several free and paid courses where you can learn about the most important React topics. Below here are some of the React Native Certification Exams:

React Native Developer Salaries

Now that you have set your mind to become a React Native developer, you must also know the huge payout once you get certified. According to reports , the average salary of a React Native developer in the US is $120,417 per year or $61.75 per hour. Also, the entry-level positions of a React Native developer start at $102,500 per year, while most experienced workers make up to $155,000 per year.

React Native Live Jobs To Apply Now

Typescript/React Native Engineer

A pioneering platform that allows its users to send and receive money to anybody around the globe is looking for a Typescript and React Native Engineer. The selected candidate will be responsible for building production consumer software using React Native and Typescript.

Apply here .



React Native Developer

A fast-growing company providing the latest fintech services to make it easier and more secure for consumers to transfer value is looking for a React Native Developer. The selected candidate will be helping the existing team to build and maintain a scalable and innovative mobile app. Apply here .



React Native Engineer

A fast-growing company creating a revolutionary, co-created digital banking experience for users is looking for a React Native Engineer. The selected candidate will be contributing towards building a community-first digital bank. Apply here .



React Native Mobile Developer

A US-based tech-driven company redefining hospitality and offering delightful accommodation spaces is looking for a React Native Mobile developer. The developer will be responsible for developing cross-platform mobile applications and implementing features. Apply here .





React Native Developer

A US-based company that is revolutionizing the industry with turnkey social selling software and technologies is looking for a React Native Developer. The selected candidate will be responsible for analyzing and enhancing the performance of the applications. Apply here .





Written by Ambika Choudhury,

Illustrator Header Image: Gaurang Sawant.