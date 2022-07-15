How to Avoid Credit Card Skimming: 5 Tips to Keep Your Information Safe

Software Engineer
If you've been paying attention to the news, you may have heard about a recent increase in credit card skimming. This is when thieves steal your credit or debit card information by attaching a device to the legitimate reader at a gas station, restaurant, or other business. They can then use this information to make fraudulent purchases or withdraw money from your account. In this article, we'll explain what credit card skimming is and some common tips on how to avoid it.
One of the best ways to avoid credit card skimming is to pay attention to your surroundings when you're using your card. If you notice anything suspicious about the credit card reader, don't use it. You should also check your billing statement regularly to make sure that all of the charges are legitimate. Finally, if you're ever in doubt, you can always contact your credit card company to ask about suspicious charges.
By following these simple tips, you can help protect yourself from credit card skimming. Remember, if you ever suspect that your information has been stolen, be sure to contact your credit card company right away. They will be able to help you resolve the issue and prevent any further fraud.
If you have any additional questions or concerns, feel free to contact your credit card company for more assistance. Skimming can happen anywhere so it's important to always be vigilant about protecting your information. With a little extra effort, you can help keep your information safe and avoid becoming a victim of fraud.