How to Avoid Credit Card Skimming: 5 Tips to Keep Your Information Safe

If you've been paying attention to the news, you may have heard about a recent increase in credit card skimming. This is when thieves steal your credit or debit card information by attaching a device to the legitimate reader at a gas station, restaurant, or other business. They can then use this information to make fraudulent purchases or withdraw money from your account. In this article, we'll explain what credit card skimming is and some common tips on how to avoid it.





One of the best ways to avoid credit card skimming is to pay attention to your surroundings when you're using your card. If you notice anything suspicious about the credit card reader, don't use it. You should also check your billing statement regularly to make sure that all of the charges are legitimate. Finally, if you're ever in doubt, you can always contact your credit card company to ask about suspicious charges.





Follow these guidelines every time you use your card.

Before using a machine, check it for tampering. If the card reader is loose, crooked, or damaged, if the graphics aren't aligned, or if part of the device is a different color, don't insert or swipe your card. Don't insert or swipe your card if another machine (such as two ATM machines close together) is nearby and you can't see both of them at the same time. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN. When entering your PIN, use your other hand to cover the keypad so that no one can see which numbers you're pressing. Be aware of your surroundings. If you're using an outdoor ATM machine, be aware of people around you. If someone is standing too close or seems to be trying to see your PIN, cancel the transaction and leave. Check your statements regularly. You should check your credit card and bank statements regularly to make sure that all charges are legitimate. If you see a charge that you don't recognise, contact your credit card company right away. Monitor your account activity. Many credit card companies offer online tools that allow you to monitor your account activity. These tools can help you spot fraudulent charges quickly so that you can report them to your credit card company.





By following these simple tips, you can help protect yourself from credit card skimming. Remember, if you ever suspect that your information has been stolen, be sure to contact your credit card company right away. They will be able to help you resolve the issue and prevent any further fraud.





If you have any additional questions or concerns, feel free to contact your credit card company for more assistance. Skimming can happen anywhere so it's important to always be vigilant about protecting your information. With a little extra effort, you can help keep your information safe and avoid becoming a victim of fraud.