SundayMonday: A Renowned Pixel Artist Talks About His NFT Journey

Dawood: SundayMonday, how did you first get into the world of NFTs?





SundayMonday: I got into the world of NFTs through my love of pixel art. I've been designing pixel art for years and I thought it would be cool to sell them as NFTs on the blockchain.





Dawood: What made you decide to start selling your art as NFTs?





SundayMonday: I've been designing pixel art for a long time and I've always been interested in the potential of blockchain technology. When I learned about NFTs, it was a natural fit for me to start selling my art as NFTs.





Dawood: So you were already familiar with blockchain technology before you started selling your pixel art as NFTs?





SundayMonday: I'm not a technical expert, but I have a fair understanding of how blockchain and NFTs work. I'm always learning more about technology so that I can better utilize it in my art.





Dawood:What was the learning curve like for you? Was it difficult to wrap your head around the technology?



**SundayMonday:**It wasn't too difficult, but there was definitely a learning curve. It's been a great experience so far.



Dawood: So you're saying that even if someone knows nothing about blockchain or NFTs, they can still learn how to use them?





SundayMonday: Absolutely. If you're interested in learning about blockchain or NFTs, I would say just do some research and give it a try.





Dawood: What has been your favorite part of this journey so far?





SundayMonday: My favorite part has definitely been the people I've met along the way. I've met so many great people in the community, and it's been really awesome to connect with them. I would say that's my favorite part of this journey so far.





Dawood: What are your plans for the future? Do you have any other projects in the works?





SundayMonday: I do have some other projects in the works, but I'm not ready to talk about them just yet. I will say that I'm really excited about what the future holds for NFTs and blockchain technology. I think it's going to be a really exciting time for both of those industries, and I can't wait to see what the future holds.





Dawood: Do you have any advice for people who are thinking about getting into the world of NFTs?





SundayMonday: My advice would be to just do some research and give it a try. I'm glad I did because it's been a great experience so far. So if you're interested in learning about blockchain or NFTs, I would say just do some research and give it a try.





Dawood: SundayMonday, thank you so much for taking the time to chat. It's been a pleasure.





SundayMonday: Thank you for having me. It's been a pleasure.





NFTs are still a relatively new technology, and there is definitely a learning curve associated with them. However, as SundayMonday has demonstrated, it is possible to get started in the world of NFTs even if you don't have any prior knowledge of blockchain or NFTs. Just do some research, give it a try, and see where it takes you! Who knows, you might end up becoming the next big thing in the world of NFTs. 🙂





As a tribute to SundayMonday, we would like you to check out his new collection which can be minted on the official website (Monster Butterfly - Mint NFT).